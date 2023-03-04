A group of Tampa Bay Lightning surrounded Rasmus Dahlin as the Buffalo Sabres defenseman lay on the ice after attempting a hip check on Anthony Cirelli that led to a penalty and heightened tensions.

Jeff Skinner wrapped his arms around Cirelli to pull the Lightning center away from one of the Sabres’ top players in the second period. A few minutes later, Riley Stillman, a defenseman acquired by the Sabres ahead of the trade deadline, dropped his gloves to fight Tanner Jeannot.

"We have a great group of guys," said Dahlin, surveying the team's dressing room after explaining that he didn't mean to attempt a low hit on Cirelli. "We’re protecting each other."

This was the type of game Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams had in mind when completing trades this week that brought Stillman and 6-foot-6 winger Jordan Greenway to Buffalo. Adams explained to reporters that he was tired of watching teams try to “bully” his top players.

A travel issue prevented Greenway from arriving in time for the game, but the Sabres didn’t lose their composure when the playoff-hardened Lightning tried to will their way back into the game through intimidation and physicality.

Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn scored in the latter half of the second period to give Buffalo a two-goal advantage, then it held on for a 5-3 win Saturday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

"We needed that focus," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "We needed to be dialed in and really stay consistent. I thought maybe the last five minutes we got a little bit careless, but there was a lot to fight through to make sure that we were steadfast. We wanted to play with pace and pressure. A lot of things that could have caused ups and downs and distractions.

"I commend our guys staying very dialed in because we needed that win, and I think our room knew we needed that win."

The Sabres (32-25-4) snapped a two-game skid and won a second consecutive game over the Lightning (37-20-5), who reached a third straight Stanley Cup final last spring after winning consecutive championships.

Tage Thompson, Vinnie Hinostroza and Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and goalie Eric Comrie made 33 saves to earn his fourth win in five starts since re-joining the team from a conditioning assignment in Rochester. The Sabres used their 34 shots on goal, three of which turned into second-period goals, to match their win total from last season with 21 games to go.

This is the response Granato wanted after watching his players lose to Columbus and Boston earlier this week. Still without injured top-line winger Alex Tuch, Buffalo didn’t force passes into the Lightning’s disciplined defensive-zone structure.

The Sabres looked like the faster team, executing tape-to-tape breakout passes to create rush chances against Lightning backup goalie Brian Elliott. The two teams played an even first period in which Thompson tied the score 1-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play at 16:15 into the game. The goal was Thompson’s 42nd of the season, and it was setup by Dahlin, who returned to the lineup after a three-game injury absence.

"I think we just kind of played with pace," said Quinn. "Our game revolves around that. We can use our speed and try to wear team down, get on top of them."

The Lightning's turnovers kept feeding the Sabres’ transition offense, leading to an early second-period odd-man rush that Victor Olofsson almost converted into a goal. Hinostroza made it 2-1 by scoring on a one-timer after Casey Mittelstadt won a puck battle behind Tampa Bay’s net.

Comrie helped the Sabres kill a penalty, then added another point-blank stop on Jeannot before Dahlin’s failed hip check led to the scrum and tempers flared. Jost increased Buffalo’s lead to 3-1 on the ensuing penalty kill when the talented waiver claim collected the puck in the slot and beat Elliott with a backhanded shot.

When the Lightning failed to score on the power play, Jeannot stepped onto the ice and used multiple uppercut punches to knock Stillman out of the game. The Sabres didn't relent, though.

Tampa Bay's frustration was apparent with each shift, as the Lightning chased hits rather than making smart plays to stop the Sabres.

"I think everyone on the bench was just saying let them come at you, bring them towards you and just pass it right by them and we’ll have our way with them," said Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who appeared in his 100th career game. "They can’t keep up with our speed, especially their (defense)."

Quinn’s 12th goal of the season, and fourth in seven games, was a shot from the right circle with 14 seconds left in the second period to give the Sabres a 4-1 advantage entering the second intermission.

The Lightning's carelessness prevented a comeback. Skinner scored his 26th goal of the season only 26 seconds after Michael Eyssimont was called for holding within the first minute of the third period. The Lightning responded with consecutive goals by Killorn, the second of which was shorthanded to make it 5-3 with 6:42 left in regulation, but they couldn't seem to get into a rhythm and took three penalties in the third.

The Lightning benched star players Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for the entirety of the third period. The Sabres, meanwhile, added two much-needed points and, with their backs against the wall amid a playoff chase, pushed back against a top team.

"It’s huge," said Dahlin. "We knew it was going to be a battle. We had to bring the compete level, so it was a grind for 60 minutes. The guys did an unreal job."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Rivalry introduction

Initial reports on Stillman's status left Granato encouraged, but the team will have to monitor the defenseman's recovery given the nature of the injury.

This was a solid second game for Stillman, who made his debut Thursday in Boston. He didn't defend himself properly during the fight and left with blood dripping from his face, but his teammates spoke afterward about how important that moment was in the game.

Stillman dropped Ian Coll with a clean check in the neutral zone in the second period and defended well next to Ilya Lyubushkin. The Sabres had a significant edge in 5-on-5 shot attempts (15-3) when Stillman was on the ice.

"He just wanted to go," Granato said of the fight. "He was excited about it and the adrenaline got the best of him. The intent and intention were outstanding for him. Again, keep in mind how that team was going. They didn’t like the altercation after Dahls’ hit and it was quiet after that. He sensed and felt he wanted to do something for the new group here and team. I love the compete."

2. Showing worth

Contenders’ decision to not acquire Hinostroza before the deadline is the Sabres’ gain. It’s likely Hinostroza might be forced out of the lineup with the Greenway trade, but Hinostroza, a 28-year-old winger, is going to be an important depth piece during the final weeks of the season.

Hinostroza’s one-timer on the pass from Mittelstadt showcased the aggressive approach that Granato wants from his forwards. It was Hinostroza’s second goal in four games. If Hinostroza sits Monday, the Sabres might want to consider some sort of rotation to keep the group fresh

3. Steady hand

The Sabres defended well, particularly at 5-on-5, and held Stamkos and Kucherov to a combined three shots on goal. Comrie was good when he needed to be, though. He's won four consecutive decisions and made 13 saves in the third period as the Lightning made their push.

"I feel like where I was at the start of the year when we were fully healthy and then we got a whole bunch of D injuries and things kind of derailed," said Comrie. "But, I mean, I felt where I was at the start of the year again. It took me a while to get back to that point from my injury, but I’m feeling really good right now."

4. Next

The Sabres host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, then head to Long Island to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.