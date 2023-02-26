Darcy Kuemper, the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup winning goalie, snapped his stick in half with a whack against the post as the Buffalo Sabres celebrated nearby Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

The sellout crowd roared in approval. Vinnie Hinostroza led the Sabres back to the bench after he backhanded the puck past Kuemper for their third goal in 4:18 against a perennial contender that’s also vying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Fans in Buffalo are used to seeing those over-the-top expressions of frustration from Sabres players. Jack Eichel was responsible for a few during his time as captain. None of note have occurred since his departure, though, and the franchise’s new core is using its fast-paced, relentless play with the puck to conjure that type of rage from opponents. They did it this time without Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin.

The Sabres would have succumbed to frustration and a lack of depth in previous seasons. They learned Sunday that Tuch, a top-line winger, will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury and Dahlin, their Norris Trophy contender top-pairing defenseman, was unavailable for the game because of an undisclosed injury that’s bothered him recently but has him considered day to day.

With Hinostroza recalled Sunday from Rochester and Jack Quinn promoted to the top line, the Sabres tested Kuemper with 37 shots on goal and five different players scored for Buffalo. Quinn, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson added a goal apiece. Twelve of its skaters had at least one point. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to earn his 15th win in 25 appearances.

"I think what it says is, psychologically, that doesn’t affect them," said coach Don Granato. "They’re competitive people. They believe in their own ability and their ability to rise and we’re gonna need guys to rise when players are absent, specifically the caliber of Tuch and Dahlin. We know those guys are incredible hockey players, but it doesn’t say a lot if you’re worried about, ‘This might be the case, this might not be the case and that.’ I don’t think these guys worry that there’s anything they can’t do in the absence of guys, so that was nice to see.

"Obviously, it might have to continue. In Tuch’s case, definitely. We’re going to be without him for a while. And this is why I say all the time, we don’t have one player that’s going to be a savior. You’re going to win, it takes a team and our guys I think have identified with that all the way through."

Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano scored late in the second period to make it a two-goal game entering the third, but the Sabres (31-23-4) gradually wore down the Capitals to win for a fifth time in six games. Buffalo moved back into the second wild-card playoff spot with 24 games remaining in the regular season.

These Capitals (29-27-6) recently traded two expiring contracts ahead of the March 3 deadline, a waving of the white flag based on their recent play. They've lost seven of their last eight games and this was only the fifth time in their last 16 games that they've scored more than two goals. The Sabres have struggled at home, though, and General Manager Kevyn Adams acknowledged Sunday morning that replacing Tuch is impossible. It's not easy to cover for the 28 goals and 62 points that he has totaled while playing in all situations this season.

The Sabres played their fast-paced style from the outset, though, and Cozens gave them a 1-0 lead in the first period with his 21st goal of the season on a centering pass from Casey Mittelstadt.

The two teams were tied, 2-2, at the intermission after trading goals in the first, including Tage Thompson scoring his 40th of the season when Evgeny Kuznetsov turned the puck over in the middle of the Capitals’ defensive zone. Thompson became the 13th player in franchise history to record 40-plus goals in a season and the fifth in 25 years. The Sabres have five 20-goal scorers (Thompson, Tuch, Skinner, Cozens and Victor Olofsson), a first for the franchise since 2007-08. Hinostroza, Mittelstadt and Quinn had multi-point games with Tuch and Dahlin out.

"The good thing about our team is we’ve got so much depth," said rookie defenseman Owen Power, who led the Sabres with 27:43 of ice time in Dahlin's absence. "Those are obviously unbelievable players that are out, but we’ve also got really good players that were able to come in and step up big and have good nights."

The Sabres then outshot the Capitals, 13-1, while scoring four consecutive goals in a seven-minute stretch during the second period. Jeff Skinner earned his 25th of the season when the puck leaked through Kuemper on a shot by Mattias Samuelsson, Zemgus Girgensons added to the lead by finishing a blue-collar shift by Kyle Okposo and Cozens capped the onslaught with his second of the game on a rush-creating pass by Quinn to make it 6-2 with 7:11 left in the intermission.

The Capitals responded with two goals in under four minutes, but they managed to earn only one high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5 in the third period, according to Natural Stat Trick. Cozens finished the Sabres' second hat trick in three games with 8:08 remaining in regulation, and Luukkonen stopped each of Washington's 11 shots in the third period.

Five of the Sabres’ next seven games are at KeyBank Center, where, entering Sunday, they were tied for the second-fewest home points in the league since Nov. 20. They'll need more performances at home like the one Sunday to take advantage of their games in hand over other contenders.

Adams will be among the general managers to watch ahead of the deadline, especially after he acknowledged Sunday that Tuch's injury creates more "urgency" when weighing whether to add to Buffalo's roster. Adams has six picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 and 2024 drafts, and, suddenly, a significant hole in the lineup that, at least for one game, the Sabres managed to fill through the aggregate.

"I think everyone stepped up," said Thompson. "We knew that was a big game. Those were important points for us. We have a group that’s really hungry in here to succeed. And I think everyone in here takes that to heart. I think we are confident with the group that we have and we knew that we can win this game."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Line changes

Granato cautioned before puck drop that changing multiple forward groups can be dangerous, yet three of the four lines were different at the start of the game with Tuch out.

Quinn’s play since the All-Star break led to the top-line promotion, and he delivered two assists against the Capitals. His pass to setup Cozens' second goal near the end of a shift was the latest sign of growth for Quinn during his rookie season. He has made a consistent impact, particularly on defense, dating back to last month. The Sabres have outscored teams 8-2 with Quinn on the ice at 5-on-5 over the past eight games.

"Incredible job by Jack," Granato said of Quinn. "He’s been playing well lately and feeling confidence. And this is another window of opportunity to give him that type of an ice time, that type of situation knowing he’s building a foundation that’s stronger and stronger at the NHL level."

2. Goalie plan

Before the game, Granato said he'd “definitely” prefer to play Craig Anderson more down the stretch, but there’s an obviously challenge that all involved must navigate. Anderson is 41 years old and needs more time to recover than his counterparts. The Sabres are unwilling to risk an injury, so there’s always dialogue between Anderson in the coaches to monitor his recovery between starts. He has appeared in 20 of their 58 games.

Among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, Anderson is tied for sixth with a .920 save percentage, and he’s 17th in goal-against average (2.7). Luukkonen got the start Sunday, though, and made key saves when the Sabres needed them. Granato has planned to use the hot hand in goal with his team making a playoff push, but it's a complicated situation given Anderson's limits.

3. Stepping up

It was another clutch performance by Cozens when the Sabres needed a lift. He finished with a career-high four points and kept finding space behind the Capitals' defense. Cozens finished with four points because he assisted on Hinostroza' goal and led the Sabres with eight shots on net. Through 57 games, Cozens has 23 goals and 52 points. He reached the 100-point milestone for his career Sunday.

Cozens credited his teammates for setting up those scoring chances, but it's notable that he was one of their best players when he needed to be.

4. Rising again

At 20 years old, Power showed again that he can step into a first-pairing role with Dahlin out. The Sabres had 56.41% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Power was on the ice and he was frequently matched up against Ovechkin, whose only noteworthy play was a goal that occurred because the puck bounced off the glass and into the slot.

"I thought I was pretty solid," said Power. "For me, my game doesn’t have to change much when he’s out. It’s obviously a big hole to fill, but I keep trying to play the same way and just try to step it up."

5. Next

The Sabres will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.