Observations: Sabres earn another point, end 'big road trip' with shootout loss

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As a crowd of 19,212 serenaded the Minnesota Wild moments after Frederick Gaudreau’s shootout winner late Saturday night, the Sabres quietly filed back to their dressing room to prepare for the flight back to Buffalo.

Their disappointment was evident in the stoic expressions on their faces, yet there was also a sense of pride in the aftermath of the 3-2 loss in Xcel Energy Center. The Sabres earned seven out of a possible eight points on a four-game road trip that featured three of the top teams in the Western Conference.

“At least we got a point out of it, which is big,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “And the road trip in itself, I think we got seven out of eight points, which is really good. It’s a good trip, so these guys should walk out of here with their heads up.”

Minnesota is playoff-hardened opponent with a future Hall of Fame goaltender and its players weren’t going to be as careless with the puck as they were in Buffalo three weeks prior when they watched the Sabres scored six goals.

This was the Sabres’ 15th game in 28 days, and they were without two important players in defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and center Dylan Cozens. Still, the Sabres had opportunities to extend their win streak to six games. Tage Thompson hit the post twice, and Rasmus Dahlin jammed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury a split-second after time expired in the second period.

The Sabres had the puck to start the overtime, but, in the end, the game was decided in the shootout when the Wild scored in each of the three rounds against goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” said Thompson, who scored Buffalo’s lone shootout goal. “A little slow at first, but I thought overall we played a pretty solid game. Kept things simple for the most part. I think when we didn’t that’s when they got their chances and their offense. … It’s important to look at the positives, too.

“That was a big road trip for us, and we found ways to get points in every game. That’s a great job by guys committing to game plans every single night regardless of who’s in the lineup.”

Trailing early against a team like the Wild is a recipe for disaster. Minnesota entered the game 16-4-3 when scoring first. And despite the Sabres’ disjointed start Saturday night, they managed to breakthrough 2:22 in because of a remarkable individual effort by rookie winger Jack Quinn.

Wild defenseman Jake Middleton’s shot the puck off the glass to try to clear it from his own zone, but Quinn was there to prevent it from crossing the blue line. Quinn skated toward the right-wing circle and curled back toward the blue line while protecting the puck from Connor Dewar.

Quinn then skated down the slot and snapped a quick shot to beat Marc-Andre Fleury for the 1-0 lead and his eight goal of the season.

“What a great goal, obviously, to start it out,” said Granato. “Lots of skill, awareness, hockey sense and just a nice, calm presence.”

Jacob Bryson’s high-sticking penalty only 62 seconds later prevented the Sabres from gaining any momentum off Quinn’s play. The Wild’s power play struck quickly when Luukkonen got out of position trying to deny a rebound, and the puck was passed back out in front to Joel Eriksson Ek, who chipped it past Buffalo’s goaltender to tie it 1-1 with 16:25 to play in the first period.

It was an ugly period first period for the Sabres. Their three penalties prevented them from playing their puck-possession game at 5-on-5. Granato quickly changed his forward lines to try to spark a change with Dylan Cozens out because of an undisclosed injury suffered on a high hit Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Sabres failed to record a shot on goal during their only power play, and they were outshot 13-9 during the first period. They’ve learned to be patient, though. There were times last season, and even earlier in this campaign, when they’d press if an opponent swarmed defensively like the Wild did early.

Sensing a change was needed, Granato moved forwards on three of his four forward lines to try to generate offense against a staunch defensive team. Casey Mittelstadt centered Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson. Quinn and JJ Peterka each spent time with Thompson and Alex Tuch.

After killing another penalty early in the second period, Buffalo took another lead to silence the sellout crowd. Peyton Krebs won a one-on-one battle for the puck behind Minnesota’s net and passed out front to Kyle Okposo, who baited Fleury into dropping to the ice and passed over to Girgensons to setup the go-ahead goal at 9:50 in.

“We just tried to play our game,” said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. “They’re a good team over there. They take a lot of pride defensively and we put up a six-spot on them last game, so we knew they were going to knuckle down defensively. I just think we played the game that was there. We’re starting to figure out how we need to play, and we just need to make sure we continue to take what’s given.”

