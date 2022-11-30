Observations: Sabres overcome ugly third period with shootout win

DETROIT – Another divisional game, another blown lead for the Buffalo Sabres.

This is beyond a trend at this point. It’s a personality trait of this team. Their players, both experienced and green, begin to lose puck battles and fail to execute their system at critical moments in games. They recklessly try to create more offense, rather than locking it down defensively.

They’ve held team meetings. Don Granato has altered practice plans to address their weaknesses. The coaching staff tweaked the lineup. And when they finally seemed to outgrow the problem Wednesday night in Little Caesars Arena, the Sabres almost squandered another game that was theirs for the taking.

This time, the Detroit Red Wings erased a three-goal deficit with three goals in the final 13:09 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

The Sabres handed an easy standing point to an Atlantic Division rival. And while Jack Quinn earned Buffalo a 5-4 win with his highlight-reel shootout goal, the Sabres' bad habits reared their ugly head again.

Sound familiar? This was even worse than Monday in KeyBank Center, when the Sabres allowed two goals in the final six minutes of regulation and lost in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This wasn’t against a recent Stanley Cup champion.

The Red Wings (11-6-5) are also young and relatively inexperienced in important spots. Their starting goalie Wednesday, Alex Nedeljkovic, allowed two soft goals against Buffalo and hadn’t started a game in three weeks because of poor performance. The Sabres are too talented to have this be an ongoing trend.

It’s jeopardizing their chances of playing games that matter in January, let alone close to the trade deadline in March. The Sabres (10-12-1) finished November with a 4-9-1 record. They’ve played better hockey since snapping an eight-game losing streak last week, but continue to find ways to lose precious points.

Everyone expected the Red Wings to be angry Wednesday. Remember, they allowed eight goals in an embarrassing loss to the Sabres on Halloween, and their lineup added winger Tyler Bertuzzi, who was injured when these two teams last played.

Granato’s Sabres responded brilliantly for 40 minutes with two goals in the first and second periods in Detroit, capped by Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal for a 4-1 lead with 9:43 until the intermission. Dylan Cozens scored twice and Mattias Samuelsson added a goal.

But a slow start to the game foreshadowed what was to come for Buffalo.

The Red Wings spent the first two minutes of the game in Buffalo’s end, and Jonatan Berggren made it 1-0 for Detroit only 1:20 in. Shoddy goaltending let the Sabres take over.

First, Cozens delivered the Sabres’ fourth shorthanded goal of the season when he chipped the puck past Berggren in the neutral zone and skated past winger Lucas Raymond before firing a shot that leaked through goalie Alex Nedjelkovic. Then, Buffalo took the 2-1 lead when Samuelsson’s shot from the right circle leaked past Nedjelkovic at 8:25 into the first period.

Cozens added his second goal of the game in the second period on a shot from the high slot before Skinner helped the Sabres get some insurance with a power-play goal when the Red Wings wanted a whistle so injured defenseman Moritz Seider could be treated after blocking a shot.

The Red Wings roared back with three goals in a span of 5:40, with Oskar Sundqvist scoring two straight to tie the score. Three Sabres defensemen each took a minor penalty in the final five minutes of regulation, but their penalty kill somehow forced overtime.

Goaltending wasn't to blame. Craig Anderson made 39 saves. The Sabres lost too many puck battles in the third period and failed to combat Detroit's direct approach to creating offense.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Keeping pace

The Sabres have a formidable top-six, with the Cozens line showing it’s a consistent threat to score. We saw it again throughout this game, most notably on Cozens’ second goal. JJ Peterka made a perfect cross-ice pass to Jack Quinn, whose ensuing shot was stopped. Buffalo regained possession, Peterka found Cozens open and a high shot beat Nedeljkovic to make it 4-1.

The Peterka-Cozens-Quinn line entered Wednesday with 30 high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, despite receiving approximately 41% of its faceoffs in the offensive zone. Cozens is the key here.

With the Buffalo Sabres clinging to a one-goal lead, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov tied the score with 2:02 left in regulation to send the game to overtime, and Steven Stamkos scored the game winner to send the Sabres to a 6-5 loss at KeyBank Center.

2. Milestone goal

Samuelsson was looking forward to this game. His billet family from his time at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, which is in nearby Plymouth, Mich., made the trip to see him play the Red Wings. A few friends and former teammates were also in attendance.

It was ideal timing for Samuelsson to score his first career NHL goal in his 64th game. A teammate grabbed the puck afterward for Samuelsson as a souvenir. The puck doesn’t go in if Nedeljkovic makes the routine save, but it was a nice play in which Samuelsson skated up the right side of the ice after receiving a breakout pass from Dahlin.

3. Keeping it up

The Sabres’ goaltending hasn’t been good enough, aside from Anderson. He helped them kill each of their seven penalties Wednesday night, making 13 saves in the process. Anderson stunned Domanik Kubalik when the veteran goalie stacked his pads and made a glove save to prevent what looked like an easy Detroit goal in the second period.

Anderson didn’t make enough saves, though. You can argue he should have stopped more than he did Wednesday. Goaltending and an inability to hold leads are killing the Sabres in their quest to become relevant again.

4. Lineup change

Vinnie Hinostroza was chosen by Granato to replace Rasmus Asplund on Casey Mittelstadt’s line, which had a brutal game Monday against Tampa Bay. Hinostroza, 29, had eight assists in 14 games this season entering Wednesday. He brings a direct style of play that the line has missed, Granato explained.

The change was made because the coaching staff didn’t want to lose what Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson bring to the power play. Aspund recently lost his spot on the top penalty kill to Tyson Jost, and doesn’t contribute on the power play, though he rates as an outstanding defensive presence.

Peyton Krebs, on the other hand, was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five games. The Sabres aren’t ready to send Krebs to Rochester because they see a benefit in practicing against elite players such as Dahlin and Thompson.

5. Next

The Sabres host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.