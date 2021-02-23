Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – There's a lot you can say about the Buffalo Sabres the last few days. On a variety of topics. Here's one of the best points to be made Tuesday night: With every chance to go feel sorry for themselves in the finale of a road trip, the Sabres refused to wilt to everything going on around them.

Back-to-back games. Crushing loss the night before on Long Island. A third defenseman down on a long-term injury. Noise over the lineup. A team still coming back from its Covid-19 outbreak. It sure looked like the weight of things was too much when the New Jersey Devils got 11 of the game's first 13 shots on goal.

Then, the Sabres found their legs about halfway through the first period and never lost their edge. In a solid 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, they looked like the team with a lot more energy.

"We had a surge, just a battle and compete level that was impressive," coach Ralph Krueger said. " ... We're pleased with just a really solid team effort. Specialty teams, 5-on-5, everybody really participating within the framework we're trying to do.

"From the goaltending through the 'D' and into the forwards, real nice team effort today and a good spirit on the bench. Real important for us psychologically in this moment."

