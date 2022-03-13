Observations: Sabres' rebuild shows more progress under the spotlight

HAMILTON, Ont. – Many of the 26,119 fans enduring the bitter cold outside at Tim Hortons Field shouted, “Go Leafs, go,” as Dylan Cozens skated toward a strong headwind and tried to stickhandle his way around a Toronto Maple Leafs defender during a power play in the third period.
Once bitter rivals, the Sabres and Maple Leafs have undergone franchise-altering facelifts since their proximity led to meaningful, bitter matchups with playoff implications.
Minutes after the Leafs-friendly crowd shouted in approval, they watched as Vinnie Hinostroza scored an unlikely goal that showed the Sabres weren’t simply here to soak in the one-of-a-kind atmosphere at the Canadian Football League stadium.
Hinostroza scored his second goal of the game from right in front of the goal line, beating struggling Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek with a short side shot between the near post and Mrazek’s blocker, to give the Sabres a lead they would not relinquish in their 5-2 win.
Hinostroza, 29, had two goals and an assist to propel the Sabres to their first outdoor win, Peyton Krebs second goal of the game provided insurance and goalie Craig Anderson delivered 34 saves to give Buffalo a second consecutive victory. Tage Thompson added an empty-net goal.
Buffalo (20-32-8) had not beaten Toronto in consecutive meetings since 2017 and the timing of this impressive performance came only three days after the Sabres spoiled Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Under the spotlight again, the Sabres twice tied the score before Hinostroza gave them a 3-2 lead with 14:44 remaining in regulation with a shot that raised more questions about Toronto’s shaky goaltending.
Most impressive, Buffalo didn’t fall apart when facing a 16 mph wind in the second period, the same conditions that caused the Maple Leafs to struggle for the game’s opening 20 minutes.
Though the Sabres allowed 18 shots on goal in the middle frame, they needed only 42 seconds to respond after falling behind 1-0. Hinostroza patiently held the puck with three options: pass to one of two teammates or shoot. He waited until John Tavares was out of position before passing to Krebs, whose one-timer tied the score at 1:22 into the second period.
An “MVP” chant broke out after Auston Matthews made it 2-1 with a wrist shot through Anderson later in the second period, but the Maple Leafs couldn’t slow the Sabres down.
Skating against a strong headwind, Hinostroza corralled a breakout pass from Tage Thompson while bolting down the left wing and sent a centering pass toward the slot while driving toward the net. Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie intended to steer the puck away with his skate, but he accidentally deflected it past Mrazek to tie the score, 2-2, in the second period.
Toronto fell apart from there. With the Sabres leading and the Maple Leafs unraveling, Matthews lashed out by cross-checking Rasmus Dahlin in the neck in response to being shoved after the whistle. Toronto (37-17-5) won five of its previous eight and held a 33-point edge in the standings over Buffalo.
The franchises are on far different timelines, though. The Maple Leafs are in win-now mode, while the Sabres are in a development season where progress is measured by the progress of individual players and resolve in pressure-packed situations such as this.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Stock up
We’re seeing why Don Granato holds Hinostroza in such high regard. Hinostroza is tenacious on the forecheck, using his speed to pressure opponents. And he has poise with the puck, as illustrated by his patience on the pass to Krebs on Buffalo’s first goal.
With a goal and an assist, Hinostroza has nine goals and 20 points in 40 games. The pending unrestricted free agent might be entering his final week with the Sabres, but Kevyn Adams, the club’s general manager, should considering bringing Hinostroza back next season.
2. Another spotlight
Dahlin has a flair for the traumatic. With the wind to his back in the first period, Dahlin got behind the Toronto defense for a clear look at Mrazek but instead of a simple attempt on goal, the Sabres’ defenseman attempted a between-the-legs shot. Dahlin, 21, was one of three alternate captains and showed no hesitation when carrying the puck up the ice.
Mrazek made 14 saves in the first period, including a stop on a Skinner breakaway. Anderson, meanwhile, passed his only difficult test by making a save on a Matthews one-timer on a power play late in the opening frame.
3. Around the boards
Winger Zemgus Girgensons and defensemen Colin Miller and Will Butcher remain on injured reserve, though they could be available to play sometime this week. … Forwards Anders Bjork and Mark Jankowski were healthy scratches, though both were on the ice for warmup. … Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was unavailable because of an upper-body injury suffered during a fight in the Sabres’ 3-1 win over Vegas on Thursday.
4. Next
The Sabres begin a three-game road trip to Western Canada on Thursday with a matchup in Edmonton against the Oilers. Puck drop is 10 p.m.