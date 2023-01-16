Observations: Sabres fall to Florida after Luukkonen gets endorsement as the top dog in goal

When the Buffalo Sabres played their daily game of roster roulette on Sunday, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sent to Rochester on a "paper transaction" to get Peyton Krebs back in the lineup. The assumption was that Craig Anderson was likely getting the crease for Monday's matinee against the Florida Panthers.

So when coach Don Granato arrived for his standard pregame media briefing on Monday and was asked who the starting goalie was going to be, he smiled and said, "Want to guess?"

The gathered media would have all been wrong. Granato revealed the Sabres were going back to Luukkonen for a third straight game after he made 36 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win at Nashville.

There was nothing wrong with the choice, even though the Sabres suffered a 4-1 loss to the Panthers before a disappointed KeyBank Center crowd.

And Granato made it an even more emphatic endorsement when asked what went into the decision to go with Luukkonen over Anderson or Eric Comrie.

"He's in a rhythm. The work to rest ratio he had, the day yesterday to reenergize," Granato said. "So we're looking at lots of things that we can look at: Can we put this guy back in? Over the last little bit, he's shown us, 'OK, if (all) three guys are ready, the edge is to him right now. He's in a groove. He's been winning games. And so today's decision is based on winning. He's the guy."

Since Comrie returned from his knee injury, the Sabres had tip-toed around the issue of their goaltending. This was the first true admission of what has become clear for anybody watching: The 23-year-old Luukkonen gives the Sabres the best chance to win.

"He's fresh," Granato said. "If I thought that he was still (dealing with) the return from Nashville the travel, the battle within that game, that he needed another day, then we would give him another day. But the fact is he's ready.

"So that's how we're making our decision, with as much information as we can take in. And with the objective of what gives us our best chance to win that next game without jeopardizing wins in the future."

Luukkonen entered the game with a 10-4-1 record, a 3.50 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. But he was 7-1 in his previous eight starts, with road wins at several of the NHL's prominent arenas.

There wasn't anything to pin on Luukkonen for this defeat as he made 30 saves. Wasn't much he could do on any of the three Florida goals he gave and he got no offensive support. The Sabres were outshot, 29-16, over the first two periods and 34-29 for the game.

The Sabres struggled to work the puck through the neutral zone all afternoon. When they had good chances in the offensive zone, they were oddly hesitant to shoot and were guilty of bouts of overpassing.

It made for a relatively easy day for Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who came into the game at 11-13-1, 3.27/.896. His shutout was lost on a bad-angle goal by Alex Tuch with 8:33 to go.

In the first game of the second half of their schedule, the loss was damaging to the Sabres. Buffalo still has three games in hand over Florida but fell two points behind the Panthers in the Eastern Conference race.

The Sabres started the day five points out of the last wild-card slot and the two teams owning those berths, Washington and the New York Islanders, met Monday night.

Here are some other observations on the loss:

1. How the game was won

The Panthers have beaten the Sabres six straight times, including both visits to Buffalo this season. They opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period as former Buffalo defenseman Brandon Montour leaked to the edge of the crease and beat Tuch to a loose puck before jamming in a rebound. It was Montour's eighth goal of the season.

Sam Bennett made it 2-0 at 8:04 of the second, pounding home a loose puck a few feet in front of Luukkonen, and Anton Lundell gave the Panthers more breathing room on a 2-on-1 break just 34 seconds into the third. That goal came off a perfect pass by former Buffalo forward Sam Reinhart.

Carter Verhaeghe hit the empty net with 1:38 left for his 20th goal of the season.

2. Around the boards

• That's four straight home losses for the Sabres, who are 9-12-2 downtown but 12-7-0 on the road. Since Thanksgiving, Buffalo is just 4-6-2 at KeyBank and 8-2 in enemy rinks.

• Zemgus Girgensons was back in the Buffalo lineup after missing Saturday's win in Nashville with a non-Covid illness. Vinnie Hinostroza joined Kale Clague and Anderson in sitting as healthy scratches.

• Reinhart had three shots on goal and five attempts for the Panthers. He entered the game with 13 goals, third on the team, 29 points and a minus-9 rating.

• Former Buffalo and Rochester defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, claimed by the Panthers on waivers from the Sabres last week, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. He has yet to make his Florida debut.

3. Next

The Sabres hit the skies after the game for Chicago, where they will meet the Blackhawks in United Center Tuesday night at 8:30.

The next home game is Ryan Miller Night on Thursday against the Islanders. Fans are reminded to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. for the opening of the ceremony at 6 to induct Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his No. 30. Faceoff of the game is expected to be around 7:30.