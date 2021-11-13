Observations: Sabres erase 2-goal deficit but late mistake spoils comeback attempt

Rasmus Dahlin pumped his fist and waited for the celebration to commence as the crowd roared Saturday night in KeyBank Center.
Dahlin’s slap shot from the point leaked through Toronto Maple Leafs rookie goalie Joseph Woll for the Buffalo Sabres’ second goal in 61 seconds, helping to erase a two-goal deficit in the longtime rivals’ first meeting since Feb. 16, 2020.
The third-period comeback had all the elements that have become synonymous under coach Don Granato. The Sabres used their speed to overwhelm the star-studded, exhausted Maple Leafs, until a difficult moment occurred that will test the mettle of a young team.
Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining on a screened Aaron Dell to spoil the comeback attempt and give the Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory.
“It’s not a good feeling,” lamented Sabres winger Jeff Skinner, who delivered two goals and an assist. “It’s not good enough.”
The Sabres (6-6-2) entered the game 5-1-1 at home and were playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers the previous night. Granato’s players didn’t appear tired or overwhelmed. Their first of four games against the Maple Leafs (10-5-1) wasn’t a moment too big for a club that looks far different than the last time the two teams played.
Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen are gone. The Sabres started their third-string goalie, Dell, who did not make the opening-night roster. He hadn’t appeared in a game in 10 days and his last outing occurred against the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators. This was Dell’s first NHL game since April 22, and he owned only one win since Feb. 14, 2020.
Dell gave up two regrettable goals. The Sabres controlled play for the opening two minutes, but Dell lost sight of the puck when it leaked through his uncovered five hole for a 1-0 Maple Leafs lead at 2:43 into the game. The puck ricocheted off John Hayden’s skate and glided under Robert Hagg.
With the score tied 1-1, Dell was beat by a short-side high shot from Ondrej Kase to give Toronto the lead at 7:18 into the second period. Only 70 seconds later, Michael Bunting made it a two-goal game when an error in the defensive zone gave the Maple Leafs a clean look on net.
“In the second period, they got two quick there,” the Sabres' Tage Thompson said. “We could have easily hung our head and folded the tent, but it speaks to the character in the room. We have guys that play who play with a chip on their shoulder and want to prove something. That’s infectious.”
The Sabres’ three forwards exited the zone too soon, leaving defenseman Colin Miller on an island with Jason Spezza pressuring the puck. Miller turned it over with no one to pass to and Jake Muzzin’s shot deflected off Drake Caggiula before ending up on the stick of Bunting.
The teams traded goals again, with Thompson and John Tavares scoring, making it 4-2 in the third period. Buffalo had zero shots on goal for the first 10:47 of the third period, until Skinner delivered his second of two goals when he was left alone in front. Dahlin tied it with his shot from the point with 8:14 remaining in regulation, but in the end, one bad shift made the difference.
The Sabres got stuck in their own zone and no one pressured Rielly, allowing him to unleash a shot that went over the glove hand of Dell for the deciding goal.
“We had time to make a play,” Granato said. “There was a mistake and it happens.”
Here are other observations from the game Saturday night:
1. Finding room
Thompson is learning how to use his frame to create time and space in the offensive zone. Improvement in that area is leading to more shot attempts, but there’s still hesitation at times, including in this game. Thompson was in position to unleash a shot from the right circle when he uncorked a one-timer on a pass from Skinner to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 2:27 remaining in the second period. Thompson’s five goals are tied for the team lead. This is the best we’ve seen him play in the NHL. He’s capable of even more, though.
2. Right place
Skinner was in position to one-time the puck into the open side of the goal when it caromed off the end boards following a Miller slap shot from the point. Skinner’s goal, his fourth in 13 games this season, tied the score 1-1 with 5:18 remaining in the first period. Since a five-game point drought, Skinner has four goals and two assists in his past six games. He’s entrenched in the top six and is starting to make a consistent impact, although it’s not always showing up on the scoresheet.
“He scored and he made plays tonight, but he has been putting the work in that this is no surprise to me,” Granato said of Skinner. “The details in his game right now, since the start of the year. He’s refocused on a foundation that is now starting to flourish and starting to hit a rhythm.”
3. Earning trust
Jacob Bryson has become of the Sabres’ most trusted defensemen, tasked with lining up against the opponent’s top forward line. Bryson aced the assignment Friday night and had a similar impact against the Maple Leafs. Bryson, 23, wasn’t guaranteed to make the roster. Bryson led all Sabres with 24:23 of ice time Saturday and earned the praise of Granato before the game.
“He was pretty special last night. Those two guys were dialed in,” Granato said, referring to Bryson and Miller. “He gapped up and anticipated very well last night. He’s a competitive guy and he got underneath to break up a lot of plays that could have went the other direction.”
4. By the numbers
Skinner, Thompson and Hagg each had a team-high four shots on goal ... Dell made 22 saves, while Woll won his NHL debut with 22. … Thompson led all Sabres forwards with 19:30 of ice time. … Kyle Okposo had two assists … The Sabres had only 14 shots on goal over the final two periods. … The Sabres had 63.33% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when the Skinner-Thompson-Rasmus Asplund line was on the ice. ... This was Skinner's first three-point game since Nov. 3, 2018.
5. Next
The Sabres are scheduled to practice Monday in preparation for their game Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.