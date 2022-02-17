Observations: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates

Neither team had a shot on goal over the first eight minutes of a scrambly third period where the puck seemed more like a hot potato. The Senators started imposing their will and got the go-ahead goal with 9:11 left as Austin Watson tipped Nick Holden's shot from the left point off the goalpost and past Anderson.

"I think it hit Watson in the leg and just kind of just enough to redirect that," Anderson said. "Just one of those things where they were doing enough things right there. They were hemming us in our own zone, we were tired, and they just started throwing pucks at the net and they got a bounce."

The Sabres, meanwhile, didn't get a shot on Anton Forsberg until Rasmus Dahlin's routine flip was gloved with 4:52 left. It drew a Bronx cheer from the season-low crowd of 7,026 for a makeup game on a bad-weather night.

"I think it was an accumulation of not doing our job well enough in the first two periods, and they took the game over in the third because there was accumulation on the wrong side," said Granato. "We didn't get pucks to where we could pursue and we made the game much more difficult on ourselves."