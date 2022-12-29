Observations: Sabres' emotional return following blizzard ends in 6-3 win

Kyle Okposo and the rest of the Buffalo Sabres could feel the palpable buzz in KeyBank Center as fans filed to their seats Thursday night during pregame warmups.

The Sabres heard hours before puck drop to expect a large crowd, and, as Okposo recalled, everyone in their dressing room knew this was about more than a game. They wanted to help a community heal in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm that, as of Thursday morning, caused the deaths of 39 people in Erie and Niagara counties.

“Just to play in this city and feel like we’re a part of the community, we’re trying to become part of the glue that helps this community heal and holds this community together,” said Okposo, the Sabres’ captain. “We tried to go show that on the ice tonight.”

Following a touching moment of silence to honor those who perished during the storm, the Sabres provided a welcome reprieve to a sold-out crowd of 19,070.

Okposo’s hat trick spoiled a third-period rally by the Detroit Red Wings and earned Buffalo a 6-3 win in the Sabres’ first game in 10 days.

Buffalo (17-14-2) has won five in a row – its first win streak of at least five games since the club’s memorable 10-game run in November 2018 – and continued its gradual ascent in the Atlantic Division.

“It was awesome to see,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “First of all, the energy in the building was incredible. I even talked to the coaching staff, and we minimized our strategy going into the game just knowing the crowd was going to be as big as it was. The passion our guys have for being a Buffalo Sabre, being in our community, and I think that was, I felt that beforehand from our players. I could sense that energy. …

“And, yes, it was great to see they pushed through, because they didn’t come easy early or quick. It took a bit to hit a rhythm, so the way they stayed with it was very nice to see.”

Casey Mittelstadt chipped in two goals, while Jeff Skinner opened the Sabres’ four-goal second period by scoring on a broken play from the slot. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to earn a third straight win.

The Sabres weren’t sure what to expect at the opening puck drop, other than a loud crowd in their first home game since Dec. 13. They hadn’t played since a 3-2 win in Vegas on Dec. 19, because two of their games were postponed in response to the winter storm.

Some players skated together at KeyBank Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. Others gathered at Northtown Center in Amherst.

This wasn’t the chaotic, mistake-filled night some anticipated. No one would have blamed the Sabres for looking out of sorts, even with the Red Wings (15-12-7) playing the second game of a back-to-back. From opening puck drop, Detroit couldn’t handle the speed of Buffalo’s forwards.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde tried to clog the neutral zone to prevent the Sabres from using their speed to create offense off the rush, but he had to throw the strategy out.

The Sabres needed Luukkonen to be sharp early, though. The rookie covered for his teammates’ mistakes, most notably his saves on shots from the slot by Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen. Later, Luukkonen lost his stick but managed to stop Dylan Larkin’s attempt from in front.

Luukkonen bought time until his teammates could capitalize on a Red Wings mistake. One finally arrived with Mittelstadt scoring moments after a Detroit penalty expired for a 1-0 Buffalo lead at 15:32 into the game.

“I think more than anything, we were just a little bit antsy,” said Mittelstadt. “We had a couple games canceled, we missed a couple games and all of a sudden, it feels weird not to be playing and you miss it, and you want to get back out. The boys came out flying and it was really good to see, and obviously, a huge win for our team.”

The Sabres took over early in the second period with Skinner scoring from the slot. Mittelstadt made it 3-0 when his backhanded pass on the power play went off the stick of Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek and in. Only 53 seconds later, Okposo delivered his first of three goals on a centering pass from behind the net by Zemgus Girgensons.

Buffalo’s lead ballooned to 5-0 with Okposo scoring on a similar pass by Tyson Jost.

The Red Wings finally broke through in the third with Dominik Kubalik scoring twice in 1:48, the second on a power play, and they added a third goal with Jordan Oesterle’s shot from the right circle. Their momentum quickly vanished, though.

The Sabres secured the win when Okposo finished the hat trick with an empty-net goal after Girgesons beat Larkin to the puck behind the Red Wings’ net. Buffalo, which leads the NHL in goals per game, improved to 9-3-2 in its last 15 games. The Sabres have outscored opponents 24-9 during their win streak.

Though the recent run of success has featured notable wins over contenders like Colorado and Vegas, this was the Sabres’ most impressive performance.

“Special night, for sure,” said Okposo.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Captain performance

Okposo frantically gathered trash cans and plywood to try to fix his failing generator as the storm reached his home Dec. 23. He eventually fixed the problem and helped neighbors shovel out when the blizzard finally stopped.

Okposo’s hat trick in the Sabres’ return was “symbolic,” said Granato. Okposo, 34, is the only Sabres player to live in Buffalo year-round. He loves the community and, unprompted, used his postgame chat with reporters to acknowledge all who suffered during the storm and the people who helped the city pick up the pieces, including first responders and good Samaritans.

Okposo’s three goals doubled his output for the season. He’s not in the top-six or power-play role that led to his 20-goal campaign in 2022-23. Again, he’s shifted into a checking-line role in which he’s determined to set a good example for his young teammates to follow. This was a reward for all that he’s done to help the Sabres through the eight-game losing streak and every other bit of adversity they’ve encountered.

“This is a guy that has embedded himself and his family in this community,” said Granato. “What the community is going through, has just gone through in the last nine days that we’ve been off is significant. I mentioned this morning, this is life and lots of people in life and death situations, lots of families, too many lost loved ones, too many felt the pain of this storm that went through, and to have a guy like Okie that loves this community score three I felt was appropriate.

"We do what we love every day, to be able to play hockey, to coach hockey. And to do it in a community you feel that they support this team, you can have that return, it’s nice. So very happy for Okie and the rest of the guys for what they did tonight.”

2. On a roll

This is the best Sabres fans have seen Skinner play since he arrived in August 2018, including the 40-goal season that earned the 30-year-old winger an eight-year contract. Skinner has 23 points, including 12 goals, in his last 12 games, a stretch that coincides with Buffalo emerging from an eight-game losing streak. He’s up to 17 goals and 37 points on the season. Skinner has 10 multi-point performances and is an important part of the most protective line in the NHL.

This wasn’t the top line’s best game. Skinner, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson earned time in the offensive zone. The trio worked as hard as it usually does. But the group wasn’t as sharp as usual following the long break. The Sabres’ secondary scoring backed them up, though.

Nine different Sabres had at least one point Thursday night. Thompson and Tuch had zero.

“I think all four of our lines can score,” said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “It’s pretty impressive.”

3. Snapping out

Mittelstadt was already on a plane Monday from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to Columbus, Ohio, when he received word the Sabres’ game Tuesday against the Blue Jackets was postponed. He stayed in Columbus overnight, then rented a car to drive to Buffalo to join teammates for informal on-ice work.

The extra work paid off. Mittelstadt was in position at the front of the net to score after JJ Peterka’s one-timer left the puck sitting in the crease. The goal, Mittelstadt’s sixth of the save, gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead and snapped the forward’s 14-game scoring drought.

4. Back in black

Owen Power returned to the Sabres’ lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury he suffered in the moments leading up to a game in Colorado on Dec. 15. Power, 20, explained to The Buffalo News following the morning skate Thursday that the injury occurred when he went through his usual pregame routine before facing the Avalanche.

Power finished with two assists and two shots on goal in 21:08 of ice time Thursday against Detroit.

"I think just got a little bit of bad luck,” said Power. “Trying to get ready for the game. Something that I do a lot and just got unlucky. It was too bad, but I feel pretty good now."

Power was on track to return to the lineup if the Sabres played Friday against Tampa Bay or Tuesday in Columbus. He admitted Thursday, though, that he benefitted from the long break because it gave him time to recover.

5. Roster move

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut was placed on waivers Thursday to create a roster spot for Jacob Bryson, who returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for three games.

Pilut, 26, has one goal and three points while averaging 12:48 of ice time across 17 games this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the club after spending two years in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Sabres chose to keep defensemen Kale Clague and Casey Fitzgerald. Pilut's overall game was far better during his second stint with Buffalo, particularly on defense, but he couldn’t carve out a role on the penalty kill and he was surpassed on the depth chart by Clague.

Fitzgerald was a healthy scratch, along with wingers Vinnie Hinostroza and Rasmus Asplund.

6. Next

The Sabres head back on the road to play the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.