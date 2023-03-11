Fearless is part of the Buffalo Sabres’ identity, forged during the final months of last season when their band of talented, young players were a thorn in the side of playoff contenders like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Playing with a sense of reckless abandon served the Sabres well as they marched slowly up the Eastern Conference standings this season, using their surplus of speed to score their way into the postseason race.

The Sabres lost focus of that mindset over the past two weeks, leading to critical mistakes in key moments and, worse, blowout losses. They looked like a team with nothing to lose Saturday in KeyBank Center.

It wasn't enough, though.

The Sabres used their speed to outplay the Rangers for the second and third periods, but their deficit in the playoff picture grew with a 2-1 overtime loss.

Buffalo (32-28-5) finished with 33 shots on goal after losing five of its previous six games. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivered 22 saves, while Jeff Skinner scored the Sabres' only goal in regulation. The Rangers (37-19-9) are 10-0-1 in their last 10 games against Buffalo after Artemi Panarin's overtime winner with Rasmus Dahlin in the penalty box.

The Rangers used a familiar strategy to try to slow the Sabres, pressuring defensemen as soon as they touched the puck in their own zone. It produced multiple turnovers early in the first period, leading to shots on goal for New York. Buffalo’s forwards stopped cheating for stretch passes and began to support the breakout.

Luukkonen made key saves to buy time for his teammates to find their game, which they did after a first period in which the Sabres finished with more shot attempts (21-19). Buffalo challenged goalie Igor Shesterkin as soon as the second began, beginning with Jack Quinn’s redirect of a Mattias Samuelsson shot.

The Sabres broke through for a 1-0 lead when Tage Thompson entered the zone and skated to the left corner before passing to Ilya Lyubushkin, who threaded a cross-ice pass to setup Skinner’s one-timer goal with 12:08 left in the second period. The goal was Skinner’s 29th of the season and ninth in the past 16 games.

Patrick Kane answered for the Rangers less than four minutes later, as the South Buffalo native’s backhanded pass ricocheted off Owen Power’s skate and past Luukkonen to make it 1-1. The Sabres’ team defense benefitted from their forwards thwarting rush chances by backchecking, but Luukkonen made saves when called upon. He stopped Vladimir Tarasenko when the Rangers winger got behind Buffalo’s defense late in the second period to keep the score tied.

It was a solid period for the Sabres, as they outshot the Rangers 13-5 in the middle frame but neither team earned much in terms of quality chances and the score was 1-1 at the second intermission.

The teams traded chances throughout the first half of the third, beginning with Luukkonen’s save to kill a penalty in the opening minute. Luukkonen then stopped Kane’s one-timer form the right circle, then the Sabres countered with Jordan Greenway’s shot from the slot, which Shesterkin steered away with his blocker.

Both team had an unsuccessful power play in the third period, capped by the Sabres' one-shot effort that included multiple one-timer attempts by Victor Olofsson, who, later, shoveled the puck wide when Rasmus Dahlin created a chance around New York's net. Dylan Cozens had a shot from the slot stopped by Shesterkin in the final minute of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Here are other observations from the game:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

1. Showing improvement

Peterka is back to playing with the pace and attention to detail that made him an impactful forward for the Sabres earlier this season. The 21-year-old winger was a threat to score a few times Saturday, connecting on a give-and-go with Quinn and shooting the puck off Shesterkin’s shoulder early in the third period.

Peterka has four points in his last six games. Most important, he’s playing with the confidence that seemed to waver in recent weeks.

2. Hitting stride

Some of the Sabres’ offseason acquisitions didn’t pan out, particularly depth defensemen on two-way contracts. Lyubushkin was a nice find, though. Lybushkin has been much better for Buffalo since recovering from multiple, lingering injuries that impacted his play for a long stretch.

Lyubushkin made the smart play by faking a shot, then passing to the right circle to setup Skinner’s opening goal in the second period. Lyubushkin, who is under contract through next season, has moved the puck well and plays the aggressive style that Granato wants from defensemen.

3. Stability

Familiarity was the theme of the Sabres’ forward lines Saturday. Peyton Krebs reunited with Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, while Cozens centered Quinn and Peterka. Casey Mittelstadt and Olofsson were also back together, a move to try to get Olofsson more involved at 5-on-5.

The move immediately got Krebs back to playing the way he was a few weeks ago. The 22-year-old almost beat Shesterkin with a shot from the slot 13:36 into the game after getting the puck from Okposo. Krebs had zero goals in his previous 11 games and benefits from the stability of veteran linemates.

4. Around the boards

• An official was watching in the first period as Peterka was struck in the face by the stick of Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur but a penalty wasn’t called. Peterka was bleeding from his nose but didn’t miss time.

• Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Vinnie Hinostroza and Eric Comrie were the Sabres’ scratches, while the Rangers were without injured defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

• This was Jost’s 400th career NHL game. Jost has six goals and 18 points in 46 games since joining the Sabres on waivers in November.

5. Next

The Sabres start a three-game road trip against the Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Toronto.