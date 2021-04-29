Observations: Sabres slowly learning how to fight back from early deficits

David Krejci’s one-timer from the left circle had the potential to send the Buffalo Sabres into a tailspin.
The shot hit the near post, deflected off the back of Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and crossed the line to give the Boston Bruins a one-goal lead with 0.04 seconds remaining in the first period. It was the 40th time in 51 games that Buffalo trailed at the intermission.
“Anything in the last two minutes is tough and anything in the last five seconds is even harder,” said Sabres rookie defenseman Jacob Bryson.
Yet, the Sabres rarely relent under interim coach Don Granato. Early deficits no longer spell doom. Even without Jack Eichel, Buffalo has found a way to make most games difficult for its opponent. The trend continued Thursday night with the Sabres twice tying the score against Boston, only to lose 5-2 in TD Garden.
The final score does not tell the story. The Sabres limited dangerous scoring opportunities at 5-on-5, matched the Bruins’ physicality and controlled play at times, including a first-period stretch in which they had nine consecutive shots on goal.
David Pastrnak’s goal off a one-timer only 1:16 into the game exposed a possible weakness in the Sabres’ defensive-zone coverage. Rather than the problems worsening, Buffalo quickly cleaned up its coverage and began to use its speed to force turnovers at the other end of the ice.
“There’s a reason why they’ve been going to the playoffs for so many years and going deep in those playoffs,” Sabres winger Drake Caggiula said. “So, it’s always hard playing from behind, but we’re a young team, we’re learning, guys are getting a lot of experience. We believe we’re in the games.”
Entering Thursday, the Bruins were 20-5-3 when scoring the opening goal and 16-0-2 when leading at the first intermission. Conversely, the Sabres have led after the second period only 12 times all season.
Casey Mittelstadt’s 10th goal of the season tied the score 1-1 at 14:09 into the first period, but the Sabres started to chase the game again. Boston had the final seven shots of the first, three on a power play capped by Krejci’s go-ahead goal.
Victor Olofsson outmuscling a Bruin for the puck behind the net led to another tying goal for the Sabres, this by Sam Reinhart with 18:17 remaining in the third period. However, Boston took the lead less than eight minutes later when Charlie Coyle intercepted a Reinhart cross-ice pass attempt in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway.
Krejci stickhandling around Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju later in the third to set up Taylor Hall for the Bruins’ fourth goal will make all the highlight shows and ended any comeback attempt by Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
“Obviously, you look at our players and where they’re at in their NHL career, to push and compete the way they are, our guys are going to get better because of the battle they put in,” Granato said. “If we weren’t working hard, I’d be really disappointed in that regard.”
This was a disappointing ending to a game that still illustrated how much the Sabres have improved in recent weeks. They handled the Bruins’ heavy forecheck, responded properly to Boston’s attempt to create offense with cross-ice passes in the first period and challenged Tuukka Rask with 31 shots.
Boston (29-14-6), which has won eight of its last 10, finished with 39 shots.
The Sabres (13-31-7) have lost six of their last eight games and ended April with a 6-8-2 record. Despite individual and collective improvement, Buffalo remains at the bottom of the NHL.
“We’re still fighting and scratching and clawing, but it will turn if you keep going in that direction and we have to stay focused on that,” Granato said.
Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:
1. Sam Reinhart continues to thrive in a top-line center role. The 25-year-old’s turnover came at an unfortunate time and led to Coyle’s game-winning goal, but Reinhart did not have many options on the play. It should not overshadow another strong showing, which included Reinhart’s 11th goal in 17 games since moving to his natural position.
Reinhart has a team-high 23 goals, only two off his career-high, and finished with a team-high seven shots on goal Thursday night.
2. Granato should not pull the plug on the defense pairing of Jokiharju and Dahlin. The 21-year-old defensemen are elite at moving the puck and have been mostly solid since reuniting. This was a bad game for the two, particularly their inability to stop Krejci on the play that led to Hall’s goal. But Dahlin and Jokiharju still had the advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts against the Bruins’ ultra-talented top line.
The current defense pairs are the Sabres’ best option if Colin Miller is to remain a healthy scratch. Dahlin hasn't fared well alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, and this was Bryson's best game skating with Will Borgen.
3. Caggiula excelled in a prominent role. The 29-year-old winger was elevated from the fourth line to play with Dylan Cozens and performed up to Granato’s expectations, finishing with two shots and five hits in 15:48 of ice time. Caggiula knocked down defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the first period to earn two shots from in front, but Rask stopped both attempts.
Caggiula, a pending unrestricted free agent, also helped on the penalty kill and has shown in the past that he can play anywhere in the lineup. His speed and relentless pressure on the forecheck are beginning to help the Sabres. Those are the sort of traits that helped Buffalo hem the Bruins in their own zone during the first.
“We’re clogging up the middle and guys are buying into the system and we’re playing with a lot of speed,” Caggiula said. “Teams like (the Bruins), they want to make some plays through the middle, and we were able to knock some pucks down and turn some pucks over, create opportunities for ourselves.”