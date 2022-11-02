Observations: Sabres roar back from two-goal deficit to win third straight

Victor Olofsson was ready.

With the Sabres down a goal Wednesday night, Olofsson pulled back his left-handed stick and waited in case the puck made it to his spot in the right faceoff circle.

Owen Power, the youngest player on the youngest team in the NHL, froze the Pittsburgh Penguins and their goalie, Casey DeSmith, with a fake shot before sending the puck over to Olofsson.

All DeSmith could do was flail his glove to his left as the puck hit the back of the Penguins' net. The goal, Olofsson’s seventh of the season, seemed to demoralize the oldest team in the NHL on the second game of its back-to-back.

"Incredible pass," boasted Olofsson. "I just had to hit the net."

Suddenly, the Penguins looked tired. And the Sabres’ surge continued, punctuated by Alex Tuch burying a 2-on-1 pass from Tage Thompson for their first lead Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres didn’t relent, continuing to attack offensively until a 6-3 victory was secured. They extended their win streak to three games with a comeback that began on a JJ Peterka goal and continued in the third period when Thompson added his seventh of the season with a one-timer on the power play.

"It showed a lot of guts in this room," Tuch said. "It took all of us, honestly. ... A lot of guys stepped up in the third period."

Eric Comrie made 18 saves to earn his second consecutive victory this week. Though the Sabres failed to record at least 45 shots on goal for a fourth straight game – which would have set an NHL record – they finished with 31 to extend Pittsburgh’s winless streak to six. Olofsson and Kyle Okposo each added an empty-net goal.

This was a new challenge for the Sabres (7-3) only 10 games into the season. Their previous wins over Chicago and Detroit were over lesser opponents than the one visiting Buffalo on Wednesday. The Penguins (4-5-2) have several Stanley Cup champions, and everyone on the visitors’ side was desperate to end a five-game winless streak that crested Tuesday with a 6-5 overtime loss to Boston.

For half the game Wednesday, the Penguins did what few opponents have accomplished against the Sabres: They slowed them down. When the Sabres earned an odd-man rush or breakaway, they fumbled the puck or missed the net. Trying to manufacture chances in the offensive zone was also painstaking.

The Penguins took away the middle of the ice, and the Sabres overpassed, looking for the perfect play rather than trying to wear down the oldest team in the NHL on the second night of their back-to-back.

This wasn’t the high-octane, fast-paced offensive display of the Sabres’ previous games, like the third-period comeback against Chicago or Thompson’s remarkable dominance over Detroit.

Jason Zucker and Josh Archibald each scored 2-on-1 goals to spot Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. And though the Sabres cut the deficit to one late in the second with Peterka’s shot through traffic, Jake Guentzel’s breakaway power-play goal eight seconds into the third period made a comeback more difficult.

The Penguins’ trouble began with a penalty against the Sabres’ red-hot power play. Less than a minute after DeSmith was called for tripping, Thompson scored his sixth goal in three games with his shot from the left circle to make it 3-2.

Another undisciplined play cost Pittsburgh again. With Guentzel in the penalty box for tripping, Olofsson’s shot tied the score at 6:29 into the third period. Thompson then connected with Tuch to make it 4-3 with 8:26 remaining.

Okposo and Olofsson each scored on the empty net when the Penguins were struggling to maintain possession around the Sabres' net.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Keeping it up

Underlying numbers show Olofsson hasn’t been strong at 5-on-5 to start the season. Only one of his goals has come at even strength. The Sabres can live with a slow start in those situations when he makes their power play a threat to score each time it has an opportunity. They've totaled at least one goal on the man advantage in seven of their last eight games, including 5 of 12 over their last two.

Olofsson has four multi-goal games and has totaled eight goals overall this season.

2. More history

Thompson made history again Tuesday. With his goal in the third period, he became the first Sabres player since Maxim Afinogenov to record 10 or more points in a three-game span. Thompson had six goals and five assists against Chicago, Detroit and Pittsburgh, capped by his perfect pass to Tuch. He didn’t have quality opportunities at 5-on-5 because the Penguins made a concerted effort to stop him, but he unleashed his shot when the Sabres needed it.

3. Cleaning up

Turnovers in the middle of the ice are a recipe for disaster against the Penguins. The Sabres gradually started to clean up their puck management in the first period, leading to a few quality chances in the final minutes.

Jack Quinn redirected a pass from Olofsson into DeSmith’s left leg pad, and Jeff Skinner’s slap shot from the slot was stopped. The Sabres now have an even goal differential in the first period of games this season, scoring 10 goals and allowing 10. They’re starting to allow fewer shots early in games, though the Penguins’ first of the night was a breakaway for Drew O’Connor.

Evgeni Malkin’s 2-on-1 pass to Zucker was the only other quality scoring chance for the Penguins in the first period. Buffalo outshot Pittsburgh 11-5 during that span.

4. Fitting in

Kale Clague has fit well next to Owen Power on the Sabres’ second defense pair with Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out. Clague, 24, joined the club on a one-year, two-way contract after what he described as a “rollercoaster” experience in Los Angeles and Montreal.

A second-round draft pick of the Kings in 2016, Clague was shuttled back and forth between Los Angeles and its American Hockey League affiliate before he was claimed on waivers by the Canadiens last December. He’s a quick, left-shot defenseman who can move the puck well, though he needs to sharpen his game around his own net. There’s a natural drop off between Samuelsson and the recent call-ups, but Clague is a young player who fits well with the Sabres’ style of play and their dressing-room culture.

“Playing against Buffalo, you saw they played with a lot of speed and a lot of skill,” Clague said. “They were always in your face, which can be hard to play against. That’s what drew me here. A lot of skill, a lot of talent. It’s a really young group, too.”

5. Next

The Sabres hit the road again for back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Buffalo’s game in Carolina will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.