Observations: Sabres' offense pours it on again to extend win streak to 4

Don Granato handed the lineup card over, and Jacob Bryson took care of the rest.

In a scene captured by the team Saturday afternoon, Bryson sat at his stall in the Sabres’ dressing room and read off the starting lineup for the 80th game of the season. Each of the five nicknames were followed by loud clapping from teammates and a rousing, “Woo!”

There were smiles and laughs. The brief peek behind the curtain showed everyone what Granato and his players have told reporters in recent days. No one on the team wants the season to end.

When the group left room and took the ice, the Sabres entertained the crowd with a relentless style of play that frustrated the New York Islanders and broke the game open with three goals in the second period of a 5-3 win.

Buffalo (31-38-11) have won four straight – its longest since the 10-game win streak of November 2018 – and five of their last six with two games remaining this season. Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner were the goal-scorers in the penultimate home game. Dustin Tokarski made 19 saves to help the Sabres earn points in five of his last seven starts.

The regular season will end Friday night with a game in KeyBank Center against the Chicago Blackhawks, beginning what is expected to be a mostly uneventful offseason for the Sabres. But there’s palpable excitement about the club’s short- and long-term outlook, a rarity in the final weeks of non-playoff seasons during this 11-year drought.

The Sabres’ 226 goals this season is their highest total since they last reached the playoffs with 240 in 2010-11. Entering the game, the club’s power play ranked first in the NHL since March 27 – it scored again with Dahlin’s slap shot from the point for a 2-1 lead at 1:17 into the second period – and it had totaled the fourth-most 5-on-5 goals. The Sabres were only 7-5-2 during that span because of a 5-on-5 save percentage that ranked 32nd.

Buffalo has totaled four or more goals in five of its last six games, including five in three straight.

This isn’t the ceiling of the Sabres’ offense, either. Mittelstadt, for example, scored only his fifth goal of the season with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 for a 1-0 lead because he missed 37 games with an injury that has prevented him from playing at 100%.

Continuity and health have led to a late-season breakthrough for the Sabres, whose .643 point percentage since a March 10th win over Vegas ranked 11th in the NHL following the game Saturday. They’re starting to produce at 5-on-5 in non-rush situations.

Thompson scored his 37th goal of the season, one more than Jack Eichel’s career best, on a short-side one-timer at even strength to make it 3-1 in the second period. The lead was pushed to three goals when Anders Bjork made a backhand pass to the slot, where Hinostroza collected the puck and scored his 13th goal of the season on a high shot from in tight.

Of the Sabres’ 18 skates in the lineup Saturday, not including Tokarski, only Hinostroza is playing on an expiring contract. The average age of the six defensemen was slightly above 22 years old. Dahlin’s 13 goals this season were tied for seventh in the NHL and he’s up to a career-high 53 points.

The Islanders (35-33-10), a top defensive team prior to this injury-riddled season, made it a game with two goals in the third period. But Skinner helped the Sabres pull away with his 33rd goal of the season, capping another game that has fans thinking about the not-so-distant future.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Highlight-reel pass

The Islanders tied the score, 1-1, with 2:51 remaining in the first period when Barzal recorded only his third goal in 28 games. The primary assist was the highlight-reel play on the goal, as Noah Dobson faked a slap shot from the point and sent the puck to Barzal in the left circle. The Sabres, including Tokarski, froze when Dobson made the play, leaving the left side of the net empty for an easy goal.

2. Cutting down

The Islanders cut the deficit to 4-3 with two goals in a span of 1:37 in the third period, capped by Pulock’s shot that leaked through Tokarski with 9:38 remaining in regulation. The first was scored by Dobson, who cut across the slot with Casey Fitzgerald trailing.

3. Around the boards

• Winger John Hayden and center Cody Eakin, and defensemen Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk and Colin Miller were healthy scratches.

• Goalie Aaron Dell was recalled from Rochester prior to puck drop because Craig Anderson was unavailable to backup. Anderson’s status is “day to day,” according to coach Don Granato, but the soreness stemming from a minor injury isn’t thought to be serious. Anderson is expected to play one of the final two games of the season.

• With a primary assist on Mittelstadt’s goal, Kyle Okposo now has 45 points this season to tie his highest point total since joining the Sabres in 2016-17.

• Victor Olofsson's two assists Saturday give him five in two games and 21 points in his last 18 games.

4. Next

The Sabres will play the Bruins in Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

