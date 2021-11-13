Observations: Sabres erase 2-goal deficit but late mistake spoils comeback attempt

Skinner was in position to one-time the puck into the open side of the goal when it caromed off the end boards following a Miller slap shot from the point. Skinner’s goal, his fourth in 13 games this season, tied the score 1-1 with 5:18 remaining in the first period. Since a five-game point drought, Skinner has four goals and two assists in his past six games. He’s entrenched in the top six and is starting to make a consistent impact, although it’s not always showing up on the scoresheet.

“He scored and he made plays tonight, but he has been putting the work in that this is no surprise to me,” Granato said of Skinner. “The details in his game right now, since the start of the year. He’s refocused on a foundation that is now starting to flourish and starting to hit a rhythm.”

3. Earning trust

Jacob Bryson has become of the Sabres’ most trusted defensemen, tasked with lining up against the opponent’s top forward line. Bryson aced the assignment Friday night and had a similar impact against the Maple Leafs. Bryson, 23, wasn’t guaranteed to make the roster. Bryson led all Sabres with 24:23 of ice time Saturday and earned the praise of Granato before the game.