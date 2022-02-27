Observations: Fending off frustration part of Sabres' challenge after another loss

In Dallas, the Sabres outshot the Stars (29-20-3), 40-31, and had more scoring opportunities over the final 40 minutes. Thompson continued to assert himself as the unquestioned most valuable player of the club, and Cody Eakin capped an impressive showing by the fourth line with his fourth goal of the season. Dallas had only 13 shots over the final two periods and didn’t generate much off the rush.

Inconsistency plagued the Sabres again, though. They didn’t have a shot on goal until 9:53 into the first period, starting their breakouts too slow and failing to support each other on the forecheck.

“That’s a real, real good hockey team and they came out obviously hard, as good teams do” Granato said of the Central Division’s third-place Stars. “It took us a while to figure out how we needed to play. … We couldn’t get to the game plan in the first.”

When the Stars were quick to start their counterattack, the Sabres were too spread out when retreating to their neutral zone, which gave Dallas too much space to get shots on goalie Craig Anderson, who finished with 27 saves.

A lost puck battle behind the net led to the first of two goals for Michael Raffl, who tipped Radek Faksa’s shot for a 1-0 lead at 12:35 into the game.