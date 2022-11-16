Observations: Sabres' skid hits seven as goalie Eric Comrie is injured in loss to Senators

OTTAWA – Another loss, and now an injured goalie.

The Buffalo Sabres' losing streak hit seven games Wednesday night with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators in a game marked by the second-period departure of Buffalo starting goalie Eric Comrie.

Comrie appeared to injure his left knee with 10:17 left in the period when he collided with Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, who was pushed into the goalie by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Comrie initially stayed in the game and gave up Brady Tkachuk's tiebreaking goal 14 seconds later on a rebound off the back boards.

Comrie, who has started 11 of Buffalo's 17 games after signing a two-year, $3.6 million free agent contract in July, played a little over three minutes more before skating to the bench during the next television timeout and talking to trainers.

He left the game and was replaced by Craig Anderson, the longtime Ottawa goalie who was honored with a first-period video presentation and a standing ovation from the generously announced Canadian Tire Centre crowd of 13,558 in his first game back in Ottawa since leaving for Washington in 2020.

Comrie headed to the dressing room and did not return for the third period. Coach Don Granato said after the game only that Comrie would be sidelined "for a little but" but the team would have to re-evaluate him when it returns home. It's expected the Sabres will call up goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester.

It was the second straight night the Sabres (7-10) played a team that was 30th in the NHL's overall standings, with the Sens slipping into that spot after Vancouver escaped it with Tuesday's 5-4 win over Buffalo in KeyBank Center. The Sabres are headed in that direction. Ottawa (6-9-1) pulled within one point of Buffalo in its bid to escape the Atlantic Division cellar.

"We're in a different area for us," Buffalo coach Don Granato admitted before the game. "There's greater expectation, I think, external and internal. And we have to learn how to handle that. It's part of growing. I think our players themselves expect to win. And they are putting that negative pressure on themselves, and squeezing their stick a little tighter, being a little more anxious. But that's just part of growth."

After the Sabres chased the game virtually all night against Vancouver, Granato said he wanted to see a more direct, harder style of play in all zones. He was as stern with the media as he's been since taking over as 20 months ago, leading you to imagine he was even more pointed with his players.

"They need to be pushed through it," Granato said. "They can do it, there's no doubt, but they need to be pushed through it. And we need to get out of our head. Sometimes the best way to do that is to get pushed, and we'll continue to do that."

Granato nearly got exactly the start he wanted when Jeff Skinner used a nifty spin move to get in alone on Sens goalie Anton Forsberg, but his quick snapshot from in tight rattled off the crossbar and bounded away, thwarting a chance for some early momentum for the Sabres.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 9:45 of the first on Austin Watson's snapshot past Comrie, his first goal of the year. Tage Thompson's power-play goal, his 12th goal of the season, got Buffalo even at 6:41 of the second, but Tkachuk's goal on an Ottawa power play put the Senators back in front, and Alex DeBrincat beat Anderson to give Ottawa breathing room with 5:39 left. Tim Stutzle hit the empty net with 40 seconds left.

Here are more notes and observations from around Sabreland:

1. Power play issues

In an eight-game stretch from Oct. 27-Nov. 10, the Sabres scored at least one power play goal in each game and were converting at a 35.4 percent clip. But the man-advantage squads have hit a brick wall of late, going 1 for 14 over the last three games. The Sabres were 0 for 3 in both Saturday's loss to Boston and Tuesday's defeat against Vancouver. Things cratered Tuesday as Buffalo went 0 for 4 in the first period and finished the game 1 for 8 with just six shots on goal.

Zone entries at the Ottawa line and offensive-zone faceoffs were two of the major issues the Sabres struggled to overcome with the man advantage. The Sabres were just 4-8 in the circle on the power play in the game, just 3-6 in the offensive zone.

2. Roster news

The Sabres gave winger Anders Bjork his NHL debut to inject more speed into the lineup after Riley Sheahan got his 2022-23 debut against Vancouver. Bjork played on the fourth line with Zemgus Girgensons, and Rasmus Asplund slid into Sheahan's slot at center.

The rest of the lineup was unchanged. At forward, Thompson centered Skinner and Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt was between Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson, while Dylan Cozens centered JJ Peterka and Vinnie Hinostroza. On defense, Dahlin and Owen Power remained the tops minutes munchers. The other pairs had Henri Jokiharju with Jacob Bryson and Lawrence Pilut with Ilya Lyubushkin.

Jack Quinn, who was struck high by a puck against Boston, remains out with what's listed as an undisclosed injury. Captain Kyle Okposo (lower body) was officially placed on injured reserve to make room for Jokiharju's return against Vancouver.

3. Rochester report

• Rochester goalies Luukkonen, Malcolm Subban and Michael Houser were all back at practice on Wednesday after being sidelined by the flu, coach Seth Appert told Amerks team reporter Suzie Cool. Beck Warm played both games over the weekend after his recall from Cincinnati, losing in overtime to Cleveland after relieving Houser and then suffering a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday at Belleville.

Luukkonen is 6-3, 3.07/.898 this season, while Houser is 1-1, 2.79/.913 in four games. Subban has yet to play after suffering a lower-body injury in Rochester just after being sent down from Sabres training camp.

• Appert also announced that leading scorer Brandon Biro (three goals, nine assists in 12 games) is out for an undetermined period with a lower-body injury. The Amerks have a home-and-home set this weekend against Utica, hosting the defending North Division champions Friday night in Blue Cross Arena.

4. Next

The Sabres are scheduled to be off Thursday and then practice Friday morning in KeyBank Center in advance of Saturday night's game in Toronto. Of course, like anything in Western New York in the next 48-72 hours, it's all going to be dependent upon the weather. Stay tuned.