Observations: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton

2. Healthier lineup

It’s unlikely that Granato will change the lineup after one difficult game. Girgensons and Miller returned after missing 18 and 23 games, respectively. This led Granato to scratch winger John Hayden, and Rasmus Asplund was back with Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt. There was noticeable rust in Miller’s game, which is to be expected given the length of his absence.

Changing the lines isn’t going to solve all that went wrong in Edmonton.

3. More opportunity

Mattias Samuelsson isn’t going to be sheltered now that Miller is back in the lineup. Samuelsson, 22, was on the ice against McDavid and remained on the top penalty kill. There will be difficult moments on nights like this, but it’s part of the plan for Samuelsson, who has immediately improved the Sabres’ defense. Krebs lost positioning on McDavid on the first-period goal, and no one supported Samuelsson on the forecheck when Edmonton gained possession behind the net.

4. Around the boards