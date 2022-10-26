Observations: Sabres fall flat in finale of 4-game road trip, lose 5-1 in Seattle

SEATTLE – Jared McCann holstered his stick in celebration, “Lithium” by Nirvana blared in Climate Pledge Arena and the four Buffalo Sabres tasked with killing a penalty skated slowly back to their bench Tuesday night.

McCann had just scored a power-play goal from the left circle to give the Seattle Kraken another three-goal lead, halting a brief momentum swing for the Sabres on the eighth day of their four-city road trip that began in Edmonton one week earlier.

Down two of their top four defensemen against a fast, aggressive opponent, the Sabres started slow and never found their game. Uncharacteristic mistakes in the defensive zone made the job more difficult for their goalie, Eric Comrie.

The Kraken scored two goals in the first 5:39 of the game and pulled away for a 5-1 win to remain perfect against the Sabres over Seattle’s two seasons in the NHL. Instead of relishing in victory on the long flight back to Buffalo, all involved were stung by the reminder that flat performances are inevitable during an 82-game season.

The key is finding a way to keep games close when most of the group doesn’t feel well. The good vibes from road victories in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver were gone. Even with a 3-1 record on the trip, frustration was the overwhelming emotion after the Sabres generated only 16 shots on goal against Seattle backup goalie Martin Jones.

“They came out and they wanted it more,” said Dylan Cozens, who scored Buffalo’s only goal. “They were faster, more efficient and we just made too many mistakes they capitalized on. It’s on us. We weren’t ready to go, and they took advantage of it.”

The loss, which dropped Buffalo’s record to 4-2, didn’t expose any glaring weakness that was overlooked when it fended off Connor McDavid’s furious comeback attempt in Edmonton or when the Sabres scored three goals in the first period of a 6-3 win at Calgary on Thursday night.

Kyle Okposo, the Sabres’ captain, called this an “outlier.” The Sabres, after all, had a plus-11 goal differential through five games, which ranked third in the NHL entering play Monday, and they’re much faster than they showed against the Kraken.

Seattle (3-3-2) earned six-high danger scoring chances in the first period at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, against a defense corps that was without Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson. The Sabres were using new pairings and one of their defensemen was playing his first NHL game in more than two years.

Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring when he was given too much time to shoot from the slot, and Morgan Geekie made it 2-0 when a backhanded clearing attempt from the defensive zone by Brandon Tanev led to a breakaway. The Sabres had only five shots on goal in the first period, followed by five and six in the second and third period, respectively.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm tonight,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “They had much better energy than us. We chased it. A lot of guys didn’t look like themselves and it was a tough night as a result. It just didn’t get any better. Comrie battled hard. I thought we didn’t support him well enough. It’s one of those nights.”

The Sabres couldn’t correct the errors that led to the early deficit. Early in the second period, Andre Burakovsky missed the net on a 2-on-1 for Seattle and Comrie stopped Jaden Schwartz’s breakaway. Minutes later, Daniel Sprong increased the Kraken’s lead to 3-0 when Buffalo’s Vinnie Hinostroza turned the puck over at Buffalo’s blue line, creating a partial breakaway the Seattle winger finished with a deke to get Comrie out of position.

Cozens cut the deficit to two with his power-play goal several minutes later, but the Kraken answered quickly with McCann’s shot that beat Comrie inside the near post. Matty Beniers added another power-play goal in the third period to help Seattle pull away for the win.

“We didn’t play very well,” Okposo said bluntly. “I just thought they had a lot better jump than we did and we just couldn’t find it. … We did not have any jump tonight and tough one to finish the trip off after three really solid games.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Streak ends

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s record-setting five-game goal streak to start the season ended in Seattle. Dahlin was brilliant again, skating a team-high 26:07 and moving the puck well to try to help Buffalo generate offense.

Dahlin has a team-high nine points after recording a secondary assist on Cozens’ goal.

Owen Power also earned more responsibility, including 5-on-5 shifts next to Dahlin, with Samuelsson and Jokiharju out. Power, 19, skated 24:04 and made a few notable plays that could have led to goals, including his work down low on Jack Quinn’s power-play marker that was called back because of offside.

3. Over the line

Quinn seemed to cut the Sabres’ deficit to 4-2 with 15:03 remaining in the third period when the 21-year-old winger capitalized on a perfect cross-slot pass by Jeff Skinner during a power play. The goal would have been Quinn’s first of the season, but a replay review showed Buffalo was offside when entering the zone.

Casey Mittelstadt’s skate was barely over the blue line while slowly making his way back to the bench for a line change. Beniers scored a few minutes later to put the game away for Seattle. Otherwise, Mittelstadt played well again and won 56% of his faceoffs in 18:40 of ice time. Effort has never been an issue with him, but Granato plans to discuss the mishap with his players.

“That will be discussed at an appropriate time for the whole team,” Granato said of the offside. “Again, it’s a situation where, if you don’t have it, you don’t feel good – and I’m talking about the entire team, I’m not talking about anyone individually – you have to adjust. We have to find ways. If your energy isn’t good, it doesn’t mean your effort shouldn’t be good. You’ve got to compensate that way. … As a younger team, that’s your challenge. That’s the challenge of growth, how to play efficiently. How to play when you feel bad and not be vulnerable.”

4. Stepping in

Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut appeared in his first NHL regular-season game since March 5, 2020, drawing into the lineup with Samuelsson out. Pilut finished with 14:50 of ice time, including some work on the penalty kill, and a blocked shot. He signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in July to return following a two-year stint in Russia. At 26 years old, he’s trying to prove that he’s strong enough at both ends of the ice to stick in the league.

Pilut appeared in 46 games with the Sabres from 2018-20, totaling one goal and six points.

"I thought he had a great preseason and I think he fits in very well with the style we play and within our locker room,” Granato said of Pilut before the game. “The guys are excited to have him around."

5. Next

The Sabres return home to play the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks are in Buffalo on Saturday for a game against the Sabres at 7 p.m.