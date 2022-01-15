Observations: Sabres deliver flat performance in Tage Thompson's return

DETROIT – Fresh out of the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol, Tage Thompson boarded a flight at 6 a.m., Saturday morning and his arrival at Little Caesars Arena finally had the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup closer to full strength.

Since the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas in November, this was the first time that coach Don Granato was able to deploy Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch in the same game.

Their immense talents on offense couldn’t shine, though. The Sabres were too busy chasing the Detroit Red Wings in the defensive zone and when there was opportunity to break through, no one could deliver.

The Red Wings raced out to a lead during an ugly first period for the Sabres, frustrated Granato’s power play throughout Saturday night and held on for a 4-0 win to end Buffalo’s two-game road trip on a sour note.

The Sabres (11-20-6) failed to win back-to-back games for only the fourth time this season and were plagued by an inability to exit the defensive zone. Their defensemen struggled to break the puck out to ignite the offense and Detroit (17-17-5) took advantage of early Buffalo mistakes to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.