Observations: Sabres play another Cup contender tough, fall short in 5-3 loss

Most of the Blues’ roster owns a Stanley Cup ring from the franchise’s championship run in 2019, led by former Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly. The opening faceoff between O’Reilly and Thompson, who arrived in Buffalo in the blockbuster trade with St. Louis, went St. Louis’ way, but this wasn’t a one-sided game.

The Sabres also received goals from Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo, and goalie Dustin Tokarski made 18 saves. It was Cozens who struck first, shooting a loose puck between Husso’s legs for a 1-0 lead only 1:25 into the game. The Sabres outshot the Blues, 14-6, during the first period and delivered a strong second with Okposo tipping a Rasmus Dahlin shot to tie the score 2-2. Okposo has 13 goals – only six away from tying his 19 with Buffalo in 2015-16 – and his line with Cozens was the Sabres’ best.

The Blues, though, received a remarkable performance by Husso in goal. The 27-year-old delivered a pad save to thwart a breakaway by Thompson and helped the Blues kill four of their five penalties. St. Louis was opportunistic, scoring on its first power play of the game on a one-timer by Jordan Kyrou for his first of two goals. Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead later in the first period when he tipped a Justin Faulk shot from the point.