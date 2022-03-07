Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

Fatigue wasn’t a valid excuse, either, although this was the second game of a back-to-back. The Sabres outshot the Panthers 12-3 in the first period and went 0-for-2 on the power play. Their best scoring opportunity occurred on a 3-on-2 when Kyle Okposo rifled a shot over the net.

Buffalo’s other chances were from the perimeter, as rookie goalie Spencer Knight steered away one-timers from Tage Thompson. When a Sabres forward found space, the Panthers quickly converged and created a turnover.

Florida didn’t have a shot on goal until 5:22 into the game, when former Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour one-timed a centering pass from Aleksander Barkov for a 1-0 lead. The Sabres seemed to have some momentum at the end of the first period, but it didn’t last long.

Winger Noel Acciari skated down the left wing and around Rasmus Dahlin before shooting the puck off the far post and in to make it 2-0. Then, Anthony Duclair scored on the power play on a coverage mistake that left him open to receive a cross-ice pass from Barkov. Florida’s lead moved to 4-0 with a tap-in from Carter Verhaeghe, as Mason Marchment sent a pass through Buffalo’s coverage to create the clear look at goalie Craig Anderson.

