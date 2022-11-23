Observations: Sabres snap Blues' streak with impressive victory

The house band in KeyBank Center was into the spirit of the night during the second intermission Wednesday. And it perfectly fit the Buffalo Sabres' two-day, two-game turnaround.

On '90s Night, pounding out the 1997 Chumbawamba hit "I Get Knocked Down" made perfect sense. And the Sabres have suddenly gotten up again after their ugly eight-game losing streak.

Tuesday's 7-2 win in Montreal was followed by Wednesday's impressive 6-2 triumph over the St. Louis Blues, who hit town on a seven-game winning streak and left with the howling of a sellout crowd of 19,070 in their ears. Buffalo returned to its black and gold "goathead" jerseys and revived the kind of hockey that was so much a part of the late 90s and early 2000s during the 11-year stretch the Sabres went away from Blue and Gold.

Jeff Skinner led the Sabres with two goals – including a bar-down snipe after just 18 seconds of play. Dylan Cozens' one-timer on a 3-on-1 break in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Sabres the lead for keeps in support of goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's first NHL victory of the season.

And just like that, nearly three weeks of misery have been replaced with straight full-marks victories to get the Sabres' record to 9-11 through 20 games. Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, out for a month with a knee injury, returned in Montreal and has instantly provided the stability that had been missing on the Buffalo backline.

Skinner's goals were signature plays. His strong edgework got him in position near the goal line just a few seconds after the opening faceoff and Skinner seemed to surprise Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with his shot. Skinner scored again at 13:01 of the second period, undressing St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk and burning Binnington with a backhand.

Cozens gave Buffalo the lead for good at 2:53 of the second on a Vinnie Hinostroza feed and Victor Olofsson's power-play one-timer off an Owen Power feed made it 3-1 at 5:57. Jack Quinn added the Sabres' final two goals in the third period, the capper coming off a scintillating deke with 1:17 left.

Here are more observations on the night:

1. In the net

With Eric Comrie dealing with a knee injury that should keep him out for several weeks, this is Luukkonen's first real career chance to grab the top job. He was pedestrian in Saturday's 5-2 loss at Toronto but was spectacular Wednesday, staying calm in his crease and tracking the puck through all manner of traffic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Several of Luukkonen's 34 saves even brought cries of "Luuuuuuuke" from the crowd, with a third-period glove snipe of a Calle Rosen wrister among the most notable.

2. More on injuries

Rasmus Asplund missed the game with an upper-body injury suffered in Montreal and was replaced in the lineup by Peyton Krebs. But coach Don Granato said Asplund is day to day and was nearly able to make this one.

"He probably could have played but you know with the style we need him to play, he's better off (sitting out)," Granato said. "I held him out after talking to the medical team. I think he was hungry and wanting to play but another day or two will help him significantly."

Defenseman Jacob Bryson was not on the bench and did not play in the third period. There was no immediate word on his absence. Granato said pregame that captain Kyle Okposo (lower body) continues to skate on his own and improve and is just about ready to return to practice. The Sabres' next one is not until Saturday.

3. Sights and Sounds from 90s Night

• Sabretooth rappelled from the rafters just like the old days. Personal goal songs were suspended for the night. It was back to the 90s siren and the "Woo-Hoo" after goals.

• The fans did the Wave. It's passe these days but you have to allow it as part of the throwback decade.

• There was a Backstreet Boys sing-a-long to the 1999 hit "I Want It That Way." The music started but it stopped when the puck was dropped. No matter, the fans continued the chorus through the player and even applauded themselves when they were done. Celine Dion got some love in the third period as did "Jump Around". And The nightly "Friends in Low Places" ode to Garth Brooks fan made even more sense, given that it was released in 1990.

It was all much like the scene every night in St. Louis, where Blues fans do an A cappella version of John Denver's "Take My Home, Country Roads."

4. Next

The Sabres will be off on Thanksgiving. They return to action here Friday night against New Jersey, which entered Wednesday's game vs. Toronto on a 13-game winning streak that was the longest in the NHL this season. Faceoff for the Black Friday game is a special time of 8:05.