Observations: Sabres earn opportunities, fail to capitalize in 3-1 loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Don Granato didn't want to share his reaction to the news that Jeff Skinner received a three-game suspension for cross-checking Penguins winger Jake Guentzel in the face.

Granato didn’t see the point in talking to reporters about the NHL Department of Player Safety’s ruling, which forced the Buffalo Sabres to break apart their dynamic top line at a time when they need to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings.

"There’s no reaction," he said. "We play tonight against Pittsburgh. You’ve just got to move right to it."

There was no time to feel frustration when the announcement was made Saturday afternoon. The Sabres had to prepare for the second game of a back-to-back in front of 18,414 fans in PPG Paints Arena against a deep, talented lineup led by Sidney Crosby.

To make matters worse, the Sabres learned defenseman Henri Jokiharju wouldn’t be available because of a lower-body injury that the club says will keep him out “week to week.” Another significant loss in the lineup.

Kyle Okposo, their captain, said: “We just talked about stepping up before the game, and we have to be able to withstand injuries. It’s part of the league. It’s part of the NHL. It ’s part of being a good team."

Peyton Krebs answered the call. Centering Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, the 21-year-old tipped the puck past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith in the third period Saturday night to cut the deficit to one goal.

The Sabres had control of the game. Their speed was a problem for the oldest team in the NHL. But they passed on too many shots and didn't create enough traffic in front of the net as the Penguins held on for a 3-1 win.

“It was a lot like the game last night, to be honest with you," said Okposo, referring to the 4-3 overtime loss in which Skinner delivered the cross-check that led to the suspension. “We did get better as the game went on. I don’t think they can play with our pace, and we just kind of wore on them. We just weren’t able to find the equalizer.”

The Sabres (12-14-2) didn't have a strong first period Saturday, though. They committed two penalties in the first 3:21 against a power play that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. And the crowd in Pittsburgh began to roar when Crosby hit the post for a scoring chance on goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Luukkonen was in position to stop Guentzel's shot from the slot to help the Sabres kill the penalty. He couldn't hold the Penguins off a second time, though. Luukkonen stopped a shot by Crosby from the middle and recovered to save Malkin's slap shot on the rebound but the puck went directly to Rickard Rakell, who scored to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 4:22.

The Sabres didn't have a shot on goal until 7:17 in the first period.

“That got the crowd in it, that got them energized,” Granato said. “I thought, really, we were able to swing momentum at some point in that first and they were just willing to defend the rest of the way, it seems."

Less than three minutes later, Crosby skated from behind the net to backhand the puck through Luukkonen's legs to make it 2-0. The Sabres didn't score on DeSmith until Krebs' goal with nine minutes remaining in the third period.

The Sabres quickly recovered from Crosby's first goal., though They began to chip the puck into the offensive zone. Their speed overwhelmed the Penguins' defensemen, leading to rush chances and two power plays for Buffalo in a span of four minutes later in the first period.

Rasmus Dahlin hit the post on the first. Dylan Cozens did the same on the second. The Sabres had five shots on goal during their three unsuccessful power plays against the Penguins (16-8-4), who have won five in a row and improved to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games.

“We had some power plays, we had some looks," said Mittelstadt. "We had some opportunities for sure to capitalize. I thought we battled hard and those are going to start going in for sure. Other nights those might go in and tonight they didn’t so just stick with it.”

They were the better team at 5-on-5 throughout the second period. JJ Peterka's shot on a 2-on-1 grazed the crossbar. A cross-ice pass by Jack Quinn led to a Cozens one-timer but DeSmith was quick to get to his left to stop the shot.

The Penguins couldn't handle the speed of Cozens, Peterka and Quinn. They combined for 16 shot attempts. DeSmith only had to stop half of those, though. The line overpassed in key situations instead of taking a shot on goal. The problem wasn't exclusive to them.

The Sabres had 33 shot attempts missed the net or blocked. DeSmith had no issue seeing the puck for most of the game, either. There was no traffic in front of Pittsburgh's net until later in the game. Krebs tipped a Casey Fitzgerald slap shot to snap the shutout.

"Just getting pucks behind them," Krebs said. "Getting in on that forecheck we knew we had success doing that and we tried to continue it. It was a hard battle, they’re a good team over there and it’s a good test for us."

DeSmith stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced in the third period. The Sabres were still pushing to tie the score until Letang hit Cozens along the boards when the 21-year-old center didn't have possession of the puck.

Crosby scored moments later to make it 3-1 with 1:38 left in the third period, one of only nine shots on goal for the Penguins in the final 20 minutes.

"I thought we could have got more traffic and we could have had a greater shot mentality," said Granato. "I think sometimes you score a lot of goals and you get a false sense of confidence that you can make things pretty all the time. We forwent the scoring gritty and just shoot the puck and going for second chances on some occasions that I thought would have helped us."

Dahlin whacked his stick against the boards when he was called for a slashing penalty with one second remaining. He skated a career-high 30:19 to help cover for the absence of Jokiharju. In addition to hitting the post in the first period, Dahlin had three shots on goal. The Sabres had 14 scoring chances at 5-on-5 with him on the ice.

Granato leaned on his top three defensemen, as Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power skated 22:56 and 26:28, respectively. Up front, the Sabres' forward lines showed some chemistry after the early penalties prevented them from earning opportunities.

Mittelstadt skated 18:21 in a bigger role. He had two shots on goal and won 70% of his faceoffs while handling that responsibility for the top line. The Sabres had 71.43% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch were on the ice, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. They combined for 11 shots on goal while matched up against Crosby's line for most of the game.

The line was held scoreless, though. The Sabres had three effective lines before the suspension. The fourth had an encouraging performance Friday night. It's not easy to replace a point-per-game player. He has 13 goals and 32 points in 27 games this season.

His improvement on the forecheck, combined with his gifted playmaking ability and edgework on his skates, is a perfect complement to Thompson and Tuch. The line has been on the ice for 37 goals at 5-on-5.

The Sabres scored four goals combined in their two losses to the Penguins after totaling four or more goals in six of their previous seven games.

Buffalo's 108 goals still lead in the NHL, yet it is 5-3-2 since snapping an eight-game losing streak in Montreal. The Sabres' 26 standings points are only two more than last-place Ottawa in the Atlantic Division.

Skinner won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Saturday in Arizona, and Kale Clague was recalled from Rochester to take Jokiharju's spot on the roster.

"It’s a long year," Mittelstadt said. "We've just got to take a breath and we get a day off tomorrow. So, everyone’s going to have time to regroup and come back fresh and ready to go. You can’t let these things wear on your mind. You've got to move on and keep going."

ere are other observations from the game:

1. Tempers flare

Okposo banged his stick against the Sabres' bench as Crosby celebrated the goal that ended any chance of a comeback for Buffalo.

Cozens was also livid. With the Sabres down a goal, he was skating for the puck along the wall in the offensive zone when he was elbowed into the glass by Letang.

An interference penalty was called on Mittelstadt for a similar hit on Rakell during the second period Friday night. The Penguins scored on the ensuing power play.

There was no call this time, even though Cozens didn't have possession of the puck.

2. Another challenge

The Sabres’ top four defensemen have been in the lineup at the same time in only 13 of 28 games this season.

Granato didn’t divulge specifics regarding Jokiharju’s injury other than it occurred early in the game Friday. Jokiharju helped kill a first-period Penguins power play by blocking a Malkin slap shot. A source told The Buffalo News that Jokiharju is likely to miss multiple weeks, a timeline that will prevent him from playing on the upcoming road trip.

Jokiharju, 23, missed 11 games from Oct. 22 through Nov. 12 after he was hit in the face with the puck in Calgary. He’s averaging 20:23 of ice time across 16 games. Additionally, the Sabres paced winger Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve and recalled winger Brett Murray from Rochester.

Dahlin was exceptional in Jokiharju’s absence. The Sabres had 69.77% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Dahlin was on the ice, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Granato shortened his bench on defense with the Sabres trailing by a goal in the third period. Bryson (12:09), Fitzgerald (9:04) and Clague (12:51) each had limited ice time Saturday night.

"You lose any one of your top four in this league, it’s tough," said Granato. "It’s a challenge. That's a big void in the NHL. Just look through the league. So, Joki’s in that category for us. Like I said, I commend his effort last night. He could’ve come out of that game early in that game and he battled and battled hard. So we’ll miss him when he’s out. I’m sure the other guys, everybody collectively has to step up in his absence."

3. Around the boards

• Penguins defenseman Kris Letang made a remarkable return to the lineup Saturday night after suffering a stroke less than two weeks ago. Letang, 35, missed only five games after the onset of symptoms, which he described as a severe headache. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Letang is the Penguins’ all-time leader among defensemen in games played (962), goals (145) and points (662).

Letang finished with 22:14 of ice time against the Sabres.

• Murray and defenseman Lawrence Pilut were healthy scratches for the Sabres. Murray, a 6-foot-5 winger, has nine goals and 13 points in 22 games with the Rochester Americans this season.

• Hinostroza missed a fifth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury, but his addition to the injured reserve list isn’t a sign of a setback, Granato said. Hinostroza is progressing and inching closer to returning.

4. Next

The Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings in KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m., then the club is on the road for a three-game trip to Colorado, Arizona and Vegas.