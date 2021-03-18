Observations: Sabres' next step is to implement Don Granato's vision as coach

“Donnie did the best he could with the time he had, as far as trying some different things and implementing some different things that he wanted to see,” center Eric Staal said. “Clearly, we can get better in some of the areas he’s talking about. It wasn’t good enough today.”

The Wraparound: Don Granato's Sabres coaching debut ends with 4-1 loss to Bruins Buffalo's 13th straight loss was a microcosm of all interim coach Don Granato will have to fix over the Sabres’ final 27 games.

Buffalo didn’t come close to making a push in the third period. The Sabres are now 0-17-1 when trailing after two periods. Kyle Okposo’s shot that fluttered off a Bruins’ defender’s stick was the only Buffalo goal, tying the score 1-1 at 1:54 into the second period and snapping the Sabres’ home shutout streak at 190:08.

“We have a lot of stuff to correct, and we have to take a deep dive into what’s going on here from everybody,” Okposo said. “It’s systemic. Like, the whole way through. We have some work to do.”

The Sabres’ futility has reached historic levels. Across the first 29 games this season, Buffalo has been outscored 101-61. During the first 29 games of the 2014-15 season, a year in which management wanted the team to fail, the Sabres went 11-16-2 and were outscored 87-48.