Observations: Sabres show more fight on the road, still drop fifth straight game

The Sabres managed to silence most of the 18,573 fans in attendance by roaring back with impressive stretches of play that twice cut the deficit to one. First, Eakin slashed the Capitals’ lead to 2-1 by beating Vanecek with a shot over the glove after Ovechkin turned the puck over in the defensive zone at 3:43 into the second period.

Then, with the Sabres trailing 3-1 in the third, Anders Bjork crashed the net to jam a loose puck across the line for his second goal of the season. While the Capitals were without key cogs T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha, it was a notable development for Buffalo after it scored the fourth-fewest third-period goals last season and often fell apart at the first sign of trouble. Even when the score was 5-3 after a Colin Miller goal, Jeff Skinner again could have scored on his drive to the net late in regulation.

“I think we have to remain confident because when we’re skating and attacking hard and using our speed, we stick with any team in this league and create lots of chances,” said Bjork. “We had a lot of opportunities there.”

This was another lesson for the young Sabres that small mistakes are magnified against top teams in the league, particularly on the road.