ELMONT -- It's hard enough playing a back-to-back set of games with travel. Doing it while enduring widely contrasting styles made the task this week even more difficult for the Buffalo Sabres.

Throw in the season's most controversial officiating call and matters felt even worse Tuesday in UBS Arena.

Former Sabres winger Hudson Fasching directed a puck out of mid-air with his left leg -- a play that was ruled no goal on the ice and overturned by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto -- to snap a tie with 12:23 left and the New York Islanders went on to beat Buffalo, 3-2.

Shortly after Fasching's goal, the night got even worse for Buffalo as the Florida Panthers wrapped up a 2-1 win over Vegas and the Pittsburgh Penguins got an overtime goal from Sidney Crosby to beat Columbus, 5-4 -- in a game the Blue Jackets led 4-0 midway through the second period.

The Islanders now have 74 points and Pittsburgh improved to 73 points with its victory, as those two teams hold the Eastern Conference wild card slots. Florida moved up to 70, two points ahead of Buffalo (68). The Sabres still have three games in hand on New York.

Fasching clearly moved his left leg off the ice and moved it forward in an effort to deflect and control the puck. But because it hit just near the knee and not off the skate, the goal was allowed to stand.

Said a terse email from the Situation Room: "Video review determined that the puck deflected off New York’s Hudson Fasching and into the net in legal fashion."

While the magnitude of the game was large, it hardly settles any matters in the playoff race. The Sabres still have 19 games left and the Islanders have 16.

"It's tricky this time of the year. You sometimes get outside yourself and start worrying about too many things," Sabres coach Don Granato said before the game. "We have to play our game. We have to get to our game and get to it at a very high competitive level. And that has to remain the focus. We can't get caught up in anything else. It can only distract you from playing the game."

The Sabres fell short Monday in a 3-2 loss to Connor-McDavid-led Edmonton that featured a combined 76 shots on goal. Nothing close to firewagon hockey Tuesday as the Islanders love to drag opponents into a plodding, structured game.

The teams played a scoreless first period with a minimum of good scoring chances. Shots were 8-8 and the frame was more notable for the fact that the Islanders blocked 10 shots.

The Sabres broke on top at 5:00 of the second period as Dylan Cozens burned Ilya Sorokin on a snapshot from the right circle for his 25th goal of the season. Cozens hung back on a puck battle, then swooped in on the puck to accelerate into open ice down the middle before beating Sorokin to put the Sabres in front.

The Islanders tied it as 12:38 as Casey Cizikas jammed in a puck ahead of Cozens from the edge of the crease off a pass from Fasching and that goal tilted the scales in the hosts' favor and got the crowd surging.

New York outshot the Sabres, 17-7, in the period and had 11 of the final 12 shots as its forecheck started to dominate in the Buffalo zone and the Sabres seemed to feel the effects of their back to back.

The Islanders had several good chances and Alexander Romanov hit a post on a backhand late in the period, a play that saw the goal light turn on and the crowd behind the net celebrate until they saw an official correctly rule the puck struck iron.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead on Josh Bailey's backhand tap-in at 1:51 of the third but Buffalo tied the game on Kyle Okposo's long shot from near the blue line at 4:59.

Here are some other observations from the game:

1. Jost gets back in

Tyson Jost, who sat out the Edmonton game with an undisclosed injury, was back in Tuesday and centered Zemgus Girgenson and Victor Olofsson. Rookie JJ Peterka, with one goal in his last 31 games, sat out.

On Jost, Granato said, "We just didn't feel that he would make it through two in a row. And the ailment he was dealing with seems to have resolved so it's good to have him back in there."

Defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman (both upper body) did not make the trip but Granato said they skated in Buffalo and remain day to day. Lawrence Pilut was called up from Rochester for insurance but did not play.

2. Granato on brother's dismissal

Granato gave it up to his brother, longtime NHL forward Tony Granato, in the wake of his older sibling's dismissal Monday as coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Tony Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark in seven seasons, ending this year 13-23 with a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

"He's three years older than me and I've benefited. I wouldn't have half the opportunities in life if I didn't have him as a mentor," Don Granato said. "He was in a great position, loved his time at the University of Wisconsin. This business, you move on. It happens in our business and I think he'll look forward to his next adventure and a few less headaches.

"Jobs like that those are challenging. College hockey for all college coaches is an immensely challenging job now, especially how things have changed in that landscape the last three or four years."

3. Next

After playing a back to back, the Sabres are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. The next two games are in KeyBank Center, Thursday vs. Dallas and Saturday vs. the New York Rangers in the first visit by South Buffalo native Patrick Kane as a member of the Blueshirts.