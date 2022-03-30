Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid

When the Buffalo Sabres reached one of the lowest points in the history of the franchise, Kyle Okposo sent a text message that is still stored on Don Granato’s cell phone.

“’We will win,’” Okposo said to Granato following the Sabres’ 18th consecutive defeat, an overtime loss to Philadelphia on March 29, 2021, in which Buffalo squandered a three-goal lead in the third period.

The message from the Sabres’ emotional leader to their interim head coach also included words of affirmation. Okposo wanted Granato to know that every player in the dressing room believed they were on a path to winning. Confidence was no longer an issue, Okposo assured Granato.

Almost one year to the day of Okposo sending that text message, the Sabres lost to the Winnipeg Jets in a shootout, 3-2, on Wednesday night to move to 24-33-11 overall this season. They will soon clinch a league-record 11th season without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this was another game that showed how much the franchise’s outlook has changed for the better in 12 months.