Rasmus Dahlin stickhandled his way toward the Edmonton Oilers’ net, then unleashed a wrist shot to test goalie Stuart Skinner with the score tied in the second period Monday night.

Head-to-head against the best player in the world, Connor McDavid, the Buffalo Sabres’ young core was using its fast-paced, aggressive attack to skate around an opponent that’s considered among the top teams in the Western Conference.

Tage Thompson was performing well when on the ice against McDavid. Jack Quinn, one of three rookies in the Sabres’ lineup, sent a shot on net that almost led to Jeff Skinner’s second goal of the game.

Oilers fourth-line forward Derek Ryan scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, but their lead didn’t last long. Dylan Cozens, the latest member of Buffalo’s young core to receive a long-term contract, responded with a turn-around shot past Edmonton’s goalie.

In the latest harsh lesson for the youngest team in the NHL, the Sabres saw again how one mistake can make the difference when playing meaningful games late in the regular season.

McDavid scored his second goal of the game on a low shot between the legs of goalie Craig Anderson to give the Oilers another lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 3-2 win over the Sabres in KeyBank Center.

Buffalo (32-26-4) would have been within one point of Pittsburgh for the second wild-card playoff spot with a win. Instead, the Sabres were unable to move up in the standings while most of the Eastern Conference contenders weren't in action Monday night.

Jordan Greenway, whom the Sabres acquired ahead of the trade deadline, made his debut but didn’t have a point. Anderson made 33 saves against the Oilers, who had only six shots during the second period. The Sabres had 39 shots on goal, and missed the net 15 times, as Skinner made 10 saves in the third period to secure the win.

“It definitely hurts a bit to not see those go in,” said Sabres winger Casey Mittelstadt. “Overall, I think we played pretty well tonight. Obviously, a couple breakdowns against probably the best player in the world and it will cost you. Overall, I thought we played well and dictated the pace and had the better chances. It’s not the result we wanted, but there are definitely some things we can build on.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens had a goal apiece, while McDavid established a new career high with his 124th point on the goal that gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 3:23 into the third period.

This was a battle between two of the best offensive teams in the NHL. The Oilers and Sabres entered Monday ranked first and third, respectively, in goals per game. It lived up to its building from the outset with them combining for 35 shots on goal in the first period, and McDavid struck first with a wraparound for his 53rd goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

The Sabres’ power play prevented the Oilers from building on opening goal. Stuart Skinner stopped a one-timer by Victor Olofsson, but Edmonton couldn’t clear the puck from its own zone. Thompson corralled the puck in the left circle, then sent a cross-ice pass to Jeff Skinner, whose one-timer from the right side of the offensive zone went past the sprawling Edmonton goalie to make it 1-1 with 10:15 left in the first period. It was Skinner's 27th goal, which ranks third on the team behind Thompson and Alex Tuch.

“We had lots of looks,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “We missed the net quite a few times too on some point-blank chances that now, after the fact, it’s very frustrating because that turned out to be the differenvce in the game. We generated more than enough to win that game.

The Oilers (35-22-8) had a go-ahead goal disallowed at 12:13 into the second period because of a successful offside challenge by Granato. Buffalo was the better team in the middle frame, as its defensemen closed quickly to take away time and space from Edmonton’s top players. The Sabres’ forwards cycled the puck to create scoring chances.

Thompson cut across the slot and fired a wrist shot that went off Stuart Skinner’s blocker, then Greenway protected the puck down low before setting up a one-timer by Cozens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo outshot Edmonton 11-2 through the first 15 minutes of the second period but couldn’t beat Skinner. One rough shift cost the Sabres. They got stuck in their own zone after failing to retrieve the puck a few times, and Ryan gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with 1:15 until the intermission when the fourth-line winger shot a puck from the slot past Anderson.

The Sabres didn’t appear fazed. Cozens settled the puck as it bounced in the slot, then turned and fired a quick shot to make it 2-2 only 41 seconds into the third period for his 24th goal of the season. The result would have been different if Anderson found a way to stop McDavid’s quick shot that made it 3-2.

Mittelstadt almost tied the score with a one-timer late in the third period and again a few minutes later on a shot from the right circle, but the Sabres couldn't break through with Anderson pulled for an extra attacker.

“We think that game could have gone either way, for sure,” said Cozens. “I think we played good for pretty much a full 60. Just sometimes you don’t win them, and I think their goalie stood on his head, made huge saves for them. Sometimes with goalies like that we have to find a way to crash the net and find ways to score greasy goals.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. More injuries

The Sabres were down two defensemen against an opponent that’s totaled five or more goals 25 times this season. Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman are day to day with upper-body injuries, while reliable bottom-six forward Tyson Jost also missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Dahlin, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju each played at least 23 minutes with the Sabres because of the injuries.

2. New heights

Skinner matched his career high in points (63) in his 59th game of the season Monday. In two full seasons under Granato, Skinner has 60 goals and 126 points in 139 games. Skinner led the Sabres with seven shots on goal and 11 shot attempts against the Oilers.

Thompson’s assist on the Sabres’ first goal was the center’s 83rd point, the most by any of the franchise’s players since Thomas Vanek (84) and Danny Briere (95) in 2006-07.

3. Finding a fit

Granato was able to use Greenway with three different sets of linemates as the Sabres ease the 6-foot-6 power forward into the lineup. Greenway started with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, then got moved to play with Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson. When Jack Quinn needed a breather following a power play, Greenway took a shift in the offensive zone with Skinner and Thompson.

Granato cautioned that Greenway will need time to acclimate to a new team and system, but both sides are eager to see if this union can help the 26-year-old reach another level. Greenway finished with 12:07 of ice time and one shot on goal.

“I think he’s seeing that maybe I’ve had a little bit, I haven’t been playing to who I am, and I think he sees something that he can help and that he can maybe take the leash off me a bit, if that’s the right (phrase),” Greenway of Granato. “But, yeah, you probably have to ask him that question. … I’m ready to go, I’m ready to take the next step, I’m ready to help the team. I think that’s really what you want out of a player.”

4. Next

The Sabres complete the back-to-back Tuesday night on Long Island against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.