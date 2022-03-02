Observations: Sabres silence Toronto fans by outworking Leafs in 5-1 win

Moving Peyton Krebs to center was the right call. Casey Mittelstadt needs more time to regain the first-step acceleration that makes him a threat and it’s easier to reacclimate on the wing, where there are fewer responsibilities, particularly in the defensive zone. Krebs, meanwhile, made a greater impact at center, his natural position, and he helped put Olofsson in good spots Wednesday night.

Mittelstadt can shift back to center when he proves he’s ready. Until then, Krebs can help give the Sabres three capable scoring lines. His line was exceptional on the Sabres’ second goal, as Olofsson cleared the front of the net and got to the rebound after Dahlin’s cross-ice pass set up Rasmus Asplund for the shot.

2. On the board

Skating on the top pair and second power-play unit with Henri Jokiharju still out, Bryson took advantage of the increased ice time by scoring his first goal of the season on the point shot early in the game. It was Bryson’s first goal since March 6, 2019, and it comes at an important time. Bryson has an opportunity the rest of this season to show management that he should be part of their plans on defense in 2022-23.

3. Getting closer