Observations: Sabres' drought reaches historic level, but youth inspires hope

Matt Irwin thought he was in position to help the Buffalo Sabres kill a penalty, standing in front of the net with very little space for the Pittsburgh Penguins to earn a scoring chance.
Then Sidney Crosby provided a difficult lesson. The transcendent talent received a pass atop the left circle, skated forward and threaded the puck through the Sabres’ penalty-kill coverage, past Irwin, to Bryan Rust for an easy redirect goal in the second period Saturday.
Unlike past seasons, the Sabres did not unravel. Casey Mittelstadt, a 22-year-old center, cut the deficit to one with a power-play goal in the third period. The Penguins, though, withstood a barrage to earn a 3-2 win inside KeyBank Center.
“Obviously, early in the game we struggled a little bit,” Mittelstadt said following a game in which the Sabres had only four shots in the first period. “They were coming at us hard. They’re an old, experienced team. They know how to play.”
The highlight-reel plays from Crosby have been commonplace during the Penguins’ 14 consecutive playoff appearances, three of which have ended with the 33-year-old captain hoisting the Stanley Cup. Without injured center Evgeni Malkin and top-six forward Kasperi Kapanen, Pittsburgh peppered Buffalo backup goalie Dustin Tokarski with 41 shots.
The Sabres, without captain Jack Eichel and stalwart defenseman Jake McCabe, had their playoff drought officially reach 10 seasons, tied for the longest in NHL history and the third longest active streak in the four major professional sports.
Those failed seasons have all occurred under the watch of owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who have employed six different full-time coaches and four general managers during that span.
A path to the playoffs remains unclear. The Pegulas have tried mirroring the plan executed by Pittsburgh, first by hiring former Penguins coach Dan Bylsma and then adding Jason Botterill as general manager. Most recently, current Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams hired former Penguins assistant general manager Jason Karmanos.
Modeling any organization after the Penguins, Boston Bruins or Washington Capitals will require a cast of contributors, not one or two stars. Drafting and development are critical areas, as recent Stanley Cup championships have shown us. And while this latest loss showed the divide between playoff team and upstart, the Sabres’ priority to play the kids may have a promising long-term impact.
“It’s very, very important for the young players to take ownership in the situations we’re in but the situation that everybody’s in,” said interim coach Don Granato. “You’re going to need everybody to be successful as a franchise. It’s not just your star players and your top players. It’s depth. Teams that win around the league have depth.”
A healthy Eichel will need a much better supporting cast in 2021-22 for the playoff drought to not reach 11 seasons. Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin are among the young players to inspire hope in a failed season.
Mittelstadt, a former eighth-overall draft pick, has seven goals among nine points in his last 10 games, including the one-timer to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 8:16 left in regulation. Thompson, 23, scored for the fourth time in sixth games by gathering a Penguins turnover, continuing to pursue the puck after having a shot blocked and fighting his way to the slot before beating goalie Tristan Jarry in the second period.
“It’s obviously a great opportunity, not only for myself but all the young guys,” said Thompson, who had a team-high six shots on goal. “I think the team in general, when you play against better teams, learning how to win these games, obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted tonight, but I thought we played a really well-rounded game.”
Dahlin, a 21-year-old former first overall draft pick, played a team-high 24:02. Defensemen Henri Jokiharju, 21, and Jacob Bryson, 23, also eclipsed the 20-minute mark. This wasn’t this group’s best game by any means.
The goaltending discrepancy was apparent, as Jarry made a few outstanding saves to preserve the Penguins’ lead. Irwin failed to tie up Rust on the power-play goal, allowing Crosby’s pass to successfully reach his intended target. Cozens’ turnover behind his own net led to Evan Rodrigues scoring in the second period.
But these final weeks are valuable lessons for the Sabres. Each of their four opponents are in the playoffs or fighting for a spot: Pittsburgh, Boston, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Improvement of young players will be key. This is also a lesson for all involved in the Sabres' hockey operations.
Playing the kids is a nice step, but much more work is needed for contending to become a reality.
“I think everyone’s got a chip on their shoulder and we got something to prove,” said Thompson. “I think you see that from everyone in the room, we’re a hungry group. We want to win, turn things around and just become better every day.”
Here are other observations from the game Saturday:
1. Encouraging moment: Mittelstadt’s goal came after the Sabres’ 3-for-52 power-play slump that stretched 26 games.
Zone entries have been a problem. Puck management has led to turnovers. The Sabres aren’t regaining possession after a misfired shot. Granato, though, emphasized a few basic adjustments Saturday, particularly quicker passes.
We saw more puck movement on the Sabres’ only man-advantage opportunity Saturday. Victor Olofsson hit the post before Rasmus Ristolainen found Mittelstadt open in the slot for the team’s second goal.
“I think there’s been times where we’ve forced plays and try and take what’s not there I guess,” said Mittelstadt. “Today we just took what they gave us and obviously we ended up making a nice play.”
2. No goaltending plan yet for Sunday: The Sabres plan to give top goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at least one NHL game. It’s unlikely Luukkonen will be ready for the second game of this back-to-back, as he hasn't played in a game since suffering a minor lower-body injury last week.
The Sabres may try to push Dustin Tokarski to start consecutive games for the second time this season. The 31-year-old stopped 38 of 41 shots Saturday, and his one blemish was being out of position on Jared McCann’s shot from behind the goal line that gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead.
If Tokarski can’t go, the Sabres will turn to Michael Houser, a 28-year-old with zero NHL experience who has not appeared in more than one American Hockey League game in any season since 2015-16.
The goaltending carousel this season should show Adams that the position needs to be a priority this summer.
3. The Sabres need leaders to emerge. Eichel, the Sabres’ third-year captain, is out for the season. McCabe, an alternate captain, also won’t play again until 2021-22.
And now, Kyle Okposo, a 33-year-old winger, won’t return before the regular-season finale after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek. Okposo suffered the injury Thursday in Washington when he was struck by Irwin’s errant dump-in attempt.
With Eric Staal and other veterans traded ahead of the deadline, there is a leadership void in the dressing room.
“It’s a loss because of what you mentioned; he’s a leader, he’s helped us as coaches in the transition, he’s such a great communicator to us, to the teammates,” said Granato. “Everybody looks up to him. So, we definitely lose a big portion of that. He’s a guy that’s around all the time, and I’m sure he’ll still be helping us in many respects.”
Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart, both of whom have worn the ‘A’ with Eichel and McCabe out, will be asked to lead this young group. But the Sabres also need someone like Cozens to have a stronger voice in the room.
For Okposo, this is a disappointing finish to his fifth season in Buffalo. He finished with two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 35 games, including 10 points over his final 13 games.