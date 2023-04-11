NEWARK, N.J. – Hunched over in front of the Buffalo Sabres’ bench, Alex Tuch waited until each of his teammates left the ice Tuesday night in Prudential Center before following them on the frustrating walk back to their dressing room.

Eighty games into a season filled of triumph and tumult, the Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“Honestly, it’s pretty empty,” said Rasmus Dahlin, who established himself as one of the top defensemen in the league during his fifth NHL season. “I didn’t know I was going to feel like this.”

Leaning back at his stall 15 minutes after leaving the ice, Devon Levi was still wearing most of the equipment he used to stop 24 shots.

Levi, at only 21 years old, started both games of the back-to-back to try to help Buffalo stave off elimination. He, like so many others on the youngest team in the NHL, attempted to balance the gut-wrenching feeling of defeat and the reality that the experience will prepare him for the Sabres’ next opportunity to try to snap a playoff drought that dates to 2011.

The final score wasn’t indicative of what transpired on the ice against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres challenged Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek with 38 shots and trimmed the deficit to 4-2 with 6:45 left in the third period when Mattias Samuelsson scored his second goal of the season.

Tuch, Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and others led one final push to try to earn at least a point. Even an overtime or shootout loss could have helped the Sabres stay alive one more day. The Devils, a 50-game winner under Lindy Ruff for only the second time in franchise history, held off the blitz and added a pair of empty-net goals.

Kyle Okposo, the Sabres’ captain, paused for a moment to reflect on how far they’ve come. Two years prior, Don Granato took over as interim coach 12 games into a winless streak that reached 18 games and began the organization’s shift toward this new core of young players. Now, they're 40-33-7 and among the best offensive teams in the league.

Though Okposo had the same bitter feeling as his teammates, he spoke with conviction when describing what they’ve built together.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of this group, to see how far we’ve come,” he said. “We’ve become a team. It started off the ice first and then slowly progressed on the ice. It’s the first time in a long time I think we can say that about our squad here.

"I can’t say enough about these guys and the way that we continued to compete and the way we figured out how we need to play to be successful and how we came together to do it. We became an actual hockey team this year. … To miss the playoffs after that happened is definitely a letdown.”

A season filled with calamity and growing pains will be used to prepare the Sabres for what’s next. They recovered after losing eight consecutive games in November, regained their footing when exiting the All-Star break in February and pieced together a 7-1-1 run after winning only two of 14 games to fall out of the race last month.

Their final game in contention showcased the resilience that was learned since opening night. The Sabres were the better team in the first period, totaling twice as many shot attempts as the Devils despite playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning in a shootout at Madison Square Garden. Yet, New Jersey struck first because of a fortuitous bounce.

Jesper Boqvist’s shot from below the left faceoff dot hit Henri Jokiharju and ricocheted past Levi to give the Devils a 1-0 lead with 8:18 left in the first period. A turnover then helped New Jersey make it 2-0 only 1:06 into the second period, as Jonas Siegenthaler collected a pass near the blue line and snapped a high shot past Levi, who was screened by Tomas Tatar.

The Sabres appeared to cut the deficit to 2-1 only 5:35 into the second period, only to have it taken off the scoreboard because it was determined JJ Peterka was offside before he beat Vanecek with a low shot. The second puck behind the Devils’ goalie counted, though, as Jeff Skinner scored his 34th goal of the season because Vanecek got caught out of position and Casey Mittelstadt made a perfect pass across the crease with 13:05 until the intermission.

“We got through so many ups and downs, but we stuck together,” Dahlin added. “We always come back stronger. We have taken the next step, for sure. A huge step and we are going to be a winning organization. ... We know we can beat any team in this league. Everyone gets older and we’re gonna have a bright future.”

The Sabres’ deficit grew to 3-1 because no one was there to prevent Miles Wood from corralling a loose puck and scoring on Levi when four skaters were standing in front of Buffalo’s net. Granato’s players never quite recovered. Tomas Tatar added to the Devils’ lead with his goal 7:10 into the third period, helping New Jersey improve to 34-1-2 when leading at the second intermission.

When the season ends Friday in Columbus, the Sabres can begin to reflect on all they’ve achieved. They reached the 40-win mark for the first time since 2011, six of their players have 50 or more points, four totaled at least 30 goals and their goals-per-game average is the franchise’s best mark since 2006-07. There are only four pending unrestricted free agents on the roster, including Okposo.

These recent games were the Sabres’ playoffs, high-pressure situations to prepare them for the day when they break through.

“What we went through in the fight and the pressure was at a different level,” said Granato.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Showing worth

Levi isn’t going to see Rochester. His play over the past two weeks – including three consecutive wins – has the 21-year-old in line to enter training camp as the favorite to start in goal for the Sabres on opening night. Granato showed again Tuesday that he views Levi as their best chance of winning a playoff-like game.

Levi’s work in the crease ensured the deficit was only at 3-1 entering the third period. He stopped Jesper Bratt when the Devils center skated in alone and tried to sneak a backhand shot past Levi. Then, Levi made a remarkable glove save to rob Nico Hischier on a Devils power play late in the second period.

2. Trending up

The Sabres wouldn’t have survived until the final week without Mittelstadt. The 2017 first-round draft pick stabilized their top line with Thompson playing through an injury and skated alongside top forwards like Skinner and Tuch showed what Mittelstadt can do. He has 13 points in his last nine games after his outstanding assist on Skinner’s goal.

Sensing Skinner was open on the other side of the net, Mittelstadt made the backhand pass through the crease to setup the easy shot to beat Vanecek. Mittelstadt has set career highs in goals (13), assists (42) and points (55).

3. Nothing left

Fatigue wasn’t the reason the Sabres lost the game. They had 13 high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, and totaled 76 shot attempts compared to 51 by the Devils.

“We came out hard,” said Dahlin. “It’s been a very busy schedule here for us. We fought. We played as hard as we could. At the end there, I can only speak for myself. I didn’t have much in the tank. It can be anything, but it (stinks).”

4. Next

The Sabres’ return to Buffalo for their home finale Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.