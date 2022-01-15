Observations: Sabres deliver flat performance in Tage Thompson's return

DETROIT – Fresh out of the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol, Tage Thompson boarded a flight at 6 a.m., Saturday morning and his arrival at Little Caesars Arena finally had the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup closer to full strength.
Since the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas in November, this was the first time that coach Don Granato was able to deploy Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch in the same game.
Their immense talents on offense couldn’t shine, though. The Sabres were too busy chasing the Detroit Red Wings in the defensive zone and when there was opportunity to break through, no one could deliver.
The Red Wings raced out to a lead during an ugly first period for the Sabres, frustrated Granato’s power play throughout Saturday night and held on for a 4-0 win to end Buffalo’s two-game road trip on a sour note.
The Sabres (11-20-6) failed to win back-to-back games for only the fourth time this season and were plagued by an inability to exit the defensive zone. Their defensemen struggled to break the puck out to ignite the offense and Detroit (17-17-5) took advantage of early Buffalo mistakes to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Red Wings scored a pair of power-play goals in the first 20 minutes, beginning with Tyler Bertuzzi’s at 8:57 when he was left uncovered during a scramble in front of the net. The Sabres were still struggling to gain possession when Cody Eakin took a four-minute double minor for high sticking and though his teammates nearly killed it off, Detroit capitalized.
Robbi Fabbri made it a two-goal advantage when he found space in the slot, collected a pass that Bertuzzi sent between the legs of Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju and beat an unsuspecting Aaron Dell to make it 2-0 with 51 seconds remaining in the first period.
Buffalo then failed to score on any of its three power-plays during the second period, recording only three shots on goal during those six minutes on the man advantage. There were fewer errors in the defensive zone – Detroit kept trying to thread passes into the slot – but the Sabres appeared disconnected for most of the night.
The Sabres failed to record double-digit shots on goal during any period, finishing with only 21. Dell, meanwhile, made 35 saves and while he wasn’t as sharp as he was during his 29-save effort in Nashville, goaltending wasn’t the issue.
The Sabres didn’t have the same energy or attention to detail as they did during the 4-1 road win against the first-place Predators two nights earlier. Detroit secured the win 13 seconds into the third period when rookie winger Lucas Raymond got behind the Sabres’ defense and one-timed a backdoor pass by Dylan Larkin to make it 3-0. Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen added a breakaway goal after another failed power play for Buffalo, which went 0-for-5 on the man advantage and was shut out for the third time this season.
Here are other observations from the game Saturday night:
1. Messy performance
There was opportunity to test Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Though Detroit was attempting to take away the middle of the ice, there were multiple times when the Sabres chose not to shoot and forced a pass that was intercepted or blocked. There was also a play in the first period when Rasmus Dahlin went for a wraparound instead of trying to cut across the slot or challenge the goaltender short side.
2. Reinforcements
Jack Quinn continued to state his case for another NHL promotion Saturday when the 20-year-old winger recorded his first career professional hat trick in Rochester’s 6-5 overtime loss. Don’t expect an immediate recall, though. The Sabres will prefer to have Quinn playing 20-plus minutes with the Amerks until there’s a top-six spot in Buffalo. That time might be soon, but Granato will give this lineup some time to gel with more contributors back.
Mattias Samuelsson, on the other hand, should be recalled immediately. The Sabres need to strengthen their defense corps and Samuelsson is ready to be in the NHL. He’d be an immediate upgrade and, in addition to his savviness away from the puck, would help on the breakout.
3. Around the boards
The Ottawa Sun newspaper reported Saturday that barring a last-minute change, the Ottawa Senators are expected to have no fans in Canadian Tire Centre when they host the Sabres on Tuesday night. The NHL doesn’t want to continue postponing games and fans are barred from attending as part of Ontario’s latest Covid-19 restrictions. The two teams are scheduled to play again in Ottawa on Jan. 25. … Sabres forward Peyton Krebs exited protocol and is expected to join the team for practice Sunday in KeyBank Center. … Forward Zemgus Girgensons was scratched from the Sabres’ lineup because of a lingering injury.
4. Another one
Thompson still has an opportunity to join Dahlin in Las Vegas for the NHL All-Star Game next month as the Sabres’ nominee for the league’s Last Man In voting, which runs through Monday. It will be difficult for Thompson to receive the most votes against his Atlantic Division counterparts – Charlie McAvoy, Lucas Raymond, Aleksander Barkov, Tyler Taffoli, Brady Tkachuk, Steven Stamkos and John Tavares – but Sabres fans helped Jeff Skinner join Jack Eichel at the game in 2019.
It’s an accomplishment nonetheless for Thompson, who has already set a career-high in goals and emerged as the Sabres’ top player during the season’s first half.
“It’s obviously an honor,” Thompson said. “It’s really cool to be nominated. Whatever happens, happens. It’s a little feather in the cap.”
5. Next
The Sabres will host the Red Wings for a Monday matinee in KeyBank Center at 1 p.m.
