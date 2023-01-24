Observations: Sabres start strong, hold off Blues for fourth straight win

ST. LOUIS – A fast start portended a blowout. But the weight of the schedule, including another set of back-to-back games, bore heavy on the Buffalo Sabres for a while Tuesday night in Enterprise Center.

In the end, the Sabres nearly blew a 4-0 lead before holding off the St. Louis Blues, 5-3, for their fourth straight win. It wasn't ensured until Dylan Cozens' empty-net goal with 59 seconds left, which came with St. Louis playing 6 on 4 after a faceoff violation penalty on Peyton Krebs with 1:46 left.

The Sabres' top line did the bulk of the damage, with Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson all getting goals. Skinner opened the scoring after 60 seconds and fed Tuch in front for a goal at 1:25 that quickly put the Sabres in front, 2-0. It prompted St. Louis coach Craig Berube to call an immediate timeout and have a one-sided conversation with his team at the bench.

Thompson added a pair of assists for a three-point game against his former team.

"We wanted to make sure that we came out keeping things simple and taking time and space away from them," said Thompson, who has 33 goals and 33 assists through 47 games. "I think that's where you see the first shift there. We were all over them. I think the whole first period we stuck to the game plan pretty well and wore them down."

Defenseman Owen Power, whose first goal of the season was the overtime winner Monday in Dallas, added his second of the season Tuesday to make it 3-0 after one period.

Thompson netted a backhander on a Tuch feed at 1:10 of the second for his 33rd of the season and the Sabres were seemingly cruising at 4-0.

But the Blues finally started skating through the neutral zone and creating some offensive attack with their physical play. Ivan Barbashev slid a backhand past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 4:33 and Brayden Schenn burned the Buffalo goalie with a wrist shot at 7:56 to cut the deficit in half after 40 minutes.

The third period started disastrously as Sabres captain Kyle Okposo couldn't get the puck out of the zone and Jordan Kyrou fired a laser past Luukkonen at 47 seconds to suddenly cut the Buffalo lead to one.

It was a long period of holding on after that. It wasn't until Tuch and Cozens worked hard after a defensive zone faceoff in the Buffalo zone, Cozens stripped Vladimir Tarasenko, and backhanded the puck into the empty net that the Sabres could relax.

"Quick to get to battle, strong in a battle. He used his quickness and late in his shift too," coach Don Granato said of Cozens. "He should have been tired but a real gut check. He fought through. The strength and then the skill to find the back of the net."

The Sabres snapped their nine-game winless streak in Enterprise Center, an 0-7-2 run that dated to a 5-3 win on Dec. 27, 2009.

Ending their drought in the shadow of the Gateway Arch was yet another notch on the Sabres' road resume this year. The Sabres are 14-7-1 on the road this year, including 9-1-1 against Western Conference opponents.

Since Nov. 22, the night they snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win in Montreal, the Sabres are 11-2-1 on the road. That's an .821 points percentage that's second in the NHL in that stretch to New Jersey's .846 (10-1-2)

Here are some more observations on the game and the road trip:

1. UPL stands tall again

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 of 29 shots in the games and several of his 10 saves in the third period were tough ones to prevent a tying goal. Luukkonen's glove robbed Tarasenko twice and he stopped Brandon Saad on a breakaway with just under five minutes to play.

"UPL has been unbelievable for us in these close games," Cozens said. "He's really dialed in and made some huge saves. He's been a game changer for us as of late."

"He looked great, not only great shooters coming at him, but he stood them up, stood tall, made it look simple and easy," Granato said. "

1. Out of town

Pittsburgh came back from an early 2-0 deficit and pulled out a 7-6 overtime win over Florida on a power play goal by Kris Letang with 54 seconds left in OT. At least temporarily, that put the Penguins in the No. 1 wild card spot on points percentage as Washington was playing at Colorado.

The Sabres remained three points behind the Pens and are now three behind Washington; Buffalo has three games in hand on the Caps but is even with Pittsburgh.

Coach Don Granato said before the game he's simply not worried about what's going on elsewhere, even as the Sabres keep climbing the standings and had advanced to be the first team below the playoff cutline in the Eastern Conference with Monday's win.

"The focus has to be on us winning the next day. The moment we change that I think you're in trouble," Granato said. "Just stay in the moment. Win the next game. There's games all over the league tonight we have no control over what the scores are, what the outcomes are.

"There's only one we have the control and that's tonight here in St. Louis, We will never not keep the simplicity of that. That's the greatest impact: Take care of what you can take care of and things fall into place."

O'Reilly still out

Former Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Blues in 2019, remains out of the St. Louis lineup with a broken foot. O'Reilly was injured on New Year's Eve against Minnesota and has missed 11 straight games.

O'Reilly, 31, has struggled mightily this season with 10 goals and six assists in 37 games. He has a minus-28 rating – the second-worst in the entire NHL – and could be a trade deadline piece because he's in the final year of the seven-year, $52.5 million contract he signed with the Sabres in 2015.

3. Sabre points

• Rasmus Dahlin's goal Monday in Dallas was his 14th of the season and set a career high. Dahlin is trying to become the first Buffalo defenseman with at least 15 goals in a season since Alexei Zhitnik scored 15 in 1997-98.

Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Dahlin's thought on All-Star snub is 'I guess the fans want to see forwards' "I guess the fans want to see forwards. It is what it is," Dahlin told The Buffalo News. "I'm going on vacation and I'm going to have a good time, but, obviously, I want to be there. That's just how it goes."

• Forward Vinnie Hinostroza, who cleared waivers Thursday, has reported to Rochester and practiced Tuesday with the Amerks. Rochester hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday night in Blue Cross Arena.

• Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of the NHL All-Star Game's lone appearance in Buffalo. On Jan. 24, 1978 in Memorial Auditorium, Rick Martin scored the tying goal in the final two minutes and Gilbert Perreault tallied the winner in overtime as the Wales Conference pulled out a 3-2 win over the Campbell Conference.

4. Next

The road trip continues Thursday night in Winnipeg, where the Sabres have won four of their last six visits. That run of positive play has come after Buffalo dropped its first five trips to Manitoba following the Jets' return to the NHL in 2011 when the franchise moved from Atlanta.

Conversely, Winnipeg posted a 4-2 win over the Sabres Jan. 12 in KeyBank Center and has won four of its last five games in Buffalo.