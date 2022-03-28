Observations: Sabres erase four-goal deficit and stun Hawks on Thompson goal

"He had no idea that he scored until we were all together and he's like, 'So who scored?'" Tuch said. "And we're like, 'You.' Yeah, interesting to say the least."

"Before I knew it went in, I was pretty upset, yeah," Thompson said sheepishly. "That was a good opportunity there, a one-timer on a power play and pretty unfortunate your stick breaks. But not when it goes off the wall, off their skate and in. You take those bounces."

It's a mixed bag for former Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe with Blackhawks A chaotic season on and off the ice in the Windy City will leave the Blackhawks out of the playoffs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. The glory days of 2008-2017 that produced three Stanley Cups and two other trips to the West final are long gone.

The Sabres had nothing going and seemed ready to head to the airport for the charter flight home. But coach Don Granato made some tweaks to his forward lines and sent a surge of energy through his team.

Granato dropped struggling Tuch down the order to play with Cody Eakin and Zemgus Girgensons and put Vinny Hinostroza with Thompson and Skinner. Kyle Okposo took Hinostroza's place with Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs. Tuch got the tying goal on a Victor Olofsson feed with 2:14 left.

The Sabres were down, 3-0, after one period and it grew to 4-0 when Chicago's Seth Jones scored at 1:21 of the second period. But that big deficit was cut to one in a 10-minute span of the second period as Olofsson scored a pair of goals and Okposo was credited with a third after a Cozens shot ricocheted off him and a Chicago defenseman.