Observations: Sabres endure chaotic second period, only to lose on late goal

It was still a solid showing for the Sabres, who entered Sunday with a negative-7 goal differential in the first period of games this season. The Rangers were 7-0-2 when scoring first, compared to 3-4-1 when allowing the first goal.

3. No goal

Eakin appeared to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 8:59 into the second period when he tipped Mark Pysyk’s shot, but the official immediately waved it off because of what he deemed goalie interference. It appeared that Granato tried to challenge the call on the ice but was notified that he had no recourse.

4. Lineup changes

With Olofsson back, the Sabres scratched Arttu Ruotsalainen, who appeared in 15 consecutive games. Jokiharju missed another game with a lower-body injury, but he’s skated with the team for three consecutive days and is an option to return Monday. Dustin Tokarski dressed as the Sabres’ backup goalie. … The defense pairs remained the same, another example of Granato showing patience with his lineup.