Observations: Sabres slowly learning how to fight back from early deficits

2. Granato should not pull the plug on the defense pairing of Jokiharju and Dahlin. The 21-year-old defensemen are elite at moving the puck and have been mostly solid since reuniting. This was a bad game for the two, particularly their inability to stop Krejci on the play that led to Hall’s goal. But Dahlin and Jokiharju still had the advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts against the Bruins’ ultra-talented top line.

The current defense pairs are the Sabres’ best option if Colin Miller is to remain a healthy scratch. Dahlin hasn't fared well alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, and this was Bryson's best game skating with Will Borgen.

3. Caggiula excelled in a prominent role. The 29-year-old winger was elevated from the fourth line to play with Dylan Cozens and performed up to Granato’s expectations, finishing with two shots and five hits in 15:48 of ice time. Caggiula knocked down defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the first period to earn two shots from in front, but Rask stopped both attempts.

Caggiula, a pending unrestricted free agent, also helped on the penalty kill and has shown in the past that he can play anywhere in the lineup. His speed and relentless pressure on the forecheck are beginning to help the Sabres. Those are the sort of traits that helped Buffalo hem the Bruins in their own zone during the first.

“We’re clogging up the middle and guys are buying into the system and we’re playing with a lot of speed,” Caggiula said. “Teams like (the Bruins), they want to make some plays through the middle, and we were able to knock some pucks down and turn some pucks over, create opportunities for ourselves.”

