Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection

"Having the lead through 40 minutes I thought was really positive for our group. The way we handled it in the third was not as positive," Tuch said. "We know what it takes to win games, and I don't think we've been able to show it lately. Great teams know how to win with a lead and know how to finish a game off. We're still a young core, we're still going to learn from more and more experience."

3. Numbers games

• The Sabres fell to 10-17-6 and are 0-2-2 in their last four games. They are 1-5 in overtime and an ill-advised Skinner shot sent the Bruins back up ice to notch the game-winner. "We need to use that overtime to learn from it," Granato said. "We need to talk about the strategy of overtime. Unfortunately, a lot of times you use mistakes to do that."

•The Bruins, playing their first game since Dec. 16 after six postponements, are 15-10-2. They had dropped two straight overall and were 0-2-1 in their last three at home.

• The Bruins were 3 for 5 on the power play in the first two meetings this year against the Sabres but they went 0 for 4 in this one and only had six shots on goal.

4. Looking ahead