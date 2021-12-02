Observations: Sabres' goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss

Despite the poor performance on the back end, the goaltending situation will loom large for the Sabres with Tokarski out an undetermined amount of time. Subban was acquired for future considerations because he was part of a goalie logjam with Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate. He played his best in the NHL in 2017-18 with expansion Vegas, recording a .910 save percentage in 22 games. Subban is expected to join the team for practice Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

“We’ve been looking into different scenarios and options for a little bit of time now, and he’s a player I’ve talked to his former teammates who are here now and played with him in Vegas,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told The Buffalo News before the game. “High-character, high work ethic, high compete and he’s an athletic guy who, for me, has a chance to get an opportunity and run with it. To me, it’s really important when you bring in someone into the team that you know what they’re going to be like in the locker room, so that part checked out. We think there’s an upside to him and we’ll see where we go from here.”