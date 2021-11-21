Observations: Sabres endure chaotic second period, only to lose on late goal

NEW YORK – The emotions on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench teetered between disappointment and elation in front of a capacity crowd inside Madison Square Garden.
In a span of five minutes, five seconds during the second period Sunday night, the Sabres experienced a 10-bell, bail-out save by goalie Aaron Dell, an official immediately ruling no goal on Cody Eakin tipping a shot into the New York Rangers’ net and four goals between the two teams, including two by Buffalo.
An emotional roller coaster in a loud environment on the road isn’t ideal for a younger team playing its first of five games this week.
The chaos didn't end there.
Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored the winning goal with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation, sending the Sabres to a 5-4 loss.
The Sabres (7-8-2) entered Sunday with a 2-4-1 record on the road and went 2-6-1 in their previous nine games, allowing five or more goals in three of their last five games. But their lineup inched closer to full strength with the return of winger Victor Olofsson, whose presence at the morning skate was a surprise after he was listed as week to week on the injury report only two days earlier.
Olofsson’s presence rounded out the Sabres’ forward lines and, perhaps most important, another player on the bench with experience competing in pressure-packed environments. Across 20 chaotic minutes of hockey in the second period, coach Don Granato’s players didn’t fall apart.
In past seasons, particularly in 2020-21, the Sabres wouldn’t react well if an opponent scored twice in a span of four minutes, four seconds to take its first league of the game. That’s what occurred when Jacob Trouba scored on a scramble in front to tie the score during a delayed penalty, followed by the Sabres failing to pressure Kappo Kakko as the Rangers winger skated down the right circle and unleashed a wrister to beat Dell to make it 3-2 at 12:07 into the second period.
Only 50 seconds later, Sabres center Tage Thompson scored his team-best sixth goal of the season when he skated down the left circle and toward the net before firing a shot over the glove of Alex Georgiev, who was screened by John Hayden. Buffalo needed only 15 seconds to regain the lead, as Rasmus Dahlin’s slap shot went over the outstretched glove hand of Georgiev to make it 4-3.
The Rangers then tied it, 4-4, only 17 seconds later with K’Andre Miller’s slap shot. The four goals in a span of 1:22 were the fastest in an NHL game since March 21, 2017. The four game-tying goals through 40 minutes are tied for the most in a game this season.
New York (11-4-3) replaced Georgiev with Igor Shesterkin for the third period, but the Sabres had only four shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.
Here are other observations from the game Sunday night:
1. Getting healthy
Olofsson’s return did not appear imminent when his teammate, Henri Jokiharju, practiced with the team for the first time since the season opener. Olofsson’s eight-game absence stemmed from discomfort he was experiencing while shooting the puck, but the nature of the injury allowed him to continue skating.
That might explain why Olofsson did not require a practice to return to the lineup. He was wearing a yellow noncontact injury during the morning skate Sunday, typically a sign that a player won’t be cleared for game action. However, Olofsson immediately got in the lineup and contributed on Dahlin’s goal, winning a battle along the boards to earn the assist for his 10th point in nine games this season.
2. Better start
The Sabres struck first at 15:53 into the game, when Kyle Okposo wisely placed a wrist shot on net with Zemgus Girgensons in front of goalie Alexander Georgiev. Girgensons got his stick on the puck, but it was Asplund who skated in front the slot and scored a power play goal on the rebound for a 1-0 lead.
The Rangers were gaining momentum when Jacob Bryson took a bad interference penalty behind the Buffalo net, putting New York on the man advantage. The lead stood until Kreider tied it with a short-side one-timer shot that beat Dell on the power play with 23 seconds remaining in the first period.
It was still a solid showing for the Sabres, who entered Sunday with a negative-7 goal differential in the first period of games this season. The Rangers were 7-0-2 when scoring first, compared to 3-4-1 when allowing the first goal.
3. No goal
Eakin appeared to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 8:59 into the second period when he tipped Mark Pysyk’s shot, but the official immediately waved it off because of what he deemed goalie interference. It appeared that Granato tried to challenge the call on the ice but was notified that he had no recourse.
4. Lineup changes
With Olofsson back, the Sabres scratched Arttu Ruotsalainen, who appeared in 15 consecutive games. Jokiharju missed another game with a lower-body injury, but he’s skated with the team for three consecutive days and is an option to return Monday. Dustin Tokarski dressed as the Sabres’ backup goalie. … The defense pairs remained the same, another example of Granato showing patience with his lineup.
“The reflect is to change everything, but has our organization had any stability?” Granato said. “We need stability. Stability is in some part confidence, so I don’t want to appear erratic or to bend to immediate pressure because there’s pressure all the time. If you keep responding to pressure by changing everything, you’re going to lose yourself, you’re going to lose your base. I don’t want that to happen. We know what we are. We know we’re going to be challenged and we can’t keep trying to change things every time we’re challenged. We need to at some point just stop all the changing and fight through it.”