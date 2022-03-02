Observations: Sabres deliver 'perfect road game,' snap 6-game skid in Toronto

The Sabres added to their lead in the third period with Skinner forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and scoring on the breakaway with a shot over Mrazek’s blocker. The crowd waited for a Toronto response that never came.

It only got worse for the Maple Leafs. Defenseman Justin Holl overskated the puck while forechecking behind his net, allowing Dylan Cozens a clear path to corral it and pass in front to Kyle Okposo, who gave Buffalo a 5-1 lead with 8:12 remaining in regulation. Anderson earned his 298th career win by making 29 saves, and his younger teammates gained much needed confidence after a road trip that ended with losses to St. Louis and Dallas.

"I felt our guys have worked really hard and I don’t think they necessarily deserved to be on the string they were on of not winning, but that’s the way life is," said Granato. "It’s the way this business is. … We pushed. We pushed hard. It mattered to them. They earned it."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Moving around