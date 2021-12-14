Observations: Sabres ground Jets behind the work of Dahlin and Luukkonen

"It was nice for sure to come out in the third with a lead. Huge," Dahlin said. "It was nice to get that goal and in the third we just came out and battled and played tight defensively."

Luukkonen has a 1.99 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in his four games. He was 0-2-1 as the Sabres scored only three goals for him at home last week but got offensive support in this one while still making key saves.

Luukkonen pushed to his right in the first period to stop a Mark Scheifele one-timer and stopped Nikolaj Ehlers in the second period on a 3-on-1 break, with Tage Thompson clearing the loose puck out of the crease with his glove.

"We played really solid, we kept them outside," Luukkonen said. "I think we were boxing out guys really well in front of the goal. I saw pretty much all the shots today. Of course, as a goalie, you appreciate a good defensive game and I think we did that."

Luukkonen was 1-3, 3.88/.906 for the Sabres last season and had middling numbers in Rochester this season (6-6, 3.42/.888), save for one strong week. This is the stretch of play the Sabres have waited for since he was drafted in 2017.