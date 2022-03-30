Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid

When the Buffalo Sabres reached one of the lowest points in the history of the franchise, Kyle Okposo sent a text message that is still stored on Don Granato’s cell phone.
“’We will win,’” Okposo said to Granato following the Sabres’ 18th consecutive defeat, an overtime loss to Philadelphia on March 29, 2021, in which Buffalo squandered a three-goal lead in the third period.
The message from the Sabres’ emotional leader to their interim head coach also included words of affirmation. Okposo wanted Granato to know that every player in the dressing room believed they were on a path to winning. Confidence was no longer an issue, Okposo assured Granato.
Almost one year to the day of Okposo sending that text message, the Sabres lost to the Winnipeg Jets in a shootout, 3-2, on Wednesday night to move to 24-33-11 overall this season. They will soon clinch a league-record 11th season without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this was another game that showed how much the franchise’s outlook has changed for the better in 12 months.
Buffalo’s 8-3-3 record in March was its best in years – the Sabres were 3-28-4 in March the previous three seasons and have been over .500 for the month only twice since 2012 – and extended its point streak to seven games. It’s the team’s longest such streak since it won 10 games in a row from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Five of the Sabres' last six games have gone to overtime.
Zemgus Girgensons scored twice against the Jets, who twice rallied from a one-goal deficit to tie it 2-2 entering the third period. Goalie Craig Anderson made 25 saves in his 23rd start of the season, but he allowed three goals on three attempts in the shootout, capped by Blake Wheeler's game-winner.
There were no signs of doubt or frustration on the Buffalo bench when Wheeler made it 1-1 with a tap-in goal to finish a broken play in which Anderson was caught too far out of his crease and the Sabres overcommitted to the right side of their defensive zone.
Girgensons’ second goal of the game occurred less than five minutes later, followed by a solid effort on the penalty kill by the Sabres, who nearly doubled their lead when Vinnie Hinostroza hit the crossbar. Their offense continued to attack with the score tied in the third period, testing goalie Connor Hellebuyck with traffic in front of the net. And when Buffalo needed a bail-out save with Pierre Luc Dubois on a breakaway with 7:22 remaining in regulation, Anderson provided one with a pad stop.
The Sabres had four shots on goal during overtime -- including a breakaway for Tage Thompson -- but Hellebuyck stood tall.
Finally close to full strength after a season filled with injuries, the Sabres have discovered how to have success in close games. And it’s largely in part because of the same players who struggled under former coach Ralph Krueger:
- Thompson has a team-high 28 goals and 51 points while spending most of his 64 games as the Sabres’ first-line center.
- Rasmus Dahlin is having success on the top defense pair, averaging a career-high 23:55 of ice time and sits only one point behind the 44 he had in 82 games as a rookie in 2018-19. Dahlin, 21, has nine goals and 43 points while playing against top lines in most of his 66 games this season.
- Jeff Skinner has 27 goals and 47 points in 66 games after totaling only 21 goals and 37 points in 112 games the previous two seasons.
- Kyle Okposo is three goals away from totaling 20-plus for the first time since 2015-16, Dylan Cozens has taken significant steps in his second NHL season and Henri Jokiharju has become more reliable defensively.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Difference-maker
Girgensons’ impact on the Sabres was on display again Wednesday, beginning at the opening puck drop with another energetic first shift for his line. Girgensons brings speed and tenacity to the team’s bottom six, a combination that makes defensemen miserable when they’re going back for the puck in their own zone. Girgensons was rewarded for his work when he scored his ninth goal of the season and second in eight games since returning from injury.
Girgensons’ first shot attempt was block, but he got to the loose puck in the slot and beat Hellebuyck with a shot for a 1-0 lead at 5:21 into the game. The Sabres outshot the Jets, 13-5, during a first period in which Hellebuyck seemed shaken and his teammates were sluggish.
Girgensons added to his ledger in the second period by scoring on a loose puck to make it 2-1 at 8:24. It was his first multi-goal game since Nov. 24, 2019.
2. Trending up
Cozens has only one goal in 23 games, but he’s been outstanding the past two games. He carried the puck with confidence, wisely driving down the middle of the ice when in the offensive zone. Cozens has recorded more than two shots on goal once in his last 15 games, a trend we didn’t see when he was on a 20-goal pace at the All-Star break. There are many subtleties in his game that indicate he’s on the cusp of producing more offense.
3. Sidelined
Mattias Samuelsson was unavailable Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury that has him considered “day to day,” according to Granato. Samuelsson played through the injury Monday in Chicago, finishing with 18:09 of ice time. With Samuelsson out, Mark Pysyk drew back into the lineup. Forwards Anders Bjork and John Hayden were healthy scratches, and defenseman Colin Miller remained in Covid protocol.
The Jets were without winger Kyle Connor (41 goals in 67 games) and defenseman Nate Schmidt, both of whom were placed in Covid protocol Wednesday morning.
4. Next
The Sabres will celebrate the career of beloved play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret before puck drop Friday against the Nashville Predators. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats for the pregame ceremony and banner raising by 6:40 p.m. The Sabres are giving away a replica banner for the first 10,000 fans when doors open at 5 p.m.