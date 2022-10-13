Observations: Sabres showcase their potential in season-opening win

A wide grin still on his face, JJ Peterka skated toward the bench to celebrate with his Buffalo Sabres teammates as the fans inside KeyBank Center applauded the latest sign of progress for a franchise that’s finally inspiring hope in a city that’s tired of waiting for winning hockey.

Peterka, one of 15 players in the Sabres lineup drafted in the second round or higher, sliced through the Ottawa Senators’ defense and completed a give-and-go with Dylan Cozens to score his first career NHL goal.

The crowd was still buzzing with anticipation less than three minutes later when Rasmus Dahlin, now a heart-and-soul leader and four years removed from his debut, gave the Sabres their first lead by completing another impressive shift when he finished a chance created by Peyton Krebs.

The Sabres’ season-opening 4-1 win over the revamped Ottawa Senators on Thursday night showcased how the youngest roster in the NHL wants to use its combination of speed, skill and competitiveness to surprise in 2022-23.

Peterka and Dahlin led the comeback, and Victor Olofsson added a pair of empty-net goals for Buffalo (1-0). Goalie Craig Anderson made 35 saves to kickstart his 20th season in the league. This wasn’t a flawless performance by any stretch. We saw the miscues that are typical with early-season hockey and, as expected, young players endured some challenges while adjusting to the fast-paced, physical game against an intradivisional opponent.

But the Sabres’ performance validated the increased expectations and fanfare around a club that hasn’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011. It was Peterka who completed a momentum-changing shift that seemed to stun the Senators (0-1).

Peterka, 20, carried the puck over the blue line and into the offensive zone, passed to Cozens on his right and proceeded to split the Senators’ defense. Cozens then sent a centering pass to the slot, where Peterka tied the score, 1-1, at 4:31 into the second period.

Peterka, the second-youngest player on the team, pumped his fast as the crowd roared. And less than three minutes later, Dahlin had one of his signature shifts. The 2018 No. 1 pick carried the puck all the way down the ice and got to the front of the net, where he scored on a centering pass from Krebs for a 2-1 lead.

The Sabres went 0-for-4 on the power play, but they held onto the lead with staunch penalty-killing, including a successful 49-second 5-on-3, and steady goaltending by Anderson, who stifled Tim Stutzle's chance from in tight with a poke check in the final minutes of the third period.

Anderson added another bail-out save when Claude Giroux got behind the Sabres' defense, and Buffalo secured the win with a pair of empthy-net goals from Olofsson.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Dynamic return

Peterka was among the Sabres’ best players while appearing in only his third NHL game. In addition to the goal, Peterka nearly scored again in the second period and setup Zemgus Girgensons by creating a chance in front in the third. Peterka finished with four shots on goal.

2. Opening salvo

The Senators took a 1-0 lead at 10:16 into the first period when Drake Batherson carried the puck down the left wing and waited for the Sabres’ defensemen to collapse toward the net. Batherson then quickly passed to the slot where Tkachuk uncorked a shot that went off the post and in. It was the only goal in a fast-paced period in which the Sabres were outshot 16-9 generated only two notable scoring opportunities, including a partial breakaway that began with a Jeff Skinner spin-o-rama.

3. Rookie moments

Owen Power made his NHL debut back in April at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, yet this game was another first in his young career. Power, 19, took the ice for his first opening night and made a few uncharacteristic mistakes in the opening 20 minutes. He turned the puck over twice in his own end, the second of which created a 2-on-1, and missed the net on a Henri Jokiharju pass that sliced through the Senators’ coverage.

There were also remarkable plays by Power with and without the puck throughout the game. He seemed to get more comfortable with each shift, often bailing the Sabres out by carrying the puck into the neutral zone rather than forcing a pass.

4. Around the boards

Up front for the Sabres, Tage Thompson centered Skinner and Victor Olofsson; Casey Mittelstadt was between Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch; Cozens played center between Krebs and Peterka; and Girgensons was at left wing with Rasmus Asplund at center and Kyle Okposo on the right side.

On defense, Dahlin was with Mattias Samuelsson, Power partnered with Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson was next to Ilya Lyubushkin. Center Riley Sheahan, who was placed on injured reserve, resumed skating with the team Thursday morning in a non-contact jersey. [The Sabres’ healthy scratches were forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Anders Bjork and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald.

Prior to puck drop, the Sabres and Senators, along with family members of the victims, gathered at center ice for a moment of silence to honor those killed during the racially motivated shooting at Tops. The Sabres also announced this season every player will wear a helmet decal that reads, “Choose Love.”

5. Next

The Sabres host the Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers on Saturday in KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. Buffalo then hits the road for a four-game trip to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle.