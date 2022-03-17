Observations: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton

EDMONTON – Even when expressing pride in what the Buffalo Sabres are building, Don Granato has been careful to manage expectations.
Under the spotlight last week with Jack Eichel back in Buffalo and when skating outdoors in the Heritage Classic, the Sabres earned consecutive wins that showed this latest rebuild has a stronger foundation than those of the past.
The camaraderie on and off the ice – most notably Dylan Cozens finishing a check in response to Auston Matthews’ vicious cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin – and the continued improvement of the young core had fans envisioning what this group can accomplish in the future.
A 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in Rogers Place was the latest reminder that franchise-altering change takes time and patience.
"We didn’t skate," Granato said after the loss. "Everything we did was slow. Even when we had the puck and we had time and space, we didn’t take the ice aggressively. … Even in noncompetitive areas we didn’t look like ourselves."
The Sabres (20-33-8) have shown through 61 games this season that the plan in place is producing results in the form of individual player development. Dahlin has excelled in a top-pairing role, Tage Thompson emerged as a reliable goal-scoring first-line center, Alex Tuch brought everything the Sabres hoped when acquiring the Syracuse-area native in the Eichel trade and the list goes on.
Veteran players added last offseason have worked with Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and the young core in building a behind-the-scenes culture that feels like what the Sabres had before their 10-year playoff drought.
Consistency is the missing piece, though, and this loss occurred only four days before a trade deadline in which the Sabres could move important veterans such as Mark Pysyk, Vinnie Hinostroza and Craig Anderson.
This was the first time in months the Sabres were near full strength, as Girgensons and Colin Miller returned from injury. Most of the lineup struggled with turnovers and wall battles, a recipe for disaster against the Oilers (34-23-4), who have scored 20 goals during their four-game win streak.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored their 34th and 40th goals of the season, respectively, Thursday night. McDavid added an assist – he’s up to 87 points in 60 games – and the Sabres never recovered after Kailer Yamamoto opened the scoring with a high shot over Anderson’s glove at 7:21 into the first period.
"We just didn’t win any battles from the start," said winger Victor Olofsson. "We made the game really hard on ourselves and they’ve got some really skilled players."
Edmonton improved to 20-0 when scoring the first goal, the second longest such streak in NHL history behind the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens (22-0). The Sabres’ offense went silent between Yamamoto’s goal and Olofsson’s one-timer from the right circle that snapped Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s shutout early in the third period.
The game included some youthful mistakes. Peyton Krebs lost positioning on McDavid’s goal, Jacob Bryson had a miscommunication with Tage Thompson when Draisitl made it 3-0 at 8:42 into the second period and Dahlin dropped to the ice to block a shot instead of challenging Darnell Nurse on Edmonton’s fourth goal of the game. And there was the unfortunate bounce when the Oilers’ clearing attempt on the penalty kill landed near Thompson’s skates, leading to a breakaway goal for Devin Shore and a 5-1 lead.
Tyson Barrie scored the sixth goal on the power play in the third period.
Following the morning skate Thursday, Granato was asked by the Edmonton media if the Sabres were embracing the role of spoiler after winning four of their previous six games, which included victories over Toronto (twice), Minnesota and Vegas. The Sabres have far too much to work on to have that mindset, Granato said.
The Sabres have done this before. Encouraging games have been followed by blowout losses throughout the season. The next step in the rebuild is eliminating the trend.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Help needed
You can’t pin this one on Anderson. The Sabres were horrible in front of him again. Cheating for offense when trailing by four goals, Buffalo was susceptible to odd-man rushes. The final score could have been far worse, but Edmonton misfired 2-on-1 passes and Evander Kane hit the post in the third period.
2. Healthier lineup
It’s unlikely that Granato will change the lineup after one difficult game. Girgensons and Miller returned after missing 18 and 23 games, respectively. This led Granato to scratch winger John Hayden, and Rasmus Asplund was back with Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt. There was noticeable rust in Miller’s game, which is to be expected given the length of his absence.
Changing the lines isn’t going to solve all that went wrong in Edmonton.
3. More opportunity
Mattias Samuelsson isn’t going to be sheltered now that Miller is back in the lineup. Samuelsson, 22, was on the ice against McDavid and remained on the top penalty kill. There will be difficult moments on nights like this, but it’s part of the plan for Samuelsson, who has immediately improved the Sabres’ defense. Krebs lost positioning on McDavid on the first-period goal, and no one supported Samuelsson on the forecheck when Edmonton gained possession behind the net.
4. Around the boards
Defenseman Robert Hagg and winger Anders Bjork were also healthy scratches. Hagg is expected to be traded before the league deadline on Monday. … This was the first game in Rogers Place for Krebs and Dylan Ccozens since the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2021, when the tournament was played without fans in the arena. … The Sabres have allowed the opening goal in 32 of 61 games this season. … Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was placed on injured reserve to make room for Miller. … A replay review determined the puck did not cross the line early in the second period when Dahlin was dragged to the ice by Darnell Nurse during a drive to the net.