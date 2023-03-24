Don Granato sensed a change in Alex Tuch when the Buffalo Sabres coach received a light-hearted command from his star winger Friday in KeyBank Center.

"I knew things were good going in when Tuch walked in the building and told me to smile," Granato said. "That, to me, behind that, told me right away he’s finally feeling good about his game."

Tuch gave his coach a reason to smile and helped pull the Sabres out of a four-game winless streak that jeopardized their goal of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Appearing in his sixth game since returning from an injury, Tuch scored twice in the second period, his 31st and 32nd of the season, to give Buffalo the cushion it needed to hold off the New Jersey Devils for a 5-4 win.

Tuch gave the Sabres a three-goal advantage that was slashed to one in the third period after Devils center Jack Hughes scored twice in 4:13, but New Jersey was unable to draw closer as goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen snapped his five-start winless streak with 27 saves. Buffalo (34-31-6) had four different players with two or more points, led by Tuch's three, and prevented New Jersey (45-19-6) from clinching a playoff spot.

"I liked a lot about this game," said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "I thought everything kind of clicked today, finally. … This game was really good for us. We’ve just gotta keep pushing and keep battling because we know what we can do and today was a good sign of a step forward."

Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also had a goal apiece for Buffalo, which was outscored 14-3 in its consecutive losses to Boston and Nashville. It was the Sabres’ first win at KeyBank Center since March 4 and only their third since the All-Star break in early February.

There were numerous one-on-one and group conversations between the coaching staff and players in recent days as the Sabres tried to diagnose what caused this slide. Top players were struggling to handle the pressure of a playoff push. Granato tried to get them to refocus on the formula that had Buffalo on the cusp of a playoff spot not long ago.

It was another angst-filled start for the Sabres with multiple turnovers in the defensive zone, the first of which gave Devils captain Nico Hischier a clear shot from the right circle that Luukkonen stopped with his blocker.

Yet, the Sabres showed a confidence with the puck that hadn’t been evident since their shootout loss to the Washington Capitals last week, and their youngest line broke through with Cozens collecting a centering pass from Quinn and beating goalie Akira Schmidt for a 1-0 lead and his 28th goal of the season with 13:31 left in the first period.

"We haven’t gotten the first goal in a while so that was big for us," said Dahlin. "Maybe that’s what we needed. Today, I felt like we had the swagger back. We’ve just got to go out there and play. We’ve been thinking too much and today we just played."

Thirty-nine seconds later, Thompson converted on a breakaway for a 2-0 lead and became the first Sabres player with 44 or more goals in the season since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93. Thompson collected a breakout pass near the blue line of his defensive zone, then raced past defenseman Ryan Graves before shooting the puck off the crossbar and in.

The Sabres’ third goal of the first period was again the product of impressive playmaking by Cozens’ line. He entered the offensive zone at the left point, then he sent a cross-ice pass to Quinn in the right circle that led to the rookie winger’s goal that made it 3-1 with 6:36 left. The duo and JJ Peterka finished with two points apiece.

Their lead was only 3-2 at the first intermission, though, because of goals by Yegor Sharangovich and Kevin Bahl, the latter of which occurred when the puck went off the stick of a Sabres player.

The Sabres were delivered another significant blow soon thereafter when Thompson left for the room after absorbing a hit to his right side from Devils winger Timo Meier with 10:24 remaining in the first period. Thompson returned early in the second, but he's a "question mark" for the game Saturday against the New York Islanders, said Granato.

Tuch then scored twice in 12 minutes, capped by his redirect of Dahlin's shot that beat goalie Vitek Vanecek with 3:22 left in the second period for a 5-2 lead. The Sabres were outshot 13-9 in the third, but they shut down the Devils in the final minute with the game on the line.

"I thought we corrected a lot of the mistakes we made in games past," said Tuch. "We didn't let that hang over our heads. We just kept our heads up and went to work."

The Sabres were 2-11-2 in their previous 12 games, a stretch that put them eight points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card playoff spot. Only a win streak will give them an opportunity to defy the odds but emerging from a confidence-killing slump was a necessary step for a team that became a contender sooner than expected despite inexperience.

"I think the last stretch has felt like maybe a whole year for some of us, but I’m proud of the guys," said forward Casey Mittelstadt. "Obviously, it’s a hard situation and it’s pretty easy to turn on each other, kind of point fingers. ... We stuck together. It’s pretty clear it’s not what we wanted (the past few games), but I thought we played well tonight and we looked like ourselves. Now, let's get hot here."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Making an impact

Granato confirmedwhat was obvious in the losses to Philadelphia, Boston and Nashville: Tuch returned “really, really early” last week from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss eight games. Tuch was outstanding again when the Sabres needed a jolt Friday, a well-timed bounce back from his late penalty in a loss to the Capitals last week.

"I think personally it's been a little inconsistent," said Tuch. "I'm still trying to get back into it."

2. Still buzzing

Quinn is one of few Sabres success stories in recent weeks. The 21-year-old winger continues to improve his game in the offensive zone, as he showed again in the first period. Quinn won the foot race to the puck and made a perfect centering pass to set up Cozens’ goal. Then, Quinn collected a pass from Cozens and scored on a high shot over Schmid’s glove, leading Devils coach Lindy Ruff to make a change in net with New Jersey trailing 3-1.

Thirteen of Quinn’s 14 goals have been at even strength, tying him for Vegas’ Paul Cotter among NHL rookies.

3. Fighting back

Dahlin has found a way to defend himself when collecting the puck in the defensive zone. Hischier found out in the first period Friday that it’s best to be careful when trying to take a run at Dahlin, as the Sabres defenseman delivered a reverse hit that dropped Hischier to the ice and sparked a post-whistle scrum that led to a Buffalo power play.

4. Around the boards

• Thompson’s goal in the first period was the 100th of his career, 97 of which have been scored since his trade to Buffalo.

• Defenseman Riley Stillman was a healthy scratch for the first time since joining the Sabres in a pre-deadline trade last month. Stillman has two assists and a minus-1 rating while averaging 13:11 of ice time in nine games for Buffalo.

5. Next

The Sabres complete their 11th back-to-back of the season Saturday at UBS Arena when they play the New York Islanders at 5 p.m.