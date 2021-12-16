Observations: Sabres prevail against Wild behind Tage Thompson's shootout goal

While Talbot made the save, the puck ended up on Henri Jokiharju’s stick near the blue line and the ensuing shot was tipped by Dylan Cozens for the tying goal 8:05 into the second period. It was Cozens’ eighth goal of the season and his first in six games.

"It's huge," Pysyk said of the Sabres' response. "They always play very hard here. It’s a tough building to come into. But the guys did a great job. We have some confidence in that room, which is good. We just got to keep building on it."

Buffalo survived a four-minute Minnesota power play thanks to Luukkonen’s heroics. The 22-year-old stood tall with 12 saves in the second period, a performance that was overshadowed by his inability to make a save that gave the Wild the lead. Kaprizov fired a shot during a 2-on-1 that went off the inside of Luukkonen’s left leg pad and in to make it 2-1 with 55.5 seconds remaining. The Sabres had only six shots on goal in the second period, two of which occurred on the same shift that ended with Cozens’ goal.