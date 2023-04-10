NEW YORK – When confronted with adversity throughout the season, Don Granato spoke confidently that each setback, no matter how damaging to the Buffalo Sabres’ playoff hopes, would teach his players what it takes to win consistently in the NHL.

Granato even coined a phrase Monday morning while elaborating on how one of the youngest teams in the league benefitted from some brutal stretches this season, including a string of eight consecutive regulation losses in November and, more recent, a 2-8-2 skid.

“We’ve had the luxury of misery,” he told reporters inside Madison Square Garden.

Several hours later, when the Sabres' season was on the line in front of a sellout crowd, they showed again how difficult lessons learned through a season filled with triumph and tumult have prepared them for their first playoff push in over a decade.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal with 11:47 left in regulation, then added the shootout winner to back Devon Levi's latest stellar performance in a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

The Sabres (40-32-7) are still alive in the Eastern Conference's wild-card playoff race with three games in four nights to try to eliminate their deficit. They got help elsewhere Monday with the New York Islanders losing in regulation and the Florida Panthers falling in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Levi made 26 saves while starting a fourth consecutive game for Buffalo, which is 7-1-1 in its last nine games and achieved its first 40-win season since 2010-11.

There were no signs of nerves Monday morning in Madison Square Garden when the Sabres took their pregame skate. Levi earned stick taps from his teammates during a rush drill for denying Tyson Jost’s shot on an odd-man rush. There were playful goal celebrations and friendly jawing during competitive drills. There was also an intensity that illustrated the seriousness of what would come next.

And the Sabres seemed ready at the drop of the puck against the Rangers. Both teams failed to score on the power play in the first period, but Buffalo carried a 1-0 lead and 14-4 edge in shots on goal into the intermission because it used its speed to give its opponent fits.

JJ Peterka scored the opening goal on a shot from the slot with 5:36 into the period, a significant moment for the Sabres in their quest to live another day. After all, they entered the game 27-7-3 when scoring first.

The Rangers are among the best in the NHL, though. They were 12-2-3 in their previous 17 games and owned a plus-30 goal differential during that span. Playoff-tested superstars helped New York take the lead in the second period with Artemi Panarin scoring twice in 11:11 when the Sabres failed to cover him in the left circle. Panarin beat Levi with a pair of one-timers, the latter of which gave New York a 2-1 advantage.

The math wasn’t on the Sabres’ side when they returned to their dressing room for the second intermission. The Rangers entered Monday with a 26-4-3 record when leading in that situation. Their ability to close out games, in large part due to their elite goaltending, is one of the reasons why they’ve achieved consecutive 100-point seasons.

Peterka nearly tied it early in the third period when the rookie winger hit the post, but the Rangers' sloppy play in their own zone eventually cost them the lead.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller fumbled the puck, allowing Alex Tuch to gain possession and forced it toward the net. Mittelstadt shoveled the puck over Shesterkin as the Rangers' goalie to tie it 2-2 and help keep the Sabres' playoff hopes alive.

There were several close calls in the final minutes of the third. Shesterkin had to stop Kyle Okposo in tight when Peyton Krebs found the Sabres' captain in the slot, then Ryan Lindgren's hot the puck off Levi's shoulder.

Shesterkin then stopped Thompson and Dylan Cozens in the final seconds of overtime to get the game to shootout.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Gutting it out

Cozens gutted it out for most of the game Monday after taking a shot off the outside of his right skate in the second period. Cozens missed a shift and returned, but he appeared to be in discomfort and the injury forced Thompson to take over some of the faceoff duties for their line.

2. Goaltending clinic

Fans were treated to a spectacular display of goaltending late in the second period, beginning with Levi’s consecutive saves on Kaapo Kaakko and Nikko Mikkola. The Sabres rookie stopped Kaakko in tight, then recovered to deny Mikkola’s attempt from the high slot. Then, Shesterkin showed why he’s considered one of the best in the world.

Shesterkin stymied Rasmus Dahlin’s low shot through traffic and, sensing Owen Power was uncovered to his left, the Russian goalie got over in time to stop the rookie defenseman when the Rangers were unable to prevent Zemgus Girgensons’ pass from across the slot. Levi finished the period by saving Vladimir Tarasenko’s shot from between the hashmarks with 12 seconds left.

3. Impressive debuts

Late last season, the Sabres opted to keep Peterka and Quinn in Rochester so both could help the Amerks make the postseason, then, if all went well, experience a long playoff run. One year later, they connected on the opening goal in another must-win NHL game.

Peterka, Quinn and Owen Power are the second trio of Sabres rookies to record at least 30 points each in a season and first since Calle Johansson (42), Ray Sheppard (65) and Pierre Turgeon (42) in 1987-88.

The goal occurred at the end of an excellent shift by Peterka, Quinn and Tyson Jost. They cycled the puck in the offensive zone until Quinn stickhandled around a Rangers defenseman, then Peterka made the right call to skate down the slot to get in position for the pass that he used to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead for his 12th goal of the season.

4. Around the boards

• The Sabres conducted a video conference call Monday with prospect Ryan Johnson and his agents to discuss the possibility of the University of Minnesota senior defenseman signing an entry-level contract with Buffalo, a source told The News. Johnson, 21, was drafted in the first round, 31st overall, in 2019. The Sabres receive a second-round draft pick in 2024 if Johnson signs elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

• Victor Olofsson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Kale Clague, Jacob Bryson, Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson were the Sabres’ healthy scratches. Olofsson was out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game and has been scratched in six of Buffalo’s last 14 games.

• South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane has continued his ascent in the record books during his pursuit for another Stanley Cup with the Rangers. Kane’s 15 season of 20 or more goals trail only Alex Ovechkin (18) for the most among all active players. His 1,237 points are second-most among all U.S.-born players and his 834 even-strength points are tied with Mike Modano for the most.

5. Next

The Sabres wrap the road trip Tuesday night in Newark with a game against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.