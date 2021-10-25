Observations: Sabres get back on the attack, stifle Lightning in 5-1 win

"We came out flying in the third and pushed back," said Caggiula. "That's the way we need to play. We need to play in your face. We want to be the ones dictating the pace and we did a good job closing that one out."

Here are more observations from the game Monday night:

1. Open-minded

Granato isn’t going to shelter his young players from difficult matchups. Those opportunities won’t be given to only certain lines this early in the season. Tage Thompson, who is still learning how to play center in the NHL, took a defensive-zone faceoff against Steven Stamkos early in the first period.

Thompson won the draw and his shot from the left wing created the rebound that Olofsson potted for a 1-0 Sabres lead at 4:16 into the game. Granato will eventually match lines up against specific opposition, but that won’t occur until he has more time to evaluate his players. He had that luxury with the Sabres playing five of their first six games at home.

2. Progress