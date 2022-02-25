Observations: Sabres play another Cup contender tough, fall in 5-3 loss

ST. LOUIS – The moment wasn’t too big for the Buffalo Sabres.

On the road against one of the NHL’s top teams, the Sabres scored first, responded well following consecutive goals by the St. Louis Blues and challenged goaltender Ville Husso throughout the night.

When the Sabres faced a deficit in the third period, Tage Thompson delivered a power-play goal to tie the score. The result didn’t provide a silver lining for the Sabres, though.

Only one minute, 23 seconds after Thompson’s tying goal, defenseman Colton Parayko scored the go-ahead marker and the Blues held on for a 5-3 win Friday night in Enterprise Center. The performance was another display of resilience by the Sabres and a snapshot of what the club can do against the league’s elite. They outshot the Blues, 38-23, and had 13 high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.

Consistency is a major missing piece of the puzzle, though. While the Sabres have played tough against several of the NHL’s best – most notably St. Louis, Colorado, Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers – there have been recent let-down losses to Montreal and Ottawa. And this time, turnovers were the reason why Buffalo couldn't snap its skid.