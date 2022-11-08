Observations: Sabres' skid reaches three games with 4-1 loss to Coyotes

A surge by the Buffalo Sabres’ offense began in the second period with Victor Olofsson hitting the post and continued following Peyton Krebs’ double-minor penalty for high sticking.

Long possessions in the offensive zone led to scoring chances against the Arizona Coyotes. Finally, after a sluggish start to their four-game homestand Tuesday night in KeyBank Center, the Sabres looked energized.

Their new lines, parsed together by coach Don Granato following consecutive road losses, began to gel. United on the blue line with the Sabres down a goal, No. 1 overall draft choices Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power led fast-paced shifts filled with precise passing.

Yet the Sabres didn’t have enough traffic in front of the Coyotes’ net, allowing Karel Vejmelka to see most of the 33 shots he faced in Arizona’s 4-1 win.

Tage Thompson scored his eighth goal of the season for the Sabres (7-6), who are on a season-long three-game losing streak. Goalie Eric Comrie only made 19 saves and his two decisive goals against occurred on awkward bounces. This wasn’t about goaltending or defense, though.

The Sabres, who entered Tuesday averaging an NHL-best 4.08 goals per game, didn’t make the job difficult enough for Vejmelka and couldn’t overcome long stretches of sloppy play. The Coyotes (5-6-1) aren’t trying to win this season, but they’ve been pesky since hiring coach Andre Tourigney prior to the 2021-22. Their 14-game road trip, tied for the longest in league history, began Saturday with a win over the Washington Capitals.

A bad bounce led to another ugly start for the Sabres. Power’s drop pass to defenseman Kale Clague behind Buffalo’s net took an awkward bounce off the end boards, allowing Coyotes rookie Matias Macelli to gain possession. Macelli got to the puck first and passed across the slot to Lawson Crouse, who scored an easy goal for a 1-0 lead only 23 seconds into the game.

The Coyotes were aggressive on the forecheck in the first period, causing turnovers and earning more time in the offensive zone. But their pressure on the puck also led to four penalties in the first 14:08, the last of which led to Thompson’s tying goal.

Thompson collected a pass from Dahlin and scored with a wrist shot to make it 1-1 with 5:36 left in the first period. The Sabres’ momentum didn’t last long, though. Zemgus Girgensons took an interference penalty and Macelli scored his first career NHL goal to help Arizona regain a one-goal lead.

The second period was better for Buffalo. Dahlin fired a shot through traffic to test Vejmelka and Olofsson hit the post on a one-timer from the right circle. The Sabres took over in the final several minutes, earning six shots on goal after the Coyotes were called for too many men on the ice.

With the Sabres still trailing by a goal at the second intermission, they were forced to wait an additional 20 minutes because one of the arena’s Zambonis broke down and needed to be towed off the ice. When play finally resumed, another slow start proved costly.

Coyotes defenseman Liam O’Brien’s shot through traffic went off Cozens’ stick at past Comrie for a 3-1 Arizona lead. The Sabres didn't relent and continued to control play but couldn't earn a goal.

In the final moments, Asplund had a point-blank chance stopped by Vejmelka and Olofsson missed the net from the slot before Clayton Keller added an empty-net goal.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Wasting energy

The Sabres made a few odd decisions on their one penalty kill in the first period, particularly Rasmus Asplund playing the puck back into his own zone rather than icing it. They eventually regained possession after a brief scare but wasting energy isn’t wise at the tail-end of a sluggish start.

The Coyotes scored soon thereafter when Matias Macelli’s pass across the offensive zone ricocheted off Dylan Cozens’ skate and past Comrie to give Arizona a 2-1 lead 2:30 left in the first period. Entering Tuesday, the Coyotes had been outscored 15-5 and outshot 125-66 in the first period of games this season.

Buffalo’s penalty kill rebounded in the second period by allowing only three shots on goal in 3:31 of Krebs’ double minor for high-sticking.

2. Run continues

Thompson toe dragged the puck on the blade of his stick to create a shot lane from the slot, then fired a wrist shot that went over Vejmelka’s glove to tie the score, 1-1, on the power play at 14:26 into the game. The Sabres have scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive games, the longest run of success on the man-advantage since Dec. 14, 2008 to Jan. 6, 2009. Thompson has eight goals and 16 points this season.

The Sabres deployed different personnel on the power play, using JJ Peterka there for the first time this season. Kyle Okposo also moved to the top unit to give the group another veteran who can handle pressure of a penalty kill.

3. Lineup

Granato threw his lines into the blender following consecutive road losses, breaking up the top duo of Thompson and Jeff Skinner. Thompson centered Casey Mittelstadt and Peterka; Skinner was at left wing next to Cozens and Alex Tuch; Krebs skated between Asplund and Victor Olofsson; and Zemgus Girgensons centered Jack Quinn and Okposo.

Defensemen Casey Fitzgerald and Jeremy Davies, and winger Vinnie Hinostroza were healthy scratches for Buffalo.

4. Welcome back

Justin Kea, a third-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2012, worked as a referee for the game between Buffalo and Arizona. Kea, 28, made his NHL debut as a referee in March during the Sabres’ come-from-behind win over Chicago. He never reached the league as a player but appeared in parts of four seasons with the Rochester Americans from 2013-17.

5. Next

The Sabres host their former captain, Jack Eichel, and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.