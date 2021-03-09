Observations: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold on to a lead

PHILADELPHIA – The hooting, hollering and stick taps from the Buffalo Sabres’ bench were the only noises that could be heard inside Wells Fargo Center.
Sam Reinhart, the team’s leader in goals and points through 24 games, had just uncorked a shot from the slot to give the Sabres a two-goal lead, silencing the crowd of 2,838 fans in the first period Tuesday night.
The goal was Reinhart’s second of the game and 11th of the season. A lineup playing without captain Jack Eichel scored more than two goals for the first time in 12 days, setting the stage for a possible happy ending to a disastrous road trip.
Then, the bad habits reappeared. So did the lack of confidence. In the end, the Sabres watched from their bench as Nolan Patrick scored in the second shootout round to send the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 win.
The 0-4-1 road trip has the Sabres (6-14-4) sitting last in the National Hockey League with 16 points. A three-game homestand begins Thursday, and Buffalo will be without Eichel, who will miss at least one week with an upper-body injury.
“We have to learn how to play with a lead and just go play,” said winger Taylor Hall, who assisted on both Reinhart goals. “Let’s be serious: we’re a lot of points out of the playoffs. We should just be playing loose and just go and play free.”
There were some bright moments at the end of the disastrous, three-city trip. Reinhart reminded onlookers that he’s been the Sabres’ top player this season. Hall was outstanding with and without the puck, finishing with a team-high three shots on goal. Riley Sheahan and Brandon Montour chipped in with secondary scoring.
The Sabres chased Flyers starting goalie Carter Hart with three goals on eight shots in the first period.
Buffalo also answered after two Flyers (13-7-3) goals, including one from James van Riemsdyk only 1:56 into the game. Yet, the Sabres still aren’t generating enough offense and chased the game, despite holding a one-goal lead until Shayne Gostisbehere's slap shot from the left point tied the score on the power play with 5:46 remaining in regulation.
“We’re not at the point we’re taking moral victories from being close in games right now,” Reinhart said. “That’s just the sad reality of it. But, you know, right now, it’s disappointing we couldn’t finally get a win.”
The Sabres snapped a seven-game pointless streak, but they have lost eight in a row and are 2-10-2 since returning from the two-week Covid-19 pause. An offensive attack featuring Reinhart and Hall, among others, could only muster four shots on goal in the third period.
Across the final four games of the trip, the Sabres had double-digit shots in only one of 12 periods. Their power play could not generate a shot on goal when Hall drew a penalty with 2:24 left in the third period Tuesday.
The defensive miscues that haunted Buffalo on Long Island continued in Philadelphia.
“Scoring four goals on the road for us and putting ourselves in position to get a W, which we desperately need, and letting it slip away in the closing minutes of the game is extremely disappointing at this point,” coach Ralph Krueger said. “There’s no real point to speak about the good things that happened that got us there because we didn’t close the deal.”
Here are other observations from the game Tuesday night:
1. A promising first-line replacement: Dylan Cozens did not look out of place in his first NHL game at center. The 20-year-old rookie assisted on Reinhart’s first goal with a pass from behind the net while centering the top line.
Cozens’ responsible play earned him a few shifts during the 3-on-3 overtime and he won 6 of 11 faceoffs, a significant development, considering Philadelphia is strong in that regard.
It’s not as though Cozens was playing out of position. He was a center during his dominant junior career, and the Sabres always planned for him to transition back to the middle after he learned the nuances of playing in the NHL.
“The way he’s been able to come in here and really be juggled all over the lineup, not from a fault from his standpoint, but just the versatility he has,” Reinhart said of Cozens. “I think he looked like a natural fit there, obviously playing there the majority of his life. Really liked his game tonight just like most nights out of him.”
2. Time to clean up the mistakes: You can’t pin the defensemen’s mistakes on Krueger’s system. Rasmus Dahlin didn’t have enough awareness on Kevin Hayes’ goal. Henri Jokiharju was positioned poorly in front of the net, allowing Claude Giroux to outmuscle him to cut the Flyers’ deficit to 4-3. Brandon Montour was out of position on the first goal of the game.
Individual miscues are stifling momentum right now.
3. Give credit to the penalty kill: So much has gone wrong with the Sabres this season. But their offseason additions have made a significant difference with the penalty kill, which ranked 30th in the NHL last season.
Credit to Sheahan, Curtis Lazar, Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin for making both units difficult to play against. This all starts with faceoff wins. Gaining possession has allowed the Sabres to clear the zone quicker. They’re not wasting energy trying to clog passing lanes.
Don’t blame the penalty kill for Gostisbehere’s tying goal. At that point, the Sabres had killed off 15 consecutive penalties. You can’t expect to win if you’re taking four penalties against a team as talented as Philadelphia.
“Overall, the slippage of the game was just not quite strong enough on some pucks, not firm enough," Krueger said. "Philadelphia just stayed persistent on them and turnovers led to PK situations, which took us out of our rhythm and gave them power plays, even already in the first period, that really empowered them and let them feel good about where they were."
The Sabres announced prior to Tuesday's morning skate that Eichel is out with an upper-body injury.
4. Depth could soon be an issue: Krueger noted following the morning skate Tuesday that the Sabres’ depth at center is far better this season than it was during his first year as coach. That may not be the case for long.
Eric Staal, a 36-year-old center amid the final year of his contract, could be the first Sabres player dealt before the April 12 deadline. Staal has a modified no-trade clause and would likely embrace a move to a contender. What will the Sabres do if Eichel’s injury is longer term and Staal is traded?
Cozens is an obvious solution at the top of the lineup. Arttu Ruotsalainen’s play in Rochester is difficult to evaluate because the Amerks’ play at 5-on-5 hasn’t been great. Casey Mittelstadt is carving out a niche on the wing. It would be wise of Kevyn Adams to try to acquire a center in any deadline trade, whether it involves Montour, Staal, Hall or Brandon Montour.
Sheahan can move to the middle, but he may also generate some trade interest, given he’s a cost-effective option that can help a contender in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill.