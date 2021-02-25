Observations: Sabres fall in OT to Devils, suffer more key injuries

It came on a Victor Olofsson pass in the wake of a brutal turnover in his own zone by Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. it was Sheahan's second goal of the season, which is, oddly enough, the same number that Eichel has and two more than scratched $9 million winger Jeff Skinner.

"We came in after warmups and saw the lineup had changed and my name was up there with Vic and Sammy," Sheahan said. "You don't have much time to think about it. You just get ready to go and try to make the best of it."

2. Hall still stymied: For all the talk about Jeff Skinner's lack of goals, Hall remains stuck at one – and let's remember that was Buffalo's first goal of the season Jan. 14 against Washington. Nothing since.

Hall had four of his five shots on goal in the first period Thursday and Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood stopped him each time. Included was a breakaway 3:09 into the game after Ullmark's initial first five saves. The much bigger issue, of course, was the double minor. Hall at least redeemed himself somewhat with a perfect pass to Reinhart for the tying goal that salvaged a point.