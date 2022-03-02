Observations: Sabres silence Toronto fans by outworking Leafs in 5-1 win

TORONTO – Inside Scotiabank Arena, a capacity crowd wearing blue and white clamored for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ stars to chase the Sabres back to Buffalo. Each shot by Auston Matthews or Mitch Marner was accompanied by a loud, audible gasp in Toronto’s first game without capacity restrictions since December.
With one shot in the second period Wednesday night, Tage Thompson silenced most of the nearly 19,000 in attendance, rifling the puck past goalie Petr Mrazek to threaten Toronto with its first home loss to Buffalo since 2018.
By the time the Sabres skated off the ice, there were swaths of empty seats because Maple Leafs fans filed to the exit during the third period of a 5-1 Buffalo win.
The Sabres (17-30-8) snapped their six-game skid in their first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019 and beat the Maple Leafs for only the third time in their last 11 meetings.
There was no slow start for the Sabres. Playing for the first time since a difficult February that featured only two wins in 11 games, Buffalo issued another reminder that it can execute its up-tempo, stretch-the-ice style of play well enough to threaten the NHL’s elite teams that have the same speed and skill.
Buffalo’s ugliest games this season have occurred against Western Conference powers that have experienced veterans who used their strength advantage to win puck battles against the Sabres’ young roster.
The Sabres were on the attack from puck drop and struck first with Jacob Bryson’s power-play goal on a wrist shot from the point at 2:26 into the game after Mattias Samuelsson drew a tripping penalty in the offensive zone. Most of Toronto’s mistakes occurred when it scrambled to regain possession in its own end.
When Buffalo didn’t have the puck, it was working tirelessly to get it back. The strategy – which is the foundation of how coach Don Granato wants the Sabres to play – was important against the Leafs, who entered Wednesday having scored the third-most goals in the NHL and were only two points behind the Atlantic Division’s first-place Tampa Bay Lightning.
Toronto, after all, can pick apart even the most disciplined teams, as the Sabres were minded in the first period when Michael Bunting made a cross-ice pass to the right-circle to set up Rasmus Sandin for the tying goal at 11:48.
The Maple Leafs (35-15-4) made a few pushes in the game, most notably Pierre Engvall’s second-period breakaway in which Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made consecutive safes with his left leg pad. They struggled to win puck battles over the final 40 minutes, losing one-on-one situations to even the youngest Sabres.
Winger Victor Olofsson gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead when he scored on a rebound in front to cap an impressive shift that included some savvy puck movement. Olofsson, who now has eight goals this season, nearly scored again when his shot ricocheted off the post later in the second period.
And it was Thompson who made silence fall over the crowd, as the Sabres’ first-line center fended off the Maple Leafs and tracked a loose puck at his feet in the slot before firing a shot that beat Mrazek for a 3-1 lead with 1:29 remaining in the second period. The goal was Thompson’s 23rd of the season, and he has 25 points in his last 24 games. It occurred after Jeff Skinner hounded the puck in the offensive zone and Alex Tuch managed to prevent Toronto from clearing it past the blue line.
The Sabres added to their lead in the third period with Skinner forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and scoring on the breakaway with a shot over Mrazek’s blocker. The crowd waited for a Toronto response that never came.
It only got worse for the Maple Leafs. Defenseman Justin Holl misplayed a puck behind Toronto’s net, allowing Dylan Cozens a clear path to corral it and pass in front to Kyle Okposo, who gave Buffalo a 5-1 lead with 8:12 remaining in regulation.
Anderson earned his 298th career with by making 28 saves, and his younger teammates gained much needed confidence against an opponent they’ll come to know as a bitter rival.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Moving around
Moving Peyton Krebs to center was the right call. Casey Mittelstadt needs more time to regain the first-step acceleration that makes him a threat and it’s easier to reacclimate on the wing, where there are fewer responsibilities, particularly in the defensive zone. Krebs, meanwhile, made a greater impact at center, his natural position, and he helped put Olofsson in good spots Wednesday night.
Mittelstadt can shift back to center when he proves he’s ready. Until then, Krebs can help give the Sabres three capable scoring lines. His line was exceptional on the Sabres’ second goal, as Olofsson cleared the front of the net and got to the rebound after Dahlin’s cross-ice pass set up Rasmus Asplund for the shot.
2. On the board
Skating on the top pair and second power-play unit with Henri Jokiharju still out, Bryson took advantage of the increased ice time by scoring his first goal of the season on the point shot early in the game. It was Bryson’s first goal since March 6, 2019, and it comes at an important time. Bryson has an opportunity the rest of this season to show management that he should be part of their plans on defense in 2022-23.
3. Getting closer
Defenseman Colin Miller did not play in the game but skated with the Sabres on Wednesday morning for the first time since he last appeared in a game Jan. 15. Miller has been out with an upper-body injury that required surgery and faced a six-week timeline to return. An unrestricted free agent, Miller is expected to be traded before the March 21 deadline. The question is which defenseman will come out of the lineup when Miller is back. The Sabres will also want to showcase fellow trade candidates Mark Pysyk and Robert Hagg.