Again, the Sabres didn’t have the lead for long. The Wild tied it again with 7:21 left in the second period when Jared Spurgeon one-timed a backdoor pass by Gaudreau.

Luukkonen was exceptional in the third period when the Sabres were working to establish their fast-paced style of play that can be a difficult matchup for the Wild. He stopped Sam Steel when the center bolted down the right wing and another test occurred shortly thereafter when Mats Zuccarello was given space to fire a shot from the slot.

Thompson and Mittelstadt were among the Sabres who tested Fleury with shots from in tight in the third period. And in overtime, Buffalo had the pick first because Okposo won the opening faceoff. A few missed opportunities led to the Wild controlling the puck, but Luukkonen stopped each of the three shots he faced to help send it to a shootout. He finished with 33 saves, four more than Fleury.

A wildly entertaining game was determined by a shootout, though. The Sabres have earned points in seven straight and eight of their last nine. Their 12-2-2 record on the road since Nov. 22 is the best mark in the league since Nov. 22, and their active seven-game point streak on the road is the franchise's longest since 2011.

They’re not playing high-risk hockey, either. This was their sixth straight game allowing three or fewer goals, an important step for a team that’s averaging a league-best 3.76 goals per game.

“It’s been a grind of a month,” acknowledged Thompson. “A lot of hockey in not a lot of days. That’s when you have to simplify things. I think we found out when we simplify, that’s when we get results, and we break teams down. That’s when we get our offense and that’s what we’ve committed to this month.”

A win would have catapulted the Sabres into a playoff spot. Instead, they’re one point behind the reeling Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card spot. The condensed schedule in January caused Granato to prioritize rest and recovery between games. The Sabres have practiced only twice since Jan. 9. Now, they’ll play only four games in 20 days, starting Wednesday night in Buffalo against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“We know where we’re at and it’s fun to play these games, but at the same time, you literally have to win your day,” said Okposo. “And that’s it. Whether it’s a practice day, whether it’s a day off, game day, whatever it is. You focus on the here and now. You can check the standings once after the game, but you’ve got to just focus on yourself and what you can control because when you start looking ahead that’s when negative things start to snowball.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Keeping pace

Fans were clamoring to see Krebs center Quinn and Peterka with Cozens out. A reunion of Krebs, Peterka and Quinn would give the Sabres a dynamic group on offense, but you won’t see Granato make that change anytime soon.

Krebs has looked like a different player between Okposo and Girgensons. Their chemistry was on display throughout this game and provided the club with a consistent trio at a time when Granato had to change three out of his four lines.

2. Finding a way

For what Quinn lacks in size and strength at 21 years old, he makes up for it with his on-ice instincts. The 2020 first-round draft pick has been in the right spots when he doesn’t have the puck, particularly in the defensive zone. It’s allowed his line, typically centered by Cozens, to regain possession of the puck. His 16 takeaways at 5-on-5 entering Saturday ranked sixth on the team.

This time, Quinn made a pay in the offensive zone that he turned into a goal. It was only his second in 23 games, and he’s up to 20 points in 41 games. This was also one of the better games Peterka has played this month. He had two shots on goal in 15 minutes of ice time and earned shifts with the top line.

“It’s a window into the future with those two kids, as talented as they are,” said Granato.

3. Risk averse

The Sabres weren’t going to take a risk with Samuelsson and Cozens. Granato explained after the game Saturday that he and General Manager Kevyn Adams decided to sit both because it wasn’t worth rushing either player back into the lineup with a few days before the next game.

Samuelsson missed a second consecutive game after participating in the morning skate Saturday, while Cozens joined the group midway through the on-ice workout and worked off to the side. Cozens was helped to the bench by teammates Thursday in Winnipeg after he was struck in the neck by Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt.

“They both skated this morning, but I just didn’t want to throw them in,” said Granato. “We’ve played lots of hockey, and I don’t want to make things worse at this point. We’re in a good position moving forward. We’re not in a position to take risks on those two guys, not today.”

4. Next

The Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday as their last game before the All-Star break and bye week.