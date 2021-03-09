Observations: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold on to a lead

The defensive miscues that haunted Buffalo on Long Island continued in Philadelphia.

“Scoring four goals on the road for us and putting ourselves in position to get a W, which we desperately need, and letting it slip away in the closing minutes of the game is extremely disappointing at this point,” coach Ralph Krueger said. “There’s no real point to speak about the good things that happened that got us there because we didn’t close the deal.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here are other observations from the game Tuesday night:

Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens moves to center with Jack Eichel out The Sabres will face off at 7 p.m. without captain Jack Eichel against the Philadelphia Flyers .

1. A promising first-line replacement: Dylan Cozens did not look out of place in his first NHL game at center. The 20-year-old rookie assisted on Reinhart’s first goal with a pass from behind the net while centering the top line.

Cozens’ responsible play earned him a few shifts during the 3-on-3 overtime and he won 6 of 11 faceoffs, a significant development, considering Philadelphia is strong in that regard.

It’s not as though Cozens was playing out of position. He was a center during his dominant junior career, and the Sabres always planned for him to transition back to the middle after he learned the nuances of playing in the NHL.