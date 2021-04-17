Observations: Sabres' drought reaches historic level, but youth inspires hope

A healthy Eichel will need a much better supporting cast in 2021-22 for the playoff drought to not reach 11 seasons. Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin are among the young players to inspire hope in a failed season.

Mittelstadt, a former eighth-overall draft pick, has seven goals among nine points in his last 10 games, including the one-timer to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 8:16 left in regulation. Thompson, 23, scored for the fourth time in sixth games by gathering a Penguins turnover, continuing to pursue the puck after having a shot blocked and fighting his way to the slot before beating goalie Tristan Jarry in the second period.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity, not only for myself but all the young guys,” said Thompson, who had a team-high six shots on goal. “I think the team in general, when you play against better teams, learning how to win these games, obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted tonight, but I thought we played a really well-rounded game.”

Dahlin, a 21-year-old former first overall draft pick, played a team-high 24:02. Defensemen Henri Jokiharju, 21, and Jacob Bryson, 23, also eclipsed the 20-minute mark. This wasn’t this group’s best game by any means.