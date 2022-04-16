Observations: Sabres' second-period outburst grounds Flyers

The Buffalo Sabres must have been angry at the first intermission Saturday because they sure got even.

In a 2-0 hole after a sloppy opening 20 minutes, the Sabres roared back for four goals in a dominant second period. They went on to hold off the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in KeyBank Center for their second win in the last three games.

Buffalo got power-play goals from Kyle Okposo and Tage Thompson and even-strength goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza in the frame to equal their season high in one period.

The Sabres also had a four-goal first period in their 6-3 win over the Flyers here on Jan. 22. The last time they had two periods of at least four against one team in the same season was in 2009-10 against Carolina.

The Flyers entered this one as a complete mess and a second period in which they were outshot by Buffalo, 18-3, pretty much showed their warts.

Philadelphia was 2-8 in the previous 10 games and had given up 18 goals in losing the last three. Their power play was in a 2-for-32 slump in the last 11 games and went 0 for 4 in this one, including two chances to tie in the third period.

They had key injuries including former Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, goalie Carter Hart and leading scorer Cam Atkinson. Captain Claude Giroux was dealt to Florida at the trade deadline.

But it was Philly that got an early jump on goals by Joel Farabee at 1:41 and Owen Tippett at 3:55. Travis Konecny then buried Dahlin with a clean body check into the end boards, agitating the Buffalo defenseman enough that he took a retaliatory slashing penalty.

Buffalo killed off that penalty but the game's edge continued. Alex Tuch and Philly defenseman Travis Sanheim were nailed for coincidental minors and the chirping between the sides was nonstop.

The Sabres didn't score but slowly started to take control of play and that set the stage for the second period.

Okposo, who was felled by a Thompson slapshot to the knee and missed several shifts in the first period, opened the scoring for the Sabres by banging home a Peyton Krebs feed for his 20th of the season at 3:17. Dahlin cashed No. 11 off a Jeff Skinner cross ice pass at 8:27 to tie the game. Konecny beat Craig Anderson high under the crossbar with a soft goal at 14:27 but Buffalo forged ahead. Hinostroza potted a rebound at 15:36 and Thompson pounded home No. 34 at 17:58 to snap the tie.

The Sabres had played eight straight games against playoff teams, and had met a bevy of top clubs in the last six weeks so the early deficit didn't seem to faze them.

"Playing all those teams on that sort of schedule is is tough and I think it's great for our team to experience that," Hinostroza said before the game. "It's kind of like a playoff series where you're playing every other day and on the road all the time. So proud of how our team handled it. Like a lot of things this year is a learning process. And something that helps make us better in the long run."

Hinostroza played on Chicago's 109-point team in 2016-17, his first full year in the NHL, and said he learned how those Blackhawks valued every game on the schedule.

"It's just treating every game like a playoff game," he said. "At the beginning of the season, you go on the first three games, points are so important. At the end of the year, you look at the standings, and they're so close in an 82-game season.

"The first two or three, you might be like, 'All right, take our time and ease our way into it.' But no, it's important to go in every game as like playoff game. Some of those games you lose, if you could just tie it up and go to overtime, get one point, it's huge. And I think that's something that our team is learning and taking pride in."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. A different look

Coach Don Granato went with the reshuffled forward lines he unveiled at practice Friday, and there were a lot of just-missed moments with the puck in the first period before the groupings found their way in the second. Skinner and Thompson stayed together and were joined by Victor Olofsson on the top line.

2. In the net

Anderson made 18 saves to improve to 16-12-2 on the season and won his 307th career game. He's one behind retired Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask for 33rd on the all-time list.

3. One chance to shout

The biggest cheer in the first period was easy. It was when Bills quarterback Josh Allen was put on the Jumbotron, told the crowd to raise the roof and the fans did. Then came the "Shout" song and the fans sang at full volume.

4. Next

The teams headed to Philly after the game and they'll meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Sabres will then have more than one day off for the first time in more than a month as their next game isn't until Thursday at New Jersey.

