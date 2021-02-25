Observations: Sabres fall in OT to Devils, suffer more key injuries

The Buffalo Sabres didn't protect a lead and suffered more injuries. Bad night all around Thursday in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the New Jersey Devils in a game in which they played without captain Jack Eichel and lost goalie Linus Ullmark after one period.
Eichel, who didn't take the morning skate due to body maintenance, wasn't able to go after suffering a lower-body injury during the warmup. Ullmark left after the first period, also with a lower-body issue. The status of both will be reviewed Friday.
"Jack's lower-body complication showed up in the warmup," coach Ralph Krueger said of Eichel, who missed his first game of the season. "It was not related to him not skating this morning, so it definitely caught us all by surprise. ... This was a completely new development. None of us had seen or heard of the situation."
"He’s the captain and leader of our team. He couldn’t go,' said winger Taylor Hall. "I know Jack. If he could play, he’d play. So, obviously he must be hurt pretty bad."
Buffalo had been 4-0 when leading after two periods and the Devils were 0-3-1 when trailing after two. The Sabres had a 2-1 lead entering the third, but fell behind on goals by Miles Wood and Nico Hischier, the first coming on a four-minute power play with Hall in the penalty box for high sticking.
Buffalo tied the game on Sam Reinhart's power-play goal with 4:30 left, but lost the game as Pavel Zacha's snapshot at 1:17 of OT burned Hutton to the far side. The Sabres are 3-1-1 vs. the Devils this season and 6-8-3 overall.
Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period, but didn't come out for the second. He made a spectacular glove save on Hischier while diving to his left during the period, and team trainers came on the ice to look at him briefly after the save.
Ullmark was chatting with backup Carter Hutton on the bench during the next television timeout, but stayed in the game. He did not, however, come out for the second period and Hutton replaced him.
Ullmark entered the game 5-4-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and was making his fifth straight start. He made a season-high 41 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Newark, coming within 28 seconds of his first shutout of the season. Hutton stopped 21 of 25 shots in relief and fell to 1-4-1
Here are more observations on the game:
1. Riley to the rescue: With Eichel out, the Sabres moved Riley Sheahan from the wing on the fourth line to the center on the top unit between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart. The move paid quick dividends as Sheahan scored the game's first goal on a backhand at 6:28 of the first period.
It came on a Victor Olofsson pass in the wake of a brutal turnover in his own zone by Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. it was Sheahan's second goal of the season, which is, oddly enough, the same number that Eichel has and two more than scratched $9 million winger Jeff Skinner.
"We came in after warmups and saw the lineup had changed and my name was up there with Vic and Sammy," Sheahan said. "You don't have much time to think about it. You just get ready to go and try to make the best of it."
2. Hall still stymied: For all the talk about Jeff Skinner's lack of goals, Hall remains stuck at one – and let's remember that was Buffalo's first goal of the season Jan. 14 against Washington. Nothing since.
Hall had four of his five shots on goal in the first period Thursday and Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood stopped him each time. Included was a breakaway 3:09 into the game after Ullmark's initial first five saves. The much bigger issue, of course, was the double minor. Hall at least redeemed himself somewhat with a perfect pass to Reinhart for the tying goal that salvaged a point.
"When you don’t see the puck go into the back of the net, it makes you question a lot." Hall said. "... With Wood, I don’t think my stick touched his lip or anything like that. Unfortunately, I got a four-minute high-sticking penalty but that’s the way it goes. I can’t engage there and have got to be better for our team and myself."
3. Casey at the ... power play: The Sabres' second goal came from its No. 2 power play and Casey Mittelstadt banged home Eric Staal's goalmouth pass at 8:03 of the second to put Buffalo in front 2-1.
It was Mittelstadt's first goal in the NHL since Nov. 29, 2019 against Toronto after he spent much of last season's second half in Rochester. Mittelstadt has looked strong in his three games in place of Skinner and it appears Skinner's return to the lineup is going to have to be at the expense of someone else.
4. Out of sick bay: Defenseman Ramsus Ristolainen took the morning skate and spoke to the media in his first public appearance after being felled for the last three weeks by what rates as the most serious case of Covid-19 endured by any NHL player this season.
Ristolainen told a Finnish web site a few days ago he had pain in his chest and he struggled to walk up stairs at the height of his illness. He said Thursday his energy level is rapidly improving. Ristolainen said he started to feel better, but then got hit with another wave of illness.
"I feel like there was a new symptom coming every day pretty much," he said. "And then after the first week, it went better for a few days, so I was kind of feeling, 'Hey, maybe it's over now.' But then after a few good days it came again with some new weird symptoms. So yeah, it was hard."
There is no timetable for Ristolainen's return to game action.
5. The crazy schedule continues: The Sabres will practice Friday and take on another back-to-back when the Philadelphia Flyers come to town for matinees Saturday at 1 and Sunday at 3. The teams split a back to back Jan. 18 and 19 at Wells Fargo Center and Hutton started both games in the wake of the death of Ullmark's father in Sweden. Hutton stopped 40 of 42 shots in the two games, but left the second one with a concussion after taking a shot to the head from Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov.