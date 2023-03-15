WASHINGTON – Don Granato saw enough from the Buffalo Sabres to know that something must be said.

Unwilling to stand idle as the Sabres tried to fend off a barrage from the Washington Capitals, Granato called a timeout with 15:54 left in the third period Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.

Granato didn’t need a whiteboard to explain to his players how the Capitals cut the Sabres’ lead to one goal and continued to threaten to tie the score.

A little over one minute later, the Sabres celebrated on their bench in reaction to Zemgus Girgensons finishing a backhand chance to the slot by Peyton Krebs for another two-goal lead.

The Capitals kept fighting back, though. Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson scored in the third period to send the game to overtime, then Washington beat Buffalo 5-4 with two goals in the shootout.

Buffalo (33-28-6) could have earned consecutive victories to start this three-game trip after its playoff hopes dwindled with four losses in a row. It received 38 saves from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, whose 16 wins tied Don Edwards for sixth among rookie goalies in franchise history. The Capitals (32-29-7) entered the game with the same amount of standings points as the Sabres.

Ilya Lyubushkin, JJ Peterka and Tyson Jost also scored for the Sabres, who own the second-best road record in the NHL since Nov. 22. Ovechkin made it 4-3 by scoring his 37th of the season five minutes after Girgensons' goal, and Wilson tied it on the power play with 1:08 left in regulation.

The Sabres didn’t rely on high-light reel passes to create offense in the first period. Their first goal was a routine wrist shot by Lyubushkin with Kyle Okposo screening Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren at 4:43 into the game.

Washington’s defense looked ill-prepared to handle Buffalo’s speed early, as illustrated when Peterka finished a 2-on-1 pass from Jack Quinn for the rookie winger’s ninth goal of the season and a 2-0 lead 8:50 into the first period.

The Capitals were being thoroughly outplayed at 5-on-5 until Sabres defenseman Riley Stillman was called for an interference penalty. T.J. Oshie cut the deficit to 2-1 when Ovechkin’s shot-pass created a scramble in front of Luukkonen that ended with Oshie snapping the puck over the goal line.

This was another example, though, of how strong defensive play can lead to results at the other end of the ice, a lesson that Granato has stressed to his team over the past week. Casey Mittelstadt forced a turnover in the neutral zone, setting up Jost’s goal that gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead with 1:54 left in the first period.

The Sabres didn’t lose their focus in the second period. Their play, particularly on defense, sharpened with each shift during the middle frame, as they swarmed the Capitals each time they touched the puck. Both goalies were responsible for a scoreless 20 minutes in which Luukkonen made 10 saves and Lindgren stopped a Tage Thompson one-timer from the slot.

The Capitals answered 1:32 into the third period with Evgeny Kuznetsov’s shot from the slot to cut Buffalo’s lead to 3-2. With the Sabres hemmed in their own zone, Granato called the timeout that refocused his players.

Washington's star power prevailed in the third period, forcing Buffalo to count on overtime.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Response

Krebs is at his best when skating between Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, as we saw again in the third period with the young center’s pass to the slot. Krebs has zero goals and five assists over his last 13 games. He was limited to only 8:43 of ice time Monday in Toronto because of a few defensive miscues, but he was on the ice in the third period in Washington with the Sabres protecting a one-goal lead and he won an offensive-zone faceoff in overtime.

2. Working to create

Mittelstadt wasn’t given an assist on the Sabres’ third goal, but his work in the neutral zone made it possible. He raced back to center ice to pressure Capitals winger Conor Sheary, who was retrieving the puck after an errant pass to his offensive blue line. Mittelstadt then used his stick to knock it away, sending Jost into a one-on-one situation. Jost made a hard stop to create a shot lane, then uncorked a wrister from the high slot to beat Lindgren for a 3-1 lead.

3. Learning

Quinn’s success starts on the defensive side, as illustrated again on the play that led to Peterka’s goal. Quinn forced a turnover off a faceoff loss in his own zone, knocked the puck down with his hand, then started the rush that he capped by finding a way to get the puck over to Peterka for the 2-0 lead.

Quinn has five goals and 11 points in his last 15 games, while Peterka has two goals and seven points in his last eight. Peterka, like Quinn, has transformed his game by focusing on ways to get the puck back.

“Sharpened sense of urgency,” Granato said of the difference in Peterka’s game recently. “Details, stronger on sticks, stronger on pucks, quicker to transition from offense to defense to take time and space away. Track a puck, get the puck back faster. More urgency overall for him.”

4. Around the boards

• Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi earned two additional honors Wednesday when he was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey, and top goaltender in the Hockey East conference.

Levi, whom the Sabres are trying to sign to an entry-level contact, finished his junior season at Northeastern with a .933 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average. He’s also a finalist for college hockey’s top goaltender honor, the Mike Richter Award, which he won following his sophomore campaign.

• The NHL confirmed Wednesday that the scouting combine will be held in Buffalo at LECOM Harborcenter and KeyBank Center from June 4-10. The event is closed to the public. Prospects will interview with teams before participating in off-ice testing that will be used in preparation for the draft, which will be June 28 and 29 in Nashville.

• Victor Olofsson, Vinnie Hinostroza and Kale Clague were the Sabres’ healthy scratches against Washington.

5. Next

The Sabres wrap the three-game road trip Friday in Philadelphia against the Flyers at 7 p.m.