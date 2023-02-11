The Buffalo Sabres had a long flight to Los Angeles set for Saturday night. You can bet it was pretty quiet with a lot of deep thought going on.

Saturday's 7-2 beatdown by the Calgary Flames in KeyBank Center can only be described as sobering. When you have a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, a game should not turn around as quickly as this one did and become the most lopsided defeat of the season.

Inside the NHL: The remaining schedules tell a tall tale for Sabres' playoff push The Sabres have the most games remaining, but claiming points from those games in hand won't be easy. Buffalo has the most road games left among the five teams, and the 17 games against current playoff teams are tied with the Islanders for the most.

The Sabres gave up four goals in the second period, with three of them coming in the early going in a span of 1 minute, 47 seconds. The tiebreaking goal came from Calgary defenseman and St. Joe's product Dennis Gilbert, who blasted a slapshot from the left wing through Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 4:04 for the second goal of his NHL career and first as a Flame.

That made it 3-2, and the Sabres never caught up in falling to 26-20-4. Gilbert added an assist on the first of Tyler Toffoli's two third-period goals to post the first multi-point game of his NHL career.

Gilbert's goal thrilled close to 100 family and friends, many of them piled into two corner suites.

"It was just a good breakout and then it got squirted over to (Dillon Dube) and I just jumped up in the play and I was yelling at him to drop it," said Gilbert, 26. "Probably could’ve maybe walked in a little bit, but just tried to hit it hard. I’ll tell my kids one day that it went bar-down. They don't ask how. I didn’t hear anything (of family's celebration). I was almost laughing that it went in. It wasn’t a very good shot. It’s not exactly my calling card."

Dennis, being a menace in his hometown 😎 pic.twitter.com/IoLWxY6ACD — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 11, 2023

Gilbert's goal was part of a second period that saw Calgary outshoot the Sabres, 23-6. At one point, the count was 21-1. Through 40 minutes, it was 34-9 and late in the period, it was 32-4. The final tally was 40-23.

As those numbers would indicate, the Sabres barely had the puck for long stretches. It was a complete meltdown in all areas. Forwards didn't shoot the puck, defensemen lost their coverage and Luukkonen gave up goals he would probably regret.

"We had the start we wanted and then after that, they kind of just bullied us out of our own building," said Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. "We've got to help (Luukkonen) out more. I mean, the shots were a lot to a little."

"They came out and just punched us in the face," said Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo. "They played better than us. ... We just got pounded in the second period."

The Sabres got a power play goal from Tage Thompson at 7:56 of the first period and went up by two as Casey Mittelstadt beat Jakob Markstrom at 12:34. But that was that. Thompson's goal was his 35th and it was his career-high 69th point.

Calgary got the game even early in the second as Jakob Pelletier scored his first in the NHL at 2:17 and Mikael Backlund beat Luukkonen with a soft tally 20 seconds later to tie the game. Gilbert's goal came at 4:04 and Nazem Kadri's tip-in at 7:39 made it 4-2.

Here are some more items of note from the game:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

1. The Gilbert report

Gilbert played four years at Notre Dame and opened his career in Chicago before moving to Colorado. He signed a two-year contract in July. He played 11 minutes, 15 seconds on Saturday.

Saturday was his 36th NHL game and his goal was the second of his career. The other was for the Blackhawks on Dec. 27, 2019, and one of the assists on that play went to future Hockey Hall of Famer Duncan Keith.

This was Gilbert's 11th game of the year and his second point for Calgary. He has two goals and three assists in 26 games for the Calgary Wranglers, the Flames' team in the AHL which also plays its home games in Scotiabank Saddledome.

"I obviously wanted to play well but the win was the most important thing," said Gilbert, who played his first NHL game in his hometown. "I will say it was nice hearing a couple boos at some points during the game because they (the fans) were getting rattled at how we were playing."

A couple firsts this afternoon. Dennis Gilbert nets his first goal with the @NHLFlames while in his hometown with his family cheering him on. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MIBZRP7qrQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2023

2. Tough schedule

The Sabres were unable to overcome a tough schedule that saw them on their first game back after a 10-day break while Calgary was on its third.

"We never found a rhythm even though we had some good energy in the firs," said coach Don Granato. "The game looked to me like it was pretty simple: A team that's already playing their third game coming back and a team that just had 10 days and didn't play."

Teams have had various results off their breaks. Montreal pulled out an overtime win Saturday against the New York Islanders while Tampa Bay's first game back was a 7-1 loss to Florida. Defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado lost its first two off its break this week, scoring just one goal.

"I think sometimes you don't play for a while you just go out there and skate as fast as you can," Mittelstadt said. "You're almost working too hard. And sometimes that leaves lanes open. It was a good first. I don't know if we took our foot off the gas or what exactly it was but definitely wasn't good enough."

3. The home/road dilemma

The Sabres fell to 11-14-2 at home this year, a far cry from their 15-7-2 mark on the road.

Buffalo's record against the Western Conference is the real difference there. The Sabres are 10-1-2 on the road against the West – and 6-7-0 against them at home. The three West opponents still to come to Buffalo are Edmonton, Dallas and Nashville and the Sabres have already beaten all three of them out of town.

4. Next

The Sabres-Kings game is Monday night at 10:30 in Crypto.com Arena, the former Staples Center. Buffalo plays Wednesday night at Anaheim and next Saturday night in San Jose. The next home game is Feb. 21 vs. Toronto.