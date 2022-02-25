Observations: Sabres play another Cup contender tough, fall short in 5-3 loss

ST. LOUIS – The moment wasn’t too big for the Buffalo Sabres.
On the road against one of the NHL’s top teams, the Sabres scored first, responded well following consecutive goals by the St. Louis Blues and challenged goaltender Ville Husso with several quality chances.
When the Sabres faced a deficit in the third period, Tage Thompson delivered a power play goal to tie the score. The result didn’t provide a silver lining for the Sabres, though.
Only one minute, 23 seconds after Thompson’s tying goal, defenseman Colton Parayko scored the go-ahead marker and the Blues held on for a 5-3 win Friday night in Enterprise Center. But the performance was another display of the mettle in the Buffalo dressing room and a snapshot of what the club can do against the league’s elite.
Consistency is a major missing piece of the puzzle, though. While the Sabres have played tough against several of the NHL’s best – most notably St. Louis, Colorado, Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers – there have been recent letdown losses to Montreal and Ottawa.
The Sabres (16-29-8) have dropped five straight since winning back-to-back games against Montreal and the New York Islanders. St. Louis (31-14-6), meanwhile, sits second in the Western Conference. The Blues are 18-6-2 on home ice and their special teams rank among the top in the league.
Most of the Blues’ roster owns a Stanley Cup ring from the franchise’s championship run in 2019, led by former Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly. The opening faceoff between O’Reilly and Thompson, who arrived in Buffalo in the blockbuster trade with St. Louis, went St. Louis’ way, but this wasn’t a one-sided game.
The Sabres also received goals from Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo, and goalie Dustin Tokarski made 18 saves. It was Cozens who struck first, shooting a loose puck between Husso’s legs for a 1-0 lead only 1:25 into the game. The Sabres outshot the Blues, 14-6, during the first period and delivered a strong second with Okposo tipping a Rasmus Dahlin shot to tie the score 2-2. Okposo has 13 goals – only six away from tying his 19 with Buffalo in 2015-16 – and his line with Cozens was the Sabres’ best.
The Blues, though, received a remarkable performance by Husso in goal. The 27-year-old delivered a pad save to thwart a breakaway by Thompson and helped the Blues kill four of their five penalties. St. Louis was opportunistic, scoring on its first power play of the game on a one-timer by Jordan Kyrou for his first of two goals. Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead later in the first period when he tipped a Justin Faulk shot from the point.
Buffalo was in position to take its second lead of the game, but its power play faltered late in the middle frame. Then a Casey Mittelstadt turnover led to a St. Louis rush up ice and Jacob Bryson couldn’t handle the puck, leading to a drive to the net by Brandon Saad. Tokarski made a highlight reel kick save, only for the rebound to go directly to Jake Walman for an easy putback and 3-2 lead.
The Sabres controlled play for much of the first period, forcing turnovers and earning time in the offensive zone. They broke through again with Thompson’s team-leading 21st goal of the season, a shot on the power play with 7:26 remaining in regulation.
But a quick turnover by Mittelstadt led to a 2-on-1 that Parayko used to give St. Louis the lead, and Brayden Schenn added an empty-net goal.
Here are other observations from the game Friday:
1. Good response
The Sabres alternated starting goalies again after Craig Anderson’s loss Wednesday night and Tokarski delivered in a big way. After a difficult first period in his previous start, Tokarski has responded with some of his best play since before his seven-week absence with Covid-19 side effects. His movements in net weren’t erratic and he limited rebounds.
2. Special teams
The Sabres have the personnel to build two effective power-play units. The next step is piecing it all together. Buffalo went 0-for-3 on the man advantage in the first period, firing only three shots on goal and earning one quality chance. There is one missing piece: a defenseman to run the second unit. Owen Power will take control of that job at some point this spring.
Additionally, a 12-for-12 run for Buffalo’s penalty kill ended when David Perron’s backhanded pass from the right-wing boards went through traffic to Kyrou, who one-timed a shot to tie the score, 1-1, at 7:06 into the game.
3. Intriguing duo
Credit to Granato for reuniting Cozens with Okposo. Entering Friday, the duo was on the ice together for eight goals scored, five against and owned a 49.73% shot quality share at 5-on-5. Okposo’s work on the forecheck creates time and space for Cozens, as we saw on the first goal of the game. Later in the first period, Okposo forced a turnover on the forecheck in the neutral zone and Cozens corralled the puck before his shot was deflected over the glass.
4. Man down
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was unavailable to play because of a lower-body injury suffered Wednesday in Montreal and is doubtful to play Sunday in Dallas. Jokiharju, 22, is with the team rehabbing off the ice and the Sabres tentatively plan for him to return to the lineup next week. With Jokiharju out, Casey Fitzgerald skated next to Dahlin on Buffalo’s top defense pair.
“We know what it is, he’s not going to be able to play tonight, doubtful next game out,” Granato said after the morning skate Friday. “But the hope is to have him back very soon after. We’ll get more information as he goes through treatment, though.”