Observations: Sabres' rebuild shows more progress under the spotlight

Under the spotlight again, the Sabres twice tied the score before Hinostroza gave them a 3-2 lead with 14:44 remaining in regulation with a shot that raised more questions about Toronto’s shaky goaltending.

Most impressive, Buffalo didn’t fall apart when facing a 16 mph wind in the second period, the same conditions that caused the Maple Leafs to struggle for the game’s opening 20 minutes.

Though the Sabres allowed 18 shots on goal in the middle frame, they needed only 42 seconds to respond after falling behind 1-0. Hinostroza patiently held the puck with three options: pass to one of two teammates or shoot. He waited until John Tavares was out of position before passing to Krebs, whose one-timer tied the score at 1:22 into the second period.

An “MVP” chant broke out after Auston Matthews made it 2-1 with a wrist shot through Anderson later in the second period, but the Maple Leafs couldn’t slow the Sabres down